Meeting Agendas, Summaries & Presentations

Fiscal Year 2020

(PDF, 95 KB)





Improving Cardiovascular Outcomes in People with Type 1 Diabetes

December 4, 2019

Debriefing of the NIDDK Workshop on: Research Gaps and Opportunities in Youth-onset Type 2 Diabetes

Agenda (PDF, 99.32 KB)

Fiscal Year 2019

May 30-31, 2019

Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: A Workshop of the DMICC

Agenda (PDF, 190.78 KB)

Fiscal Year 2018

October 17, 2018

Important Issues Regarding Diabetes Clinical Care

Agenda (PDF, 115.53 KB)

July 13, 2018

Joint meeting with the Urology Interagency Coordinating Committee (UICC):

"Treatment of Diabetes and Urinary Tract Infection: Evidence and Research Methods from Studies in Nursing Homes and Skilled Nursing Facilities"

Agenda (PDF, 140.93 KB)

May 29, 2018

Fostering Research on Older Adults with Diabetes Receiving Long Term Care

Agenda (PDF, 116.27 KB)

October 25, 2017

Report on the NIDDK Workshop “Enhancing Opportunities in Addressing Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Disparities”

Agenda (PDF, 120.4 KB)

Fiscal Year 2017

June 23, 2017

Measurement Science and Glycemic Control

Agenda (PDF, 43.48 KB)

April 26-27, 2017

Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Agenda (PDF, 47.73 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.17 KB)

December 16, 2016

The Urologic Complications of Diabetes (in Conjunction with the UICC)

Agenda (PDF, 147.67 KB)

October 18, 2016

How Reproducible Are People? Understanding Health Histories Using Medicare Claims Data

Agenda (PDF, 36.53 KB)

Fiscal Year 2016

September 12, 2016

Diabetes and Neurocognition

Agenda (PDF, 40.79 KB)

August 3, 2016

Updates on the National Diabetes Prevention Program

Agenda (PDF, 43.14 KB)

July 6-7, 2016

Artificial Pancreas Workshop: Testing and Adoption of Current and Emerging Technologies

NOTE: prior registration is required for this meeting. For program details, logistical information, and to register, please visit the meeting website.

March 29, 2016

Initiatives in Natural Experiments for Diabetes Prevention and Control

Agenda (PDF, 52.05 KB)

Fiscal Year 2015

September 28, 2015

New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 2

Agenda (PDF, 43.15 KB)

July 29, 2015

New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 1

Agenda (PDF, 54.4 KB)

April 8-9, 2015

Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Agenda (PDF, 58.79 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 218.8 KB)

January 20, 2015

Report and Discussion of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists/American College of Endocrinology Consensus Conference on Glucose Monitoring

Agenda (PDF, 37.25 KB)

Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 147.03 KB)

Fiscal Year 2014

September 29, 2014

Implementing the Department of Health and Human Services National Action Plan for Hypoglycemic Safety

Agenda (PDF, 94.78 KB)

Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 127.17 KB)

March 12, 2014

Future Needs and Direction of Surveillance of Diabetes in Youth and Young Adults

Agenda (PDF, 151.09 KB)

February 4, 2014

Diabetes and Bone Diseases

Agenda (PDF, 77.68 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 174.37 KB)

November 4, 2013

Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly

Agenda (PDF, 46.09 KB)

Meeting Abstracts (PDF, 64.77 KB)

Fiscal Year 2013

June 6-7, 2013

Planning Meeting for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Agenda (PDF, 35.76 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 178.34 KB)

May 23, 2013

Long-term Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery

Agenda (PDF, 169.88 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 73.81 KB)

March 28, 2013

Federal Initiatives To Address Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

Agenda (PDF, 228.78 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 263.06 KB)

November 15, 2012

Guidelines and Guiding Principles: Perspectives from the National Diabetes Education Program, the Veterans Health Administration, and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

Agenda (PDF, 195.24 KB)

Meeting Summary

Fiscal Year 2012

August 16, 2012

Diabetes, Dementia, and Alzheimer's Disease

Agenda (PDF, 28.38 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 391.16 KB)

July 18, 2012

Peer Care in Diabetes Support and Control

Agenda (PDF, 32.98 KB)

Meeting Summary

May 29, 2012

The State of Diabetes in U.S. Hispanics: Knowledge, Action and Opportunities

Agenda (PDF, 83.65 KB)

Summary Report (PDF, 318.03 KB)

April 5, 2012

Healthy People 2010 Progress Report and Healthy People 2020 Objectives

Agenda (PDF, 46.76 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 234.64 KB)

Fiscal Year 2011

August 1, 2011

DMICC Federal Agency Diabetes Guides and Guidelines

Agenda (PDF, 31.63 KB)

May 5-6, 2011

DMICC Workshop on Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Agenda (PDF, 41.3 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.93 KB)

March 11, 2011

Diabetes: A1c Questions/Diagnosis

Agenda (PDF, 50.59 KB)

Meeting Summary

October 21, 2010

Venues and Opportunities for Comparative Effectiveness Research Clinical Trials

Agenda (PDF, 37.13 KB)

Meeting Summary (PDF, 72.22 KB)

