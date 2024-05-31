NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2024
Director's Note
NIDDK is well known for supporting research on some of the most common, costly, and consequential diseases in the United States. However, NIDDK's efforts extend to lesser-known areas, such as researching rare diseases and ensuring that scientific knowledge is effectively communicated and disseminated to patients and healthcare providers who could benefit from it most. Read more.
News Around NIDDK
- NIDDK scientists partner with patients to advance rare disease research
- NIDDK and the Latino Medical Student Association join forces to support aspiring scientists
- Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference draws more than 200 attendees
- NIDDK program exposes young minds to the world of science
- NIDDK’s health information now in EHR systems across the country
- Getting to Know: Dr. Shilpa Hattangadi
- Fellow Spotlight: Dr. Blake Wilson
Research Updates
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Flournoy Floyd
- Congratulations
Bax, Buchanan, Clore, Forrest, Liang, Ng, Wess
- Fond Farewell
Kopp
- In Memoriam
Cryer, Felsenfeld, Henrich, Palmer
Grant Resources
NIDDK Job Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Publication Information
The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact editor Heather Martin at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.
