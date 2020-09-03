Research Materials & Licensing

You can search for research materials including antibodies, cell lines, and mouse models, as well as experimental compounds and devices.

Biological materials such as antibodies, cell lines, and mouse models, experimental therapeutic compounds, and devices developed by NIDDK scientists are made available to the global research community for further research and development.

A selection of research materials appear below. You can also browse the NIH Office of Technology Transfer's database of resources available for commercial licensing and the NIDDK Central Repository's collection of data and samples, all of which may be available to academics through Material Transfer Agreements.

Material Transfers: If you are interested in obtaining a Material Transfer Agreement contact the NIDDK Technology Advancement Office by email.

Product Licenses: To acquire rights to an NIDDK technology or research material for commercial purposes, a license is required. If you are a member of industry and are interested in licensing products for commercial use contact the NIDDK Technology Advancement Office by email.