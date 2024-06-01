Khaled Z. Abd-Elmoniem, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Section, Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Reduced coronary artery luminal area in pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma patients.
- Nazari MA, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Jha A, Matta J, Talvacchio S, Charles K, Feeley J, Patel M, Feelders R, Pacak K, Gharib AM.
- J Endocrinol Invest (2023 Jul) 46:1483-1487. Abstract/Full Text
- Native-resolution myocardial principal Eulerian strain mapping using convolutional neural networks and Tagged Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
- Yassine IA, Ghanem AM, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Comput Biol Med (2022 Feb) 141:105041. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct pixel to pixel principal strain mapping from tagging MRI using end to end deep convolutional neural network (DeepStrain).
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Yassine IA, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Wessel M, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Ghanem AM, Gharib AM.
- Sci Rep (2021 Nov 26) 11:23021. Abstract/Full Text
- Proton MR Spectroscopy Measurements of White and Brown Adipose Tissue in Healthy Humans: Relaxation Parameters and Unsaturated Fatty Acids.
- Ouwerkerk R, Hamimi A, Matta J, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Eary JF, Abdul Sater Z, Chen KY, Cypess AM, Gharib AM.
- Radiology (2021 May) 299:396-406. Abstract/Full Text
- Sexual Dimorphism of Coronary Artery Disease in a Low- and Intermediate-Risk Asymptomatic Population: Association with Coronary Vessel Wall Thickness at MRI in Women.
- Ghanem AM, Matta JR, Elgarf R, Hamimi A, Muniyappa R, Ishaq H, Hadigan C, McConnell MV, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Radiol Cardiothorac Imaging (2019 Apr 25) 1:e180007. Abstract/Full Text
- Automatic Coronary Wall and Atherosclerotic Plaque Segmentation from 3D Coronary CT Angiography.
- Ghanem AM, Hamimi AH, Matta JR, Carass A, Elgarf RM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Sci Rep (2019 Jan 10) 9:47. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of liver fibrosis using fast strain-encoded MRI driven by inherent cardiac motion.
- Harouni AA, Gharib AM, Osman NF, Morse C, Heller T, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Magn Reson Med (2015 Jul) 74:106-114. Abstract/Full Text
- The relation between X chromosome parental origin and aortic stiffness in patients with Turner's syndrome: role of hypertension and antihypertensive drugs.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Bondy CA, Gharib AM.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2015 Jan) 82:156-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased coronary vessel wall thickness in HIV-infected young adults.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Unsal AB, Eshera S, Matta JR, Muldoon N, McAreavey D, Purdy JB, Hazra R, Hadigan C, Gharib AM.
- Clin Infect Dis (2014 Dec 15) 59:1779-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimization of free-breathing whole-heart 3-dimensional cardiac magnetic resonance imaging at 3 tesla to identify coronary vein anatomy and to compare with multidetector computed tomography.
- Ibrahim WG, El Khouli RH, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Matta JR, McAreavey D, Gharib AM.
- J Comput Assist Tomogr (2014 Nov-Dec) 38:941-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Feasibility of coronary artery wall thickening assessment in asymptomatic coronary artery disease using phase-sensitive dual-inversion recovery MRI at 3T.
- Gharib AM, Zahiri H, Matta J, Pettigrew RI, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Magn Reson Imaging (2013 Sep) 31:1051-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Pulmonary vein morphology by free-breathing whole heart magnetic resonance imaging at 3 Tesla versus breathhold multi-detector computed tomography.
- Fodi E, McAreavey D, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Ohayon J, Saba M, Elagha A, Pettigrew RI, Gharib AM.
- J Magn Reson Imaging (2013 Apr) 37:846-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Coronary vessel wall 3-T MR imaging with time-resolved acquisition of phase-sensitive dual inversion-recovery (TRAPD) technique: initial results in patients with risk factors for coronary artery disease.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Gharib AM, Pettigrew RI.
- Radiology (2012 Dec) 265:715-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Free-breathing inner-volume black-blood imaging of the human heart using two-dimensionally selective local excitation at 3 T.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Barmet C, Stuber M.
- Magn Reson Med (2012 Sep) 68:822-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The feasibility of 350 μm spatial resolution coronary magnetic resonance angiography at 3 T in humans.
- Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Ho VB, Födi E, Herzka DA, Ohayon J, Stuber M, Pettigrew RI.
- Invest Radiol (2012 Jun) 47:339-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Incompressible deformation estimation algorithm (IDEA) from tagged MR images.
- Liu X, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Stone M, Murano EZ, Zhuo J, Gullapalli RP, Prince JL.
- IEEE Trans Med Imaging (2012 Feb) 31:326-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Noninvasive coronary imaging for atherosclerosis in human immunodeficiency virus infection.
- Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Pettigrew RI, Hadigan C.
- Curr Probl Diagn Radiol (2011 Nov-Dec) 40:262-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimization of coronary whole-heart MRA free-breathing technique at 3 Tesla.
- Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Herzka DA, Ho VB, Locklin J, Tzatha E, Stuber M, Pettigrew RI.
- Magn Reson Imaging (2011 Oct) 29:1125-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Free-breathing single navigator gated cine cardiac magnetic resonance at 3 T: feasibility study in patients.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Obele CC, Sibley CT, Matta JR, Pettigrew RI, Gharib AM.
- J Comput Assist Tomogr (2011 May-Jun) 35:382-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Total removal of unwanted harmonic peaks (TruHARP) MRI for single breath-hold high-resolution myocardial motion and strain quantification.
- Agarwal HK, Prince JL, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Magn Reson Med (2010 Aug) 64:574-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct three-dimensional myocardial strain tensor quantification and tracking using zHARP.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Stuber M, Prince JL.
- Med Image Anal (2008 Dec) 12:778-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Real-time monitoring of cardiac regional function using fastHARP MRI and region-of-interest reconstruction.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Sampath S, Osman NF, Prince JL.
- IEEE Trans Biomed Eng (2007 Sep) 54:1650-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Automated identification of minimal myocardial motion for improved image quality on MR angiography at 3 T.
- Ustun A, Desai M, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Schar M, Stuber M.
- AJR Am J Roentgenol (2007 Mar) 188:W283-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Real-time speckle reduction and coherence enhancement in ultrasound imaging via nonlinear anisotropic diffusion.
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Youssef AB, Kadah YM.
- IEEE Trans Biomed Eng (2002 Sep) 49:997-1014. Abstract/Full Text
