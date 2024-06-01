How Do You Recognize Rare and Atypical Diabetes?

Rare and atypical forms of diabetes are frequently misdiagnosed as type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or they are undiagnosed. Ashok Balasubramanyam, M.D, professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Baylor College of Medicine and a principal investigator for the NIDDK-supported study Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network, or RADIANT, talks about the complexities of diabetes and its rare and atypical forms. He also discusses early lessons from RADIANT and why learning about atypical diabetes is important to the future of precision testing, diagnosis, and treatment. Read about it in the NIDDK Diabetes Discovery & Practice Blog.