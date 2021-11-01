Sunita K. Agarwal, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Signal Transduction Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Chromosome Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- A blood-based polyamine signature associated with MEN1 duodenopancreatic neuroendocrine tumor progression.
- Fahrmann JF, Wasylishen AR, Pieterman CRC, Irajizad E, Vykoukal J, Murage E, Wu R, Dennison JB, Krishna H, Peterson CB, Lozano G, Zhao H, Do KA, Halperin DM, Agarwal SK, Blau JE, Del Rivero J, Nilubol N, Walter MF, Welch JM, Weinstein LS, Vriens MR, van Leeuwaarde RS, van Treijen MJC, Valk GD, Perrier ND, Hanash SM.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Jul 28) Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1: Latest Insights.
- Brandi ML, Agarwal SK, Perrier ND, Lines KE, Valk GD, Thakker RV.
- Endocr Rev (2021 Mar 15) 42:133-170. Abstract/Full Text
- Patients With MEN1 Are at an Increased Risk for Venous Thromboembolism.
- Lee ME, Ortega-Sustache YM, Agarwal SK, Tepede A, Welch J, Mandl A, Bansal R, Tirosh A, Piaggi P, Cochran C, Simonds WF, Weinstein LS, Blau JE.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Jan 23) 106:e460-e468. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular Signatures and Their Clinical Utility in Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors.
- Chatani PD, Agarwal SK, Sadowski SM.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:575620. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct DNA Methylation Signatures in Neuroendocrine Tumors Specific for Primary Site and Inherited Predisposition.
- Tirosh A, Killian JK, Petersen D, Zhu YJ, Walker RL, Blau JE, Nilubol N, Patel D, Agarwal SK, Weinstein LS, Meltzer P, Kebebew E.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Oct 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text
- c-MET inhibition: novel treatment for sporadic and MEN1-associated GEP NETs.
- Lee ME, Tepede AA, Mandl A, Weinstein LS, Del Rivero J, Agarwal SK, Blau JE.
- J Mol Endocrinol (2020 Aug) 65:R1-R17. Abstract/Full Text
- 18F-FDOPA PET/CT accurately identifies MEN1-associated pheochromocytoma.
- Tepede AA, Welch J, Lee M, Mandl A, Agarwal SK, Nilubol N, Patel D, Cochran C, Simonds WF, Weinstein LS, Jha A, Millo C, Pacak K, Blau JE.
- Endocrinol Diabetes Metab Case Rep (2020 Mar 3) 2020. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical presentation and management of primary ovarian neuroendocrine tumor in multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1.
- Jhawar S, Lakhotia R, Suzuki M, Welch J, Agarwal SK, Sharretts J, Merino M, Ahlman M, Blau JE, Simonds WF, Del Rivero J.
- Endocrinol Diabetes Metab Case Rep (2019 Aug 20) 2019. Abstract/Full Text
- Epigenetic regulation in the tumorigenesis of MEN1-associated endocrine cell types.
- Iyer S, Agarwal SK.
- J Mol Endocrinol (2018 Jul) 61:R13-R24. Abstract/Full Text
- Probability of Positive Genetic Testing Results in Patients with Family History of Primary Hyperparathyroidism.
- El Lakis M, Nockel P, Gaitanidis A, Guan B, Agarwal S, Welch J, Simonds WF, Weinstein L, Marx S, Nilubol N, Patel D, Merkel R, Tirosh A, Kebebew E.
- J Am Coll Surg (2018 May) 226:933-938. Abstract/Full Text
- Frequency and consequence of the recurrent YY1 p.T372R mutation in sporadic insulinomas.
- Parekh VI, Modali SD, Welch J, Simonds WF, Weinstein LS, Kebebew E, Agarwal SK.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2018 May) 25:L31-L35. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional alterations in hereditary and sporadic nonfunctioning pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors according to genotype.
- Keutgen XM, Kumar S, Gara SK, Boufraqech M, Agarwal S, Hruban RH, Nilubol N, Quezado M, Finney R, Cam M, Kebebew E.
- Cancer (2018 Feb 1) 124:636-647. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional Defects From Endocrine Disease-Associated Mutations in HLXB9 and Its Interacting Partner, NONO.
- Kharade SS, Parekh VI, Agarwal SK.
- Endocrinology (2018 Feb 1) 159:1199-1212. Abstract/Full Text
- Familial isolated primary hyperparathyroidism associated with germline GCM2 mutations is more aggressive and has a lesser rate of biochemical cure.
- El Lakis M, Nockel P, Guan B, Agarwal S, Welch J, Simonds WF, Marx S, Li Y, Nilubol N, Patel D, Yang L, Merkel R, Kebebew E.
- Surgery (2018 Jan) 163:31-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Long Noncoding RNA MEG3 Is an Epigenetic Determinant of Oncogenic Signaling in Functional Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Cells.
- Iyer S, Modali SD, Agarwal SK.
- Mol Cell Biol (2017 Nov 15) 37. Abstract/Full Text
- The future: genetics advances in MEN1 therapeutic approaches and management strategies.
- Agarwal SK.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2017 Oct) 24:T119-T134. Abstract/Full Text
- Ethnicity of Patients With Germline GCM2-Activating Variants and Primary Hyperparathyroidism.
- Guan B, Welch JM, Vemulapalli M, Li Y, Ling H, Kebebew E, Simonds WF, Marx SJ, Agarwal SK.
- J Endocr Soc (2017 May 1) 1:488-499. Abstract/Full Text
- GCM2-Activating Mutations in Familial Isolated Hyperparathyroidism.
- Guan B, Welch JM, Sapp JC, Ling H, Li Y, Johnston JJ, Kebebew E, Biesecker LG, Simonds WF, Marx SJ, Agarwal SK.
- Am J Hum Genet (2016 Nov 3) 99:1034-1044. Abstract/Full Text
- Pro-oncogenic Roles of HLXB9 Protein in Insulinoma Cells through Interaction with Nono Protein and Down-regulation of the c-Met Inhibitor Cblb (Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma b).
- Desai SS, Kharade SS, Parekh VI, Iyer S, Agarwal SK.
- J Biol Chem (2015 Oct 16) 290:25595-608. Abstract/Full Text
- Germline HABP2 Mutation Causing Familial Nonmedullary Thyroid Cancer.
- Gara SK, Jia L, Merino MJ, Agarwal SK, Zhang L, Cam M, Patel D, Kebebew E.
- N Engl J Med (2015 Jul 30) 373:448-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Epigenetic regulation of the lncRNA MEG3 and its target c-MET in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.
- Modali SD, Parekh VI, Kebebew E, Agarwal SK.
- Mol Endocrinol (2015 Feb) 29:224-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Consequence of Menin Deficiency in Mouse Adipocytes Derived by In Vitro Differentiation.
- Parekh VI, Modali SD, Desai SS, Agarwal SK.
- Int J Endocrinol (2015) 2015:149826. Abstract/Full Text
- GSK-3β protein phosphorylates and stabilizes HLXB9 protein in insulinoma cells to form a targetable mechanism of controlling insulinoma cell proliferation.
- Desai SS, Modali SD, Parekh VI, Kebebew E, Agarwal SK.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Feb 28) 289:5386-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Exploring the tumors of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 in mouse models for basic and preclinical studies.
- Agarwal SK.
- Int J Endocr Oncol (2014) 1:153-161. Abstract/Full Text
- Germline and somatic mutations in cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor genes CDKN1A, CDKN2B, and CDKN2C in sporadic parathyroid adenomas.
- Costa-Guda J, Soong CP, Parekh VI, Agarwal SK, Arnold A.
- Horm Cancer (2013 Oct) 4:301-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The embryonic transcription factor Hlxb9 is a menin interacting partner that controls pancreatic β-cell proliferation and the expression of insulin regulators.
- Shi K, Parekh VI, Roy S, Desai SS, Agarwal SK.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2013 Feb) 20:111-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1.
- Agarwal SK.
- Front Horm Res (2013) 41:1-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-wide characterization of menin-dependent H3K4me3 reveals a specific role for menin in the regulation of genes implicated in MEN1-like tumors.
- Agarwal SK, Jothi R.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e37952. Abstract/Full Text
- The tumor suppressor protein menin inhibits AKT activation by regulating its cellular localization.
- Wang Y, Ozawa A, Zaman S, Prasad NB, Chandrasekharappa SC, Agarwal SK, Marx SJ.
- Cancer Res (2011 Jan 15) 71:371-82. Abstract/Full Text
- An Intronic mutation is associated with prolactinoma in a young boy, decreased penetrance in his large family, and variable effects on MEN1 mRNA and protein.
- Drori-Herishanu L, Horvath A, Nesterova M, Patronas Y, Lodish M, Bimpaki E, Patronas N, Agarwal S, Salvatori R, Martari M, Mericq V, Stratakis CA.
- Horm Metab Res (2009 Aug) 41:630-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Rare germline mutations in cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor genes in multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 and related states.
- Agarwal SK, Mateo CM, Marx SJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2009 May) 94:1826-34. Abstract/Full Text
- The MEN1 gene and pituitary tumours.
- Agarwal SK, Ozawa A, Mateo CM, Marx SJ.
- Horm Res (2009 Apr) 71 Suppl 2:131-8. Abstract/Full Text
- The parafibromin tumor suppressor protein interacts with actin-binding proteins actinin-2 and actinin-3.
- Agarwal SK, Simonds WF, Marx SJ.
- Mol Cancer (2008 Aug 7) 7:65. Abstract/Full Text
- Parathyroid tumor development involves deregulation of homeobox genes.
- Shen HC, Rosen JE, Yang LM, Savage SA, Burns AL, Mateo CM, Agarwal SK, Chandrasekharappa SC, Spiegel AM, Collins FS, Marx SJ, Libutti SK.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2008 Mar) 15:267-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Mouse embryo fibroblasts lacking the tumor suppressor menin show altered expression of extracellular matrix protein genes.
- Ji Y, Prasad NB, Novotny EA, Kaur S, Elkahloun A, Chen Y, Zhang RZ, Chu ML, Agarwal SK, Marx SJ, Collins FS, Chandrasekharappa SC.
- Mol Cancer Res (2007 Oct) 5:1041-51. Abstract/Full Text
- The parathyroid/pituitary variant of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 usually has causes other than p27Kip1 mutations.
- Ozawa A, Agarwal SK, Mateo CM, Burns AL, Rice TS, Kennedy PA, Quigley CM, Simonds WF, Weinstein LS, Chandrasekharappa SC, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2007 May) 92:1948-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Distribution of menin-occupied regions in chromatin specifies a broad role of menin in transcriptional regulation.
- Agarwal SK, Impey S, McWeeney S, Scacheri PC, Collins FS, Goodman RH, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- Neoplasia (2007 Feb) 9:101-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic interactions between Drosophila melanogaster menin and Jun/Fos.
- Cerrato A, Parisi M, Santa Anna S, Missirlis F, Guru S, Agarwal S, Sturgill D, Talbot T, Spiegel A, Collins F, Chandrasekharappa S, Marx S, Oliver B.
- Dev Biol (2006 Oct 1) 298:59-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-wide analysis of menin binding provides insights into MEN1 tumorigenesis.
- Scacheri PC, Davis S, Odom DT, Crawford GE, Perkins S, Halawi MJ, Agarwal SK, Marx SJ, Spiegel AM, Meltzer PS, Collins FS.
- PLoS Genet (2006 Apr) 2:e51. Abstract/Full Text
- Menin molecular interactions: insights into normal functions and tumorigenesis.
- Agarwal SK, Kennedy PA, Scacheri PC, Novotny EA, Hickman AB, Cerrato A, Rice TS, Moore JB, Rao S, Ji Y, Mateo C, Libutti SK, Oliver B, Chandrasekharappa SC, Burns AL, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- Horm Metab Res (2005 Jun) 37:369-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular pathology of the MEN1 gene.
- Agarwal SK, Lee Burns A, Sukhodolets KE, Kennedy PA, Obungu VH, Hickman AB, Mullendore ME, Whitten I, Skarulis MC, Simonds WF, Mateo C, Crabtree JS, Scacheri PC, Ji Y, Novotny EA, Garrett-Beal L, Ward JM, Libutti SK, Richard Alexander H, Cerrato A, Parisi MJ, Santa Anna-A S, Oliver B, Chandrasekharappa SC, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- Ann N Y Acad Sci (2004 Apr) 1014:189-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Familial isolated hyperparathyroidism is rarely caused by germline mutation in HRPT2, the gene for the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome.
- Simonds WF, Robbins CM, Agarwal SK, Hendy GN, Carpten JD, Marx SJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2004 Jan) 89:96-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription factor JunD, deprived of menin, switches from growth suppressor to growth promoter.
- Agarwal SK, Novotny EA, Crabtree JS, Weitzman JB, Yaniv M, Burns AL, Chandrasekharappa SC, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 Sep 16) 100:10770-5. Abstract/Full Text
- The 32-kilodalton subunit of replication protein A interacts with menin, the product of the MEN1 tumor suppressor gene.
- Sukhodolets KE, Hickman AB, Agarwal SK, Sukhodolets MV, Obungu VH, Novotny EA, Crabtree JS, Chandrasekharappa SC, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Burns AL, Marx SJ.
- Mol Cell Biol (2003 Jan) 23:493-509. Abstract/Full Text
- HRPT2, encoding parafibromin, is mutated in hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome.
- Carpten JD, Robbins CM, Villablanca A, Forsberg L, Presciuttini S, Bailey-Wilson J, Simonds WF, Gillanders EM, Kennedy AM, Chen JD, Agarwal SK, Sood R, Jones MP, Moses TY, Haven C, Petillo D, Leotlela PD, Harding B, Cameron D, Pannett AA, Höög A, Heath H 3rd, James-Newton LA, Robinson B, Zarbo RJ, Cavaco BM, Wassif W, Perrier ND, Rosen IB, Kristoffersson U, Turnpenny PD, Farnebo LO, Besser GM, Jackson CE, Morreau H, Trent JM, Thakker RV, Marx SJ, Teh BT, Larsson C, Hobbs MR.
- Nat Genet (2002 Dec) 32:676-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Familial isolated hyperparathyroidism: clinical and genetic characteristics of 36 kindreds.
- Simonds WF, James-Newton LA, Agarwal SK, Yang B, Skarulis MC, Hendy GN, Marx SJ.
- Medicine (Baltimore) (2002 Jan) 81:1-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of the multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1, growth hormone-releasing hormone receptor, Gs alpha, and Gi2 alpha genes in isolated familial acromegaly.
- Jorge BH, Agarwal SK, Lando VS, Salvatori R, Barbero RR, Abelin N, Levine MA, Marx SJ, Toledo SP.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2001 Feb) 86:542-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Positional cloning of the gene for multiple endocrine neoplasia-type 1.
- Chandrasekharappa SC, Guru SC, Manickam P, Olufemi SE, Collins FS, Emmert-Buck MR, Debelenko LV, Zhuang Z, Lubensky IA, Liotta LA, Crabtree JS, Wang Y, Roe BA, Weisemann J, Boguski MS, Agarwal SK, Kester MB, Kim YS, Heppner C, Dong Q, Spiegel AM, Burns AL, Marx SJ.
- Science (1997 Apr 18) 276:404-7. Abstract/Full Text