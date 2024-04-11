NIH Research Software Engineer (RSE) Award (R50 Clinical Trials Not Allowed)
The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to provide salary support for exceptional Research Software Engineers (RSEs) that contribute their skills to the development and dissemination of biomedical, behavioral or health related software, tools, and algorithms as well as to the training of prospective users of these tools.
Funding Opportunity Details
RFA-OD-24-011
None
Key Dates
11/4/2024
30 days prior to the application due date