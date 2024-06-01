U.S. flag

Khaled Z. Abd-Elmoniem, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Reduced coronary artery luminal area in pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma patients.
Nazari MA, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Jha A, Matta J, Talvacchio S, Charles K, Feeley J, Patel M, Feelders R, Pacak K, Gharib AM.
J Endocrinol Invest (2023 Jul) 46:1483-1487. Abstract/Full Text
Native-resolution myocardial principal Eulerian strain mapping using convolutional neural networks and Tagged Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
Yassine IA, Ghanem AM, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Comput Biol Med (2022 Feb) 141:105041. Abstract/Full Text
Direct pixel to pixel principal strain mapping from tagging MRI using end to end deep convolutional neural network (DeepStrain).
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Yassine IA, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Wessel M, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Ghanem AM, Gharib AM.
Sci Rep (2021 Nov 26) 11:23021. Abstract/Full Text
Proton MR Spectroscopy Measurements of White and Brown Adipose Tissue in Healthy Humans: Relaxation Parameters and Unsaturated Fatty Acids.
Ouwerkerk R, Hamimi A, Matta J, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Eary JF, Abdul Sater Z, Chen KY, Cypess AM, Gharib AM.
Radiology (2021 May) 299:396-406. Abstract/Full Text
Sexual Dimorphism of Coronary Artery Disease in a Low- and Intermediate-Risk Asymptomatic Population: Association with Coronary Vessel Wall Thickness at MRI in Women.
Ghanem AM, Matta JR, Elgarf R, Hamimi A, Muniyappa R, Ishaq H, Hadigan C, McConnell MV, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Radiol Cardiothorac Imaging (2019 Apr 25) 1:e180007. Abstract/Full Text
Automatic Coronary Wall and Atherosclerotic Plaque Segmentation from 3D Coronary CT Angiography.
Ghanem AM, Hamimi AH, Matta JR, Carass A, Elgarf RM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Sci Rep (2019 Jan 10) 9:47. Abstract/Full Text
Assessment of liver fibrosis using fast strain-encoded MRI driven by inherent cardiac motion.
Harouni AA, Gharib AM, Osman NF, Morse C, Heller T, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Magn Reson Med (2015 Jul) 74:106-114. Abstract/Full Text
The relation between X chromosome parental origin and aortic stiffness in patients with Turner's syndrome: role of hypertension and antihypertensive drugs.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Bondy CA, Gharib AM.
Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2015 Jan) 82:156-7. Abstract/Full Text
Increased coronary vessel wall thickness in HIV-infected young adults.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Unsal AB, Eshera S, Matta JR, Muldoon N, McAreavey D, Purdy JB, Hazra R, Hadigan C, Gharib AM.
Clin Infect Dis (2014 Dec 15) 59:1779-86. Abstract/Full Text
Optimization of free-breathing whole-heart 3-dimensional cardiac magnetic resonance imaging at 3 tesla to identify coronary vein anatomy and to compare with multidetector computed tomography.
Ibrahim WG, El Khouli RH, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Matta JR, McAreavey D, Gharib AM.
J Comput Assist Tomogr (2014 Nov-Dec) 38:941-8. Abstract/Full Text
Feasibility of coronary artery wall thickening assessment in asymptomatic coronary artery disease using phase-sensitive dual-inversion recovery MRI at 3T.
Gharib AM, Zahiri H, Matta J, Pettigrew RI, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Magn Reson Imaging (2013 Sep) 31:1051-8. Abstract/Full Text
Pulmonary vein morphology by free-breathing whole heart magnetic resonance imaging at 3 Tesla versus breathhold multi-detector computed tomography.
Fodi E, McAreavey D, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Ohayon J, Saba M, Elagha A, Pettigrew RI, Gharib AM.
J Magn Reson Imaging (2013 Apr) 37:846-52. Abstract/Full Text
Coronary vessel wall 3-T MR imaging with time-resolved acquisition of phase-sensitive dual inversion-recovery (TRAPD) technique: initial results in patients with risk factors for coronary artery disease.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Gharib AM, Pettigrew RI.
Radiology (2012 Dec) 265:715-23. Abstract/Full Text
Free-breathing inner-volume black-blood imaging of the human heart using two-dimensionally selective local excitation at 3 T.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Barmet C, Stuber M.
Magn Reson Med (2012 Sep) 68:822-9. Abstract/Full Text
The feasibility of 350 μm spatial resolution coronary magnetic resonance angiography at 3 T in humans.
Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Ho VB, Födi E, Herzka DA, Ohayon J, Stuber M, Pettigrew RI.
Invest Radiol (2012 Jun) 47:339-45. Abstract/Full Text
Incompressible deformation estimation algorithm (IDEA) from tagged MR images.
Liu X, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Stone M, Murano EZ, Zhuo J, Gullapalli RP, Prince JL.
IEEE Trans Med Imaging (2012 Feb) 31:326-40. Abstract/Full Text
Noninvasive coronary imaging for atherosclerosis in human immunodeficiency virus infection.
Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Pettigrew RI, Hadigan C.
Curr Probl Diagn Radiol (2011 Nov-Dec) 40:262-7. Abstract/Full Text
Optimization of coronary whole-heart MRA free-breathing technique at 3 Tesla.
Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Herzka DA, Ho VB, Locklin J, Tzatha E, Stuber M, Pettigrew RI.
Magn Reson Imaging (2011 Oct) 29:1125-30. Abstract/Full Text
Free-breathing single navigator gated cine cardiac magnetic resonance at 3 T: feasibility study in patients.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Obele CC, Sibley CT, Matta JR, Pettigrew RI, Gharib AM.
J Comput Assist Tomogr (2011 May-Jun) 35:382-6. Abstract/Full Text
Total removal of unwanted harmonic peaks (TruHARP) MRI for single breath-hold high-resolution myocardial motion and strain quantification.
Agarwal HK, Prince JL, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
Magn Reson Med (2010 Aug) 64:574-85. Abstract/Full Text
Direct three-dimensional myocardial strain tensor quantification and tracking using zHARP.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Stuber M, Prince JL.
Med Image Anal (2008 Dec) 12:778-86. Abstract/Full Text
Real-time monitoring of cardiac regional function using fastHARP MRI and region-of-interest reconstruction.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Sampath S, Osman NF, Prince JL.
IEEE Trans Biomed Eng (2007 Sep) 54:1650-6. Abstract/Full Text
Automated identification of minimal myocardial motion for improved image quality on MR angiography at 3 T.
Ustun A, Desai M, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Schar M, Stuber M.
AJR Am J Roentgenol (2007 Mar) 188:W283-90. Abstract/Full Text
Real-time speckle reduction and coherence enhancement in ultrasound imaging via nonlinear anisotropic diffusion.
Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Youssef AB, Kadah YM.
IEEE Trans Biomed Eng (2002 Sep) 49:997-1014. Abstract/Full Text
