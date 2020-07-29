Meeting Agendas, Summaries & Presentations
Fiscal Year 2020April 30, 2020
Improving Cardiovascular Outcomes in People with Type 1 Diabetes
Agenda (PDF, 95 KB)
Request for video meeting information or slides
December 4, 2019
Debriefing of the NIDDK Workshop on: Research Gaps and Opportunities in Youth-onset Type 2 Diabetes
Agenda (PDF, 99.32 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2019
May 30-31, 2019
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: A Workshop of the DMICC
Agenda (PDF, 190.78 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2018
October 17, 2018
Important Issues Regarding Diabetes Clinical Care
Agenda (PDF, 115.53 KB)
Slide Request
July 13, 2018
Joint meeting with the Urology Interagency Coordinating Committee (UICC):
"Treatment of Diabetes and Urinary Tract Infection: Evidence and Research Methods from Studies in Nursing Homes and Skilled Nursing Facilities"
Agenda (PDF, 140.93 KB)
Slide Request
May 29, 2018
Fostering Research on Older Adults with Diabetes Receiving Long Term Care
Agenda (PDF, 116.27 KB)
Slide Request
October 25, 2017
Report on the NIDDK Workshop “Enhancing Opportunities in Addressing Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Disparities”
Agenda (PDF, 120.4 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2017
June 23, 2017
Measurement Science and Glycemic Control
Agenda (PDF, 43.48 KB)
Slide Request
April 26-27, 2017
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 47.73 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.17 KB)
Slide Request
December 16, 2016
The Urologic Complications of Diabetes (in Conjunction with the UICC)
Agenda (PDF, 147.67 KB)
Slide Request
October 18, 2016
How Reproducible Are People? Understanding Health Histories Using Medicare Claims Data
Agenda (PDF, 36.53 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2016
September 12, 2016
Diabetes and Neurocognition
Agenda (PDF, 40.79 KB)
Slide Request
August 3, 2016
Updates on the National Diabetes Prevention Program
Agenda (PDF, 43.14 KB)
Slide Request
July 6-7, 2016
Artificial Pancreas Workshop: Testing and Adoption of Current and Emerging Technologies
NOTE: prior registration is required for this meeting. For program details, logistical information, and to register, please visit the meeting website.
March 29, 2016
Initiatives in Natural Experiments for Diabetes Prevention and Control
Agenda (PDF, 52.05 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2015
September 28, 2015
New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 2
Agenda (PDF, 43.15 KB)
Slide Request
July 29, 2015
New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 1
Agenda (PDF, 54.4 KB)
Slide Request
April 8-9, 2015
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 58.79 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 218.8 KB)
Slide Request
January 20, 2015
Report and Discussion of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists/American College of Endocrinology Consensus Conference on Glucose Monitoring
Agenda (PDF, 37.25 KB)
Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 147.03 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2014
September 29, 2014
Implementing the Department of Health and Human Services National Action Plan for Hypoglycemic Safety
Agenda (PDF, 94.78 KB)
Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 127.17 KB)
Slide Request
March 12, 2014
Future Needs and Direction of Surveillance of Diabetes in Youth and Young Adults
Agenda (PDF, 151.09 KB)
Slide Request
February 4, 2014
Diabetes and Bone Diseases
Agenda (PDF, 77.68 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 174.37 KB)
Slide Request
November 4, 2013
Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly
Agenda (PDF, 46.09 KB)
Meeting Abstracts (PDF, 64.77 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2013
June 6-7, 2013
Planning Meeting for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 35.76 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 178.34 KB)
Slide Request
May 23, 2013
Long-term Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery
Agenda (PDF, 169.88 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 73.81 KB)
Slide Request
March 28, 2013
Federal Initiatives To Address Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
Agenda (PDF, 228.78 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 263.06 KB)
Slide Request
November 15, 2012
Guidelines and Guiding Principles: Perspectives from the National Diabetes Education Program, the Veterans Health Administration, and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Agenda (PDF, 195.24 KB)
Meeting Summary
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2012
August 16, 2012
Diabetes, Dementia, and Alzheimer's Disease
Agenda (PDF, 28.38 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 391.16 KB)
Slide Request
July 18, 2012
Web Conference
Peer Care in Diabetes Support and Control
Agenda (PDF, 32.98 KB)
Meeting Summary
Slide Request
May 29, 2012
The State of Diabetes in U.S. Hispanics: Knowledge, Action and Opportunities
Agenda (PDF, 83.65 KB)
Summary Report (PDF, 318.03 KB)
Slide Request
April 5, 2012
Healthy People 2010 Progress Report and Healthy People 2020 Objectives
Agenda (PDF, 46.76 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 234.64 KB)
Slide Request
Fiscal Year 2011
August 1, 2011
DMICC Federal Agency Diabetes Guides and Guidelines
Agenda (PDF, 31.63 KB)
Slide Request
May 5-6, 2011
DMICC Workshop on Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 41.3 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.93 KB)
Slide Request
March 11, 2011
Diabetes: A1c Questions/Diagnosis
Agenda (PDF, 50.59 KB)
Meeting Summary
Slide Request
October 21, 2010
Venues and Opportunities for Comparative Effectiveness Research Clinical Trials
Agenda (PDF, 37.13 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 72.22 KB)
Slide Request