Elucidating Mechanisms Associated with HIV Related Co-Morbidities in Populations Experiencing Health Disparities (R01 - Clinical Trials Not Allowed)

The purpose of this initiative is to support research to determine the underlying mechanisms that contribute to health disparities in HIV and aging and how multiple comorbidities influence overall health outcomes and quality of life among people with HIV from populations that experience health disparities.

Funding Opportunity Details

RFA-MD-24-005
None

Key Dates

3/22/2024

30 days prior to the application due date.