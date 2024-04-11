Building Sustainable Software Tools for Open Science (R03 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to enhance the sustainability and impact of research software tools by enabling the use of best practices and design principles in software development and by leveraging continuing advances in computing. It is also expected to facilitate the creation of vibrant partnerships between developers and users of software and tools, and to promote FAIR practices for research software to maximize research value.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-24-010

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R03 - Small Research Grant Program

Key Dates

Open Date: 11/4/2024