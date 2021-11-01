Sunita K. Agarwal, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Signal Transduction Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Chromosome Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Research Materials
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
MEN1, the gene associated with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1, menin polypeptides and uses thereof (U.S. Patent Number 7,358,347)The invention relates to the discovery of a novel tumor suppressor gene which is associated with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1. The gene has been designated MEN1 and the gene product is menin. The absence of this protein and associated…
Use of homo sapiens chromosome 1 open reading frame 28 (c1orf28) in the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2003094860 A3)The present invention provides an isolated or purified oligonucleotide consisting essentially of the nucleotide sequence of Clorf28 and comprising a mutation; a fragment of the oligonucleotide; a vector comprising the oligonucleotide or fragment…