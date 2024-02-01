Anthrose Based Compositions & Related Methods US 2015/0265691
This invention provides a vaccine comprising (i) a conjugate of an anthrose-containing saccharide in an amount effective to enhance immunity against Bacillus anthracis in a subject, wherein the anthrose-containing saccharide is conjugated to a biomolecule via a linker, and (ii) a pharmaceutically acceptable carrier.
Resource Details
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20150265691?oq=Anthrose-based+Compositions+and+related+methods%2c+US+2015%2f0265691
Share this page
Last Reviewed February 2024