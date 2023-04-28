HEAL Initiative: Interdisciplinary Team Science to Uncover the Mechanisms of Pain Relief by Medical Devices (RM1 Clinical Trial Optional)

This notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is designed to support interdisciplinary research teams of multiple PDs/PIs to investigate the mechanism of action of pain relief by medical devices with the overall goal of optimizing therapeutic outcomes for FDA-approved or -cleared technologies. Teams must leverage appropriate multi-disciplinary expertise to develop new principles and methods for experimentation, analysis, and interpretation. Teams are encouraged to consider objectives that will produce major advances in the understanding of pain relief by medical devices.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-NS-23-028

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Dana K. Andersen, M.D. Activity:

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/13/2023