Meeting Agendas, Summaries & Presentations

Fiscal Year 2020  

April 30, 2020 
Improving Cardiovascular Outcomes in People with Type 1 Diabetes
Agenda  (PDF, 95 KB) 
December 4, 2019 
Debriefing of the NIDDK Workshop on: Research Gaps and Opportunities in Youth-onset Type 2 Diabetes
Agenda  (PDF, 99.32 KB)  
Fiscal Year 2019

May 30-31, 2019 
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research: A Workshop of the DMICC
Agenda  (PDF, 190.78 KB)
Fiscal Year 2018

October 17, 2018 
Important Issues Regarding Diabetes Clinical Care
Agenda (PDF, 115.53 KB)
July 13, 2018
Joint meeting with the Urology Interagency Coordinating Committee (UICC): 
"Treatment of Diabetes and Urinary Tract Infection: Evidence and Research Methods from Studies in Nursing Homes and Skilled Nursing Facilities"
Agenda (PDF, 140.93 KB)
May 29, 2018
Fostering Research on Older Adults with Diabetes Receiving Long Term Care
Agenda (PDF, 116.27 KB)
October 25, 2017
Report on the NIDDK Workshop “Enhancing Opportunities in Addressing Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes Disparities”
Agenda (PDF, 120.4 KB)
Fiscal Year 2017

June 23, 2017
Measurement Science and Glycemic Control
Agenda (PDF, 43.48 KB)
April 26-27, 2017
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 47.73 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.17 KB)
December 16, 2016
The Urologic Complications of Diabetes (in Conjunction with the UICC)
Agenda (PDF, 147.67 KB)
October 18, 2016
How Reproducible Are People? Understanding Health Histories Using Medicare Claims Data
Agenda (PDF, 36.53 KB)
Fiscal Year 2016

September 12, 2016
Diabetes and Neurocognition
Agenda (PDF, 40.79 KB)
August 3, 2016
Updates on the National Diabetes Prevention Program
Agenda (PDF, 43.14 KB)
July 6-7, 2016
Artificial Pancreas Workshop: Testing and Adoption of Current and Emerging Technologies
March 29, 2016
Initiatives in Natural Experiments for Diabetes Prevention and Control
Agenda (PDF, 52.05 KB)
Fiscal Year 2015

September 28, 2015
New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 2
Agenda (PDF, 43.15 KB)
July 29, 2015
New Opportunities for Clinical Research on Type 2 Diabetes-Part 1
Agenda (PDF, 54.4 KB)
April 8-9, 2015
Opportunities for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 58.79 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 218.8 KB)
January 20, 2015
Report and Discussion of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists/American College of Endocrinology Consensus Conference on Glucose Monitoring
Agenda (PDF, 37.25 KB)
Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 147.03 KB)
Fiscal Year 2014

September 29, 2014
Implementing the Department of Health and Human Services National Action Plan for Hypoglycemic Safety
Agenda (PDF, 94.78 KB)
Speaker Abstracts and Participant List (PDF, 127.17 KB)
March 12, 2014
Future Needs and Direction of Surveillance of Diabetes in Youth and Young Adults
Agenda (PDF, 151.09 KB)
February 4, 2014
Diabetes and Bone Diseases
Agenda (PDF, 77.68 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 174.37 KB)
November 4, 2013
Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly
Agenda (PDF, 46.09 KB)
Meeting Abstracts (PDF, 64.77 KB)
Fiscal Year 2013

June 6-7, 2013
Planning Meeting for Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 35.76 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 178.34 KB)
May 23, 2013
Long-term Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery
Agenda (PDF, 169.88 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 73.81 KB)
March 28, 2013
Federal Initiatives To Address Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
Agenda (PDF, 228.78 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 263.06 KB)
November 15, 2012
Guidelines and Guiding Principles: Perspectives from the National Diabetes Education Program, the Veterans Health Administration, and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Agenda (PDF, 195.24 KB)
Meeting Summary
Fiscal Year 2012

August 16, 2012
Diabetes, Dementia, and Alzheimer's Disease
Agenda (PDF, 28.38 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 391.16 KB)
July 18, 2012
Web Conference
Peer Care in Diabetes Support and Control
Agenda (PDF, 32.98 KB)
Meeting Summary
May 29, 2012
The State of Diabetes in U.S. Hispanics: Knowledge, Action and Opportunities
Agenda (PDF, 83.65 KB)
Summary Report (PDF, 318.03 KB)
April 5, 2012
Healthy People 2010 Progress Report and Healthy People 2020 Objectives
Agenda (PDF, 46.76 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 234.64 KB)
Fiscal Year 2011

August 1, 2011
DMICC Federal Agency Diabetes Guides and Guidelines
Agenda (PDF, 31.63 KB)
May 5-6, 2011
DMICC Workshop on Research Supported by the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes Research
Agenda (PDF, 41.3 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 193.93 KB)
March 11, 2011
Diabetes: A1c Questions/Diagnosis
Agenda (PDF, 50.59 KB)
Meeting Summary
October 21, 2010
Venues and Opportunities for Comparative Effectiveness Research Clinical Trials
Agenda (PDF, 37.13 KB)
Meeting Summary (PDF, 72.22 KB)
