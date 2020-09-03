Research Materials & Licensing

A3 Adenosine receptor allosteric modulators (U.S. Patent Number 20090054476 A1)
The present invention relates to allosteric modulation of A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) and provides for the use of an A3 adenosine receptor modulator (A3RM), for the preparation of pharmaceutical compositions for modulating the A3AR in a subject, as…
A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists and Partial Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 13/056,997)
Disclosed are A3 adenosine receptor antagonists and/or partial agonists of formula (I): wherein R1 to R5 are as described herein, as well as pharmaceutical compositions thereof and methods of use thereof. The antagonists or partial agonists find use…
A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,376,521)
This invention relates to a method of decreasing intraocular pressure by administrating an A3 subtype adenosine receptor antagonist, a calmodulin antagonist or an antiestrogen such as tamoxifen
Adenosine receptor agonists, partial agonists, and antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 13/479,973)
NIDDK announces the availability of a highly selective A1 adenosine receptor (AR) agonist. This receptor is neuroprotective in ischemic and epileptic models. The A1AR-selective full agonist MRS5474 displayed anticonvulsant activity in vivo in a model…
Adenovirus gene expression system (U.S. Patent Number 6,824,770)
The invention is directed to an adenoviral vector comprising (a) at least one insertion site for cloning a heterologous gene, and, in an orientation opposite to the direction of transcription of the adenoviral region into which it is inserted, (b) a…
Adiabatic T2 Preparation Sequence for Magnetic Resonance Imaging with Reduced B1 Sensitivity (U.S. Patent Number US 7788930 B2)
Adiabatic pulses that define an amplitude modulation and a frequency modulation are applied in a sequence of pulses to obtain a T2 weighted magnetic resonance image. Such an adiabatic T2 prep sequence typically includes a first 90° pulse, an even…
Alb-tTA (Tg(Alb1-tTA)3123Lng) Mouse
Tetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse albumin promoter (Alb-tTA).The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that was inhibited…
Anthrose Based Compositions and Related Methods US 2015/0265691
This invention provides a vaccine comprising (i) a conjugate of an anthrose-containing saccharide in an amount effective to enhance immunity against Bacillus anthracis in a subject, wherein the anthrose-containing saccharide is conjugated to a…
Anti-HIV Acylthiol & Thioether prodrugs (U.S. Patent Number 12/414,321)
These inventions provide the compositions, pharmaceutical carrier, and usages of the new Acylthiols (E-329-2000 family) and Thioether pro-drug (E-177-2010 family) compounds in treatment of retroviral infections such as HIV. These compounds target the…
Antimicrobial Compounds that Inhibit FTSZ Protein (U.S. Patent Number 61/446,978)
This invention, offered for licensing and commercial development, relates to a new class of naturally occurring antimicrobial compounds called Chrysophaetins, and to their synthetic analogues. Isolated from an alga species, the mechanism of action of…
Asah2 KO Mouse
Also known as: Asah2tm1Rlp, neutral ceramidase KO mouse
Asah2 KO mice lack expression of neutral ceramidase, which is highly expressed in the intestinal epithelia. Asah2 KO mice are viable and grossly normal, lack expression of neutral ceramidase and…
Bcl-x LoxP (Bcl2l1 tm1.1Mam) Mouse
Floxed Bcl-x: Conditional knockout of pro-survival Bcl-x in primordial germ cells was used to study the balance between pro-aptoptotic Bax during embryogenesis.Bcl-x is a pro-survival protein that opposes the pro-apoptotic action of Bax which…
Body Weight Simulator - Java Applet for Modeling Human Metabolism and Energy Expenditure for Adaptive Dieting and Exercise Regimens
Known methods for predicting weight loss fail to account for slowing of metabolism as weight is lost and therefore overestimate the degree of weight loss. While this limitation of the 3500 Calorie per pound rule has been known for some time, it was…
Cells expressing Apolipoprotein E and uses thereof (U.S. Patent Number PCT/US2015/049674)
This patent covers cellular models expressing variants of the human gene Apolipoprotein E. This invention not only allows for the evaluation of cellular phenotypes but also enables the creation of models for genetic and chemical screening
Compositions and methods for vaccine and virus production (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2009126308 A2)
The present invention features methods of producing immunogenic compositions and viruses, methods of treating and preventing viral infection, and methods of producing an immune response using cells that express a polypeptide selected from the group…
Cryogenic MAS NMR Probe: Collaboration for Commercialization with Revolution NMR
A Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) probe is a device that inserts into the magnet of an NMR spectrometer and contains both the radio-frequency circuitry for NMR experiments and the sample of interest. Magic-angle Spinning (MAS) is a technique in…
Cultured Transformed Human Podocytes
These podocytes are obtained from human patients and have been transformed by laboratory viruses so that they are immortal. The SV40 T antigen that is used to transform the cells is temperature-sensitive and so at 37˚C it is not active. The cells…
Dendrimer Conjugates of Agonists and Antagonists of the GPCR Superfamily (U.S. Patent Number 8,153,781)
Disclosed are conjugates comprising a dendrimer and a ligand, which is a functionalized congener of an agonist or antagonist of a receptor of the G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) superfamily, for example, wherein the functionalized congener is an A1…
Detection and treatment of polycystic kidney disease (U.S. Patent Number 7,553,644)
Compositions useful for examining the PKD1 gene are provided. In addition, methods for detecting mutations of the PKD1 gene, which can be associated with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease in humans, are provided. Methods for diagnosing a…
Detection of nucleic acid sequence variations using phase Mu transposase (U.S. Patent Number 7,316,903)
The present invention relates, e.g., to a method of detecting a mismatch in a double stranded nucleic acid target, comprising (a) contacting the target with (i) a Mu-end nucleic acid, and (ii) a phage Mu transposase, under conditions effective for…
Dihydropyridine-, pyridine-, Benzopyran-4-one- and Triazoloquinazoline Derivative, Their Preparation, and Their Use as Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,066,642)
The present invention provides a method of identifying CFTR-binding compounds for treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as cystic fibrosis cells. This identification method involves the use of polypeptide I.alpha., which…
DNA sequence acting as an insulator for the effects of cis-acting regulatory elements
A newly characterized chromatin insulator element isolated from the DNA of a higher eukaryotic organism and contained in vector constructs is described. The insulator element of the invention comprises a DNA sequence which contains a 5' constitutive…
Epibatidine and derivatives, compositions and methods of treating pain (Patent Number U.S. 5,314,899)
The present invention is directed to compounds, compositions and methods of treating pain, and derivatives that have potent analgetic activity. The compounds have the formula: ##STR1## wherein R.sup.1 is selected from H, lower alkyl, C.sub.3 -C.sub.9…
Floxed Ormdl3 Mouse
Also known as: B6.Cg-Ormdl3tm1.1Rlp/J ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, 2 and 3) are a family of small transmembrane endoplasmic reticulum proteins involved in feedback inhibition of the de novo synthesis pathway of sphingolipids by inhibiting serine…
Floxed S1pr1 Mouse
Also known as: S1pr1tm2.1Rlp, floxed S1P1 mouse
S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic development and is involved in in the regulation of innate…
Floxed Sptlc1 Mouse
Also known as: Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp
The Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp allele has loxp sites flanking exons 4 and 5. When the Cre gene is expressed under the control of the Adipoq promotor, the Sptlc1 expression and sphingolipid levels is reduced in adipocytes. The mice…
Floxed Ugcg Mouse
Also known as: Ugcgtm4Rlp, floxed glucosylceramide synthase mouse, floxed GlcT mouse
Ugcgtm4Rlp allele has loxp sites in intron 6 and in the 3’ untranslated region. Cre expression would be predicted to delete exons 6,7,8 and 9. Cre recombinase…
GalNAcT KO Mouse
Also known as: B4galnt1tm1Rlp, GM2/GD2 synthase KO mouse
B4galnt1 KO mice lack complex gangliosides and instead express high levels of simple gangliosides GM3 and GD3. The KO mice display decreased central myelination, axonal degeneration in both the…
GbaL444P Knock-in Mouse
Also known as: Gbatm1Rlp, Type 3 Gaucher disease mouse
Gaucher disease, the most common lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the gene encoding the lysosomal enzyme, glucocerebrosidase encoded by the Gba gene. The L444P mutation in GBA…
GD3 Synthase KO Mouse
Also known as: St8sia1tm1Rlp, GD3S KO mouse
GD3 synthase (GD3S), encoded by St8sia1, is a sialyltransferase expressed in the nervous system, that is responsible for the synthesis of b-series gangliosides. St8sia1 KO mice, even with an absence of…
GM2 Activator Deficiency Disease Mouse
Also known as: Gm2atm1Rlp , Gm2a KO mouse, AB Variant of GM2 gangliosidosis mouse
Gm2a KO mice demonstrate neuronal storage of GM2 ganglioside in restricted regions of the brain (piriform, entorhinal cortex, amygdala, and hypothalmic nuclei…
GM3 Synthase KO Mouse
Also known as: St3gal5tm1Rlp, St3gal5 KO mouse
The St3gal5 KO mice are viable and appear grossly normal but show a heightened sensitivity to insulin. A basis for the increased insulin sensitivity in the mutant mice is enhanced insulin receptor…
Gs Alpha LoxP (Gnas tm1Lsw) Mouse
Generation of a floxed Gnsa gene for the G-protein Gsα for the construction of conditional knockout mice. The heterotrimeric G protein Gsa couples many receptors to adenylyl cyclase and is essential for hormone-stimulated cAMP generation. Previous…
hGC-1, a gene encoding a member of the olfactomedin-related protein family (U.S. Patent Number 7,557,196)
An isolated acid having the sequence of a) SEQ ID NO: 1; b) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 2; c) the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 3; d) a sequence complementary to any of a), b), or c); or e) a sequence of at least 10 contiguous nucleotides specific for any of…
HIV protease gene and method for its expression (U.S. Patent Number 5,637,488)
The invention is a synthetic DNA sequence for encoding a specific enzyme or protease. The protease is essential for the completion (replication) of an infective human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The invented gene is desirable for the expression of…
Inducible podocyte-specific gene expression in transgenic mice
The podocyte plays a key role in glomerular function and glomerular disease. To facilitate studies of podocyte function, we have developed a transgenic mouse model with inducible expression in the podocyte. The tetracycline-inducible transgenic…
Inducible SPT Mouse
Also known as: Floxed stop fusion-serine palmitoyl transferase mouse, Stop-fSPT mouse, B6J.FVB-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm3(CAG-SPTLC2/SPTSSA/SPTLC1,-EGFP)1Rlp/Mmucd The mice carry a transgene that is a single-chain version of serine palmitoyltransferase with…
Inverse agonists and neutral antagonists for the tsh receptor (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2011127388 A2)
TSHR inverse agonists and neutral antagonists that are useful for treating Graves' orbitopathy, Graves' hyperthyroidism and/or thyroid cancer
Linking compounds useful for coupling carbohydrates to amine-containing carriers (U.S. Patent Number 5,952,454)
The present invention provides a method to couple a glycosyl donor to an amine-containing carrier or substrate material using as a spacer a compound of the general formula I: ##STR1## in which n and m are each independently an integer of from 1 to…
Low molecular weight thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (tshr) agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2010047674 A1)
NIH investigators have discovered a series of low molecular weight thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor modulators for use in the procedure to detect residual thyroid cancer cells following thyroidectomy. As small molecules, these compounds are…
M1 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm1 tm1Jwe) Mouse
M1 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: support involvement in cognitive processes.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to Gq/G11; M2R and M4R selectively couple to…
M2 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm2 tm1Jwe) Mouse
M2 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: role in learning and memory, and mediating analgesic effectsof muscarinic agonistsThe five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to…
M3 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout mice are hypophagic, lean, and have improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.
M3 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout mice are hypophagic, lean, and have improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to…
M4 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm4 tm1Jwe) Mouse
M4 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: Activation of M4R may reduce the reinforcing effect of drugs of abuse, and contribute to the analgesic effects observed after administration of muscarinic agonists.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are…
M5 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm5 tm1Jwe) Mouse
M5 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: Deficiency of M5Rs reduces drug-seeking behavior.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to Gq/G11; M2R and M4R selectively…
MEN1, the gene associated with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1, menin polypeptides and uses thereof (U.S. Patent Number 7,358,347)
The invention relates to the discovery of a novel tumor suppressor gene which is associated with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1. The gene has been designated MEN1 and the gene product is menin. The absence of this protein and associated…
mEpoR KO / Tg(hEpoR) Mouse
mEpoR-/- hEpoR+: The mouse Erythropoietin Receptor knockout that contains a human Erythropoietin Receptor transgene can be used to define the potency of recombinant erythropoietin preparations used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney…
Methanocarba cycloalkyl Nucleoside Analogues (U.S. Patent Number 7,790,735)
The present invention provides novel nucleoside and nucleotide derivatives that are useful agonist or antagonists of P1 and P2 receptors. For example, the present invention provides a compound of formula A-M, wherein A is modified adenine or uracil…
Method for over-expression of rapid purification of biosynthetic proteins (U.S. Patent Number 6,077,694)
The subject invention relates to a method of producing and purifying large quantities of a biosynthetic protein. The gene which codes for the protease is placed between the binding domain of a gene which codes for a binding protein and a gene coding…
Method for Spectrally Selective B1 Insensitive T2 Preparation Contrast Enhancement for High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging
A T2 preparation sequence uses a segmented BIR-4 adiabatic pulse with two substantially equal delays and is insensitive to B1 field variations and can simultaneously suppress fat signals with low specific absorption rate (SAR). An adiabatic reverse…
Method of detecting antigenic, nucleic acid-containing macromolecular entities (U.S. Patent Number 5,077,192)
A method for the detection of nucleic acid-containing moieties is described which combines affinity capture of the moiety with detection and identification of the moiety's nucleic acid
Method of targeting DNA (U.S. Patent Number 5,460,941)
The present invention relates to a method of forming a three-stranded DNA molecule wherein each strand of the three-stranded DNA molecule is hybridized (that is, non-covalently bound) to at least one other strand of the three-stranded DNA molecule…
Method of Treating Cystic Fibrosis Using 8-Cyclopentyl-1,3-Dipropylxanthine or Xanthine Amino Congeners (U.S. Patent Number 6,083,954)
A method of treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as that characteristic of cystic fibrosis cells, by contacting cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance with a therapeutically effective quantity of a compound…
Methods for delivering biologically active molecules into cells (U.S. Patent Number 6,974,698)
Methods for delivering a biologically active molecule into a cell by linking a molecule to the cell surface, wherein the molecule can act as a surface receptor, then complexing the biologically active molecule with a ligand for the surface receptor…
PI:
,
Methods for preparing Bacillus anthracis protective antigen for use in vaccines (U.S. Patent Number 7,763,451)
The invention relates to improved methods of producing and recovering B. anthracis protective antigen (PA), especially modified PA which is protease resistant, and to methods of using of these PAs or nucleic acids encoding these PAs for eliciting an…
Methods for reducing Intraocular Pressure using A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,528,516)
This invention relates to a method of decreasing intraocular pressure by administrating an A3 subtype adenosine receptor antagonist, a calmodulin antagonist or an antiestrogen such as tamoxifen
Methods of identifying negative antagonists for G protein coupled receptors (U.S. Patent Number 6,087,115)
The present invention is directed to a constitutively active G protein coupled receptor of human herpesvirus 8, as well as a method of identifying negative antagonists of a constitutively active G protein coupled receptor. The method comprises…
Methods of identifying peptide agonists or negative antagonists of a G protein coupled receptor (U.S. Patent Number 6,403,305)
The present invention is directed to a strategy to discover small peptides that will activate any G protein coupled receptor (GPCR) or inactivate any constitutively active GPCR. The strategy uses combinatorial peptide libraries to screen millions of…
Methods of preventing viral replication (U.S. Patent Number 5,610,050)
The invention relates to methods and compositions for inhibition of viral replication. In particular, termination of replication of hepatitis B virus is achieved by introducing into a target cell an antisense oligonucleotide having a sequence…
Mice with Natural Gastrointestinal Microbiota
Among 21 distinct mouse populations worldwide, we identified a closely related wild relative to standard laboratory mouse strains. Its bacterial gut microbiome differed significantly from its laboratory mouse counterpart and was transferred to and…
Miniature System for Manipulating Small Animals in High-Throughput Screening Small Molecules
Whole Animal Feeding Flat (WAFFL): A High-throughput Platform for the Automated Handling of Flies Drosophila is well-suited organism to be use in high-throughput studies due to their short, defined life cycle and genetic tools. However, current…
OTT Reference No:
E-034-2015
Mini Mu containing plasmid and a method for rapid DNA sequencing (U.S. Patent Number 4,716,105)
The present invention discloses a rapid method of sequencing a relatively large segment of deoxyribonucleic acid. The method in part comprises high frequency insertion of a suitable transposon into a segment of DNA of interest. Preferable use of Mu…
MUP-tTA Mouse
Tetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse major urinary protein promoter (MUP-tTA).The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that…
Mutant Mouse: Kdm6a (lysine (K)-specific demethylase 6A) (UTX Knockin Mouse)
UTX-KI. Enzyme-dead knockin (KI) mice for the histone demethylase UTX (Kdm6a) will help understand its role in tumor suppression and stem cell-mediated tissue regeneration.Di- and tri-methylations on histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27me2 and H3K27me3) are…
Mutant Mouse: Kmt2d (lysine (K)-specific methyltransferase 2D) (MII4 LoxP Mouse)
Mll4-flox. Conditional knockout mice for the histone methyltransferase Mll4 (Kmt2d) will help understand its role as a tumor suppressor.Mono- and di-methylations on histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me1 and H3K4me2) are epigenetic marks for transcriptional…
Nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2011116282 A3)
The invention provides novel nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonists, for example, phaiitasmidine and derivatives thereof, for example a compound of formula (I). Also disclosed are methods of treating disorders responsive to nicotinic acetylcholine…
(N)-Methanocarba Adenosine Derivatives and Their Dendrimer Conjugates as A3 Receptor Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 61/313,961)
Disclosed are (N)-methanocarba adenine nucleosides, e.g., of the formula (I): as A3 adenosine receptor agonists, pharmaceutical compositions comprising such nucleosides, and a method of use of these nucleosides, wherein A, a, R2, and R3 are as…
Novel conjugate vaccine process, cholera vaccine (U.S. Patent Number 61/507,054)
A new conjugate vaccine for cholera has been developed. The invention includes a new method to conjugate the O-specific polysaccharide-core part of the bacterial lipopolysaccharide and protein subcomponents. Conventional technology has entailed…
OrmdI1 KO Mouse
Also known as: C57BL/6-Ormdl1em1Rlp/J ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, 2 and 3) are a family of small transmembrane endoplasmic reticulum proteins involved in feedback inhibition of the de novo synthesis pathway of sphingolipids by inhibiting serine…
Ormdl2 KO Mouse
Also known as: C57BL/6-Ormdl2em1Rlp/J ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, 2 and 3) are a family of small transmembrane endoplasmic reticulum proteins involved in feedback inhibition of the de novo synthesis pathway of sphingolipids by inhibiting serine…
Personalized Body Weight Management System Using Monitoring Devices and Mathematical Models of Metabolism
Attempts to manage body weight are often unsuccessful or only temporary. This is, in part, due to antiquated dieting methods that attempt to address calorie consumption while ignoring metabolic and physical changes. It is becoming clear that…
Pituitary TRH receptor (U.S. Patent Number 5,288,621)
Disclosed for the first time is the isolation, sequence, and expression cloning of a cDNA encoding for pituitary thyrotropin-releasing hormone receptor, as well as the amino acid sequence for the receptor per se
Pkd mutations and evaluation of same (U.S. Patent Number 20100047785 A1)
The present invention relates to methods of detecting novel mutations in a PKD1 and/or PKD2 gene that have been determined to be associated with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) in order to detect or predict the occurrence of…
PNA-Detection of Pathogens (U.S. Patent Number 13/592,490)
The laboratory of Daniel Appella, PhD. has developed a prototype HIV testing kit that employs a peptide nucleic acid probe to capture HIV RNA recovered from patient blood. The probe targets a highly conserved segment of the Gag sequence. Initial data…
Podocin-rtTA (Tg(NPHS2-rtTA2*M2)1Jbk Mouse
Reverse tetracycline-controlled transgenic mouse model (Tet-On) under the control of the specific promoter for the glomerular podocyte protein (Podocin, NPHS2).Podocytes are post-mitotic epithelial cells that are positioned on the exterior aspect of…
Polycystic kidney disease gene and protein (U.S. Patent Number 6,071,717)
The present invention involves isolated nucleic acid encoding human PKD1, and sequences derived therefrom. The invention also encompasses vectors comprising these nucleic acids, host cells transformed with the vectors, and methods for producing PKD1…
Polycystic kidney disease gene (Patent Number 6,867,288)
The present invention provides methods and compositions for treating cyst formation in PKD1-associated epithelial cells. Such methods encompass administering an isolated human PKD1 gene, or fragments of the gene, under conditions that result in…
Polycystic kidney disease gene (U.S. Patent Number 5,654,170)
The present invention involves isolated nucleic acid encoding human PKD1, and sequences derived therefrom. The invention also encompasses vectors comprising these nucleic acids, host cells transformed with the vectors, and methods for producing PKD1…
Potent Nucleotide Inhibitors of Ecto-5'-Nucleotidase (CD73)
Novel, small molecule nucleotide derivatives have been developed containing either a purine or pyrimidine nucleobase that competitively block the enzyme CD73, or ecto-5'-nucleotidase. CD73 converts extracellular AMP to adenosine, the native activator…
OTT Reference No:
E-132-2018
Private Sector Collaboration with Eli Lily
Collaboration on the development of a transgenic model of tau pathology and tau-mediated neurodegeneration. Each party contributed a mouse model which were crossed. The resulting offspring underwent biochemical and immunohistochemical measurement of…
Programmable self-assembled nanostructures based on sidechain-modified pna for the multivalent display of ligands (U.S. Patent Number EP 2569328 A2)
The invention concerns compositions comprising strands of polynucleotide and strands of PNA, each PNA strand comprising: (i) from 2 to 50 nucleobase subunits and (ii) one or more gamma substituents. The PNA strands are complementary to at least a…
Purine Derivatives as A3 Receptor-selective Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 13/371,081)
Disclosed are (N)-methanocarba adenine nucleosides, e.g., of formula (I) as highly potent A3 adenosine receptor agonists, pharmaceutical compositions comprising such nucleosides, and a method of use of these nucleosides, wherein R1-R6 are as defined…
Rapid method for diagnosing the various forms of alpha-thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 6,322,981)
The present invention relates to the simultaneous and specific identification of the variant forms of α-thalassemia. This invention utilizes simple and readily available equipment to rapidly identify, diagnose and differentiate the different forms of…
Receptors that regulate cell signaling relating to chemokines (U.S. Patent Number 6,365,356)
A method for discovering molecules that regulate cell signaling specific to the dual presence of Duffy antigen receptor for chemokines (DARC) and a chemokine receptor selected from the group consisting of a CXC receptor, a CC receptor and a CXXXC…
S1P1 GFP Signaling Mouse
Also known as: S1pr1tm3.1(tTA,-Arrb2)Rlp, S1P1 Tango mouse
These S1pr1 knockin mice have a bicistronic transcription unit inserted at the C-terminus of exon 2 of the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1pr1) gene. Specifically, the allele contains…
S1P1 Luciferase Signaling Mouse
S1P1 luciferase signaling mice enable the bioluminescent detection of sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) activation in real time. A synthetic S1P1 signaling pathway, designed to report the interaction between S1P1and β-arrestin2 via the…
S1pr1 KO Mouse
Also known as: S1pr1tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 KO mouse, S1P1 KO mouse, Edg1 KO mouse
S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic…
S1pr2 KO Mouse
Also known as: S1pr2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 2 KO mouse, S1P2 KO mouse, Edg5 KO mouse
S1pr2 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr2 KO mice exhibit deafness, seizures and are prone to B-cell…
S1pr3 KO Mouse
Also known as: S1pr3tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 3 KO mouse, S1P3 KO mouse, Edg3 KO mouse
S1pr3 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr3 KO mice are grossly normal. Double KO S1pr2/S1pr3 mice…
Sandhoff Disease Mouse
Also known as: Hexbtm1Rlp, Hexb KO mouse
Hexb KO mice develop motor defects beginning at about 3 months of age. The defects progressively worsen and homozygous mice die by 4.5 months of age. Mice display gangliosidosis; mice abnormally accumulate GM2…
Sgpp2 KO Mouse
Also known as: Sgpp2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) phosphatase 2 KO mouse
Intracellular metabolism of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is controlled, in part, by two homologous S1P phosphatases (SPPases), 1 and 2, which are encoded by the Sgpp1…
Simple, rapid and reliable method for detecting thalassemia (U.S. Patent Number 5,281,519)
A simple, rapid and reliable method for diagnosis of thalassemia is described. The method comprises amplification of the cDNA by polymerase chain reaction and determining the ratio between α and β hemoglobin chain mRNAs
Single electrode corona discharge electrochemical/electrospray ionization (U.S. Patent Number 7,759,643)
A single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source using a corona discharge and a method of analyzing a sample using a corona discharge single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source are provided. In the corona…
Small volume viscometer
NIDDK scientists have developed a capillary-based device and system for measuring the rheological properties of solutions of synthetic and biological polymers. The device automatically serially dilutes and varies the flow rate of a sample, permitting…
Sphk1 KO Mouse
Also known as: Sphk1tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 1 KO mouse
Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from…
Sphk2 KO Mouse
Also known as: Sphk2tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 2 KO mouse
Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from…
Stat1LoxP (Stat1 tm1Mam) Mouse
Selective inactivation of Stat 1 in mammary cells indicates that its effect as a tumor suppressor in breast is direct.STAT1 is considered a tumor suppressor, but it is not known if this effect occurs directly in mammary cells or secondarily by…
Stat5a KO(Stat5a tm1Mam) Mouse
Stat 5a Knockout: Stat5a deficiency results in the loss of prolactin-dependent mammary gland development and lactogenesis.Prolactin induces mammary gland development and lactogenesis. Binding of Prolactin to its receptor leads to the phosphorylation…
Stat5a LoxP/Stat5b LoxP (Stat5a/Stat5b tm2Mam) Mouse
Conditional knockout of Stat5a and Stat5b: Combined deletion of conserved Stat5a and Stat5b in mammary epithelium at different times during pregnancy reveal multiple distinct functions.The signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT…
Synthesis and purification of hepatitis C virus-like particles (U.S. Patent Number 6,387,662)
Production of enveloped RNA virus-like particles intracellularly in vitro in insect cells using a recombinant baculovirus vector containing a cDNA coding for viral structural proteins is disclosed. In vitro production and purification of hepatitis C…
Tay-Sachs Disease Mouse
Also known as: Hexatm1Rlp, Hexa KO mouse
These Hexa knock-out mice exhibit accumulation of GM2 ganglioside in the central nervous system. They are suitable for use in applications related to the study of Tay-Sachs disease in humans. Learn more on…
Tg(MMTV-Cre)#Mam Mouse
Cre-recombinase under the control of mouse mammary tumor virus long terminal repeat (MMTV) was expressed in the salivary gland and mammary epithelial cells of adult mice, and induced recombination in all tissues.The Cre recombinase from bacteriophage…
Tg(Wap-cre)11738Mam Mouse
Cre-recombinase under the control of the whey acidic acid protein was only detected in alveolar epithelial epithelial cells of mammary tissue during lactation, and transcription occurred at all stages of mammary development.The Cre recombinase from…
Therapeutic Polypeptides and Their Use (U.S. Patent Application Number 61/890,585)
NIDDK investigators have developed a synthetic polypeptide with beneficial effects and prospective treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD). End stage renal disease (ESRD) is a major health and economic burden and requires transplantation or…
Transframe peptide inhibitor of viral protease (U.S. Patent Number 5,872,210)
The present invention describes small, water soluble peptides isolated from a native virus inhibitory sequence that blocks maturation of the virally encoded protease and inhibits the mature protease as well. The peptides may be used in the treatment…
Triazole Derivatives of 4,7-disubstituted 2 naphthoic acid (PPTN) as P2Y14 Receptor Antagonists
Disclosed are novel small molecules that serve as potent and selective antagonist ligands of the P2Y14 receptor for UDP-glucose, which is a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR). Blocking this receptor has been shown to be useful in models of asthma…
OTT Reference No:
E-213-2015-0
Use of homo sapiens chromosome 1 open reading frame 28 (c1orf28) in the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2003094860 A3)
The present invention provides an isolated or purified oligonucleotide consisting essentially of the nucleotide sequence of Clorf28 and comprising a mutation; a fragment of the oligonucleotide; a vector comprising the oligonucleotide or fragment…
Use of leptin for treating human lipoatrophy and method of determining predisposition to said treatment (U.S. Patent Application Number 20070099836)
Leptin, leptin analogs, and leptin derivatives are used to treat patients with lipoatrophy. Leptin is effective against conditions of lipoatrophy for both genetic and acquired forms of the disease. A therapeutically effective amount of leptin can be…
Use of nitrite salts for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions (U.S. Patent 9, 387,224)
It has been surprisingly discovered that administration of nitrite to subjects causes a reduction in blood pressure and an increase in blood flow to tissues. The effect is particularly beneficial, for example, to tissues in regions of low oxygen…
UTX LoxP Mouse
UTX-flox. Conditional knockout mice for the histone demethylase UTX (Kdm6a) conditional knockout will help understand its role as a tumor suppressor.Di- and tri-methylations on histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27me2 and H3K27me3) are epigenetic marks for…