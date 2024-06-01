Khaled Z. Abd-Elmoniem, Ph.D.

Research Goal

To assess and understand early manifestations of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in relation with obesity, and other systemic metabolic, inflammatory, and immunodeficiency diseases from radiology and biomedical engineering perspectives.

Current Research

Developing MRI and image processing techniques to improve direct visualization of the coronary arterial wall and plaques, and cardiac function to provide tools for study and for eventual diagnostic use in multi-organ assessment of cardiovascular disease. These techniques help moving toward the goal of establishing techniques and parameters for early detection based on up-stream systemic abnormalities.

Applying our Research

The tools developed and knowledge gained from our research may tell us more about possible early warning signs that may help us save patients before obesity causes irreparable damage and how to guide life-saving interventions.

Need for Further Study

The interplay between diseases of multiple organs with common biological pathways underlies the need for a modern systems approach to investigation and diagnosis. This is particularly true in cardiovascular disease (CVD) where early detection remains a major challenge particularly in response to obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. A multi-organ multimodality imaging approach holds greater opportunity for early detection of CVD through improved assessment and understanding of the effects of deregulation of metabolism, inflammation and immunity that manifest in CVD. This is the intent for future investigations of atherosclerosis in obesity and metabolic syndrome as they are presenting a major and epidemic risk factor for CVD. This approach promises even greater advances in early pre-symptomatic detection and prevention of the substantial downstream medical consequences of these precursor conditions.