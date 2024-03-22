Elucidating Mechanisms Associated with HIV Related Co-Morbidities in Populations Experiencing Health Disparities (R01 - Clinical Trials Not Allowed)

The purpose of this initiative is to support research to determine the underlying mechanisms that contribute to health disparities in HIV and aging and how multiple comorbidities influence overall health outcomes and quality of life among people with HIV from populations that experience health disparities.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-MD-24-005

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 3/22/2024