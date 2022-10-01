Detection and treatment of polycystic kidney disease (U.S. Patent Number 7,553,644)
Compositions useful for examining the PKD1 gene are provided. In addition, methods for detecting mutations of the PKD1 gene, which can be associated with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease in humans, are provided. Methods for diagnosing a mutant PKD1 gene sequence in a subject also are provided, as are methods of treating a subject having a PKD1-associated disorder.
