Philip Anfinrud, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Watching a protein as it functions with 150-ps time-resolved x-ray crystallography.
- Schotte F, Lim M, Jackson TA, Smirnov AV, Soman J, Olson JS, Phillips GN Jr, Wulff M, Anfinrud PA.
- Science (2003 Jun 20) 300:1944-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Watching a signaling protein function in real time via 100-ps time-resolved Laue crystallography.
- Schotte F, Cho HS, Kaila VR, Kamikubo H, Dashdorj N, Henry ER, Graber TJ, Henning R, Wulff M, Hummer G, Kataoka M, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Nov 20) 109:19256-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing Speech-Generated Oral Fluid Droplets with Laser Light Scattering.
- Anfinrud P, Stadnytskyi V, Bax CE, Bax A.
- N Engl J Med (2020 May 21) 382:2061-2063. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of protein folding under native conditions by rapidly switching the hydrostatic pressure inside an NMR sample cell.
- Charlier C, Alderson TR, Courtney JM, Ying J, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 May 1) 115:E4169-E4178. Abstract/Full Text
- Watching a signaling protein function: What has been learned over four decades of time-resolved studies of photoactive yellow protein.
- Schotte F, Cho HS, Dyda F, Anfinrud P.
- Struct Dyn (2024 Mar) 11:021303. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Experimental NOE, Chemical Shift, and Proline Isomerization Data Provide Detailed Insights into Amelotin Oligomerization.
- Chiliveri SC, Shen Y, Baber JL, Ying J, Sagar V, Wistow G, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2023 Aug 16) 145:18063-18074. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing endoscopy-generated aerosols with laser light scattering (with videos).
- Passi M, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P, Koh C.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2022 Dec) 96:1072-1077. Abstract/Full Text
- Hybrid measurement of respiratory aerosol reveals a dominant coarse fraction resulting from speech that remains airborne for minutes.
- Shen Y, Courtney JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Jun 28) 119:e2203086119. Abstract/Full Text
- Breathing, speaking, coughing or sneezing: What drives transmission of SARS-CoV-2?
- Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Intern Med (2021 Nov) 290:1010-1027. Abstract/Full Text
- Time-resolved X-ray scattering studies of proteins.
- Cho HS, Schotte F, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2021 Oct) 70:99-107. Abstract/Full Text
- SARS-CoV-2 transmission via speech-generated respiratory droplets.
- Bax A, Bax CE, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P.
- Lancet Infect Dis (2021 Mar) 21:318. Abstract/Full Text
- The airborne lifetime of small speech droplets and their potential importance in SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
- Stadnytskyi V, Bax CE, Bax A, Anfinrud P.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 Jun 2) 117:11875-11877. Abstract/Full Text
- Could SARS-CoV-2 be transmitted via speech droplets?
- Anfinrud P, Bax CE, Stadnytskyi V, Bax A.
- medRxiv (2020 Apr 6) Abstract/Full Text
- Temperature-jump solution X-ray scattering reveals distinct motions in a dynamic enzyme.
- Thompson MC, Barad BA, Wolff AM, Sun Cho H, Schotte F, Schwarz DMC, Anfinrud P, Fraser JS.
- Nat Chem (2019 Nov) 11:1058-1066. Abstract/Full Text
- Observation of β-Amyloid Peptide Oligomerization by Pressure-Jump NMR Spectroscopy.
- Barnes CA, Robertson AJ, Louis JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2019 Sep 4) 141:13762-13766. Abstract/Full Text
- Interrupted Pressure-Jump NMR Experiments Reveal Resonances of On-Pathway Protein Folding Intermediate.
- Charlier C, Courtney JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11792-11799. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamics of Quaternary Structure Transitions in R-State Carbonmonoxyhemoglobin Unveiled in Time-Resolved X-ray Scattering Patterns Following a Temperature Jump.
- Cho HS, Schotte F, Stadnytskyi V, DiChiara A, Henning R, Anfinrud P.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11488-11496. Abstract/Full Text
- Monitoring (15)N Chemical Shifts During Protein Folding by Pressure-Jump NMR.
- Charlier C, Courtney JM, Alderson TR, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 Jul 5) 140:8096-8099. Abstract/Full Text
- Monitoring Hydrogen Exchange During Protein Folding by Fast Pressure Jump NMR Spectroscopy.
- Alderson TR, Charlier C, Torchia DA, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2017 Aug 16) 139:11036-11039. Abstract/Full Text
- Picosecond Photobiology: Watching a Signaling Protein Function in Real Time via Time-Resolved Small- and Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering.
- Cho HS, Schotte F, Dashdorj N, Kyndt J, Henning R, Anfinrud PA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 Jul 20) 138:8815-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Fixed target matrix for femtosecond time-resolved and in situ serial micro-crystallography.
- Mueller C, Marx A, Epp SW, Zhong Y, Kuo A, Balo AR, Soman J, Schotte F, Lemke HT, Owen RL, Pai EF, Pearson AR, Olson JS, Anfinrud PA, Ernst OP, Dwayne Miller RJ.
- Struct Dyn (2015 Sep) 2:054302. Abstract/Full Text
- Contradictions in X-ray structures of intermediates in the photocycle of photoactive yellow protein.
- Kaila VR, Schotte F, Cho HS, Hummer G, Anfinrud PA.
- Nat Chem (2014 Apr) 6:258-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing anisotropic structure changes in proteins with picosecond time-resolved small-angle X-ray scattering.
- Cho HS, Schotte F, Dashdorj N, Kyndt J, Anfinrud PA.
- J Phys Chem B (2013 Dec 12) 117:15825-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Real-time tracking of CO migration and binding in the α and β subunits of human hemoglobin via 150-ps time-resolved Laue crystallography.
- Schotte F, Cho HS, Soman J, Wulff M, Olson JS, Anfinrud PA.
- Chem Phys (2013 Aug 30) 422:98-106. Abstract/Full Text
- BioCARS: a synchrotron resource for time-resolved X-ray science.
- Graber T, Anderson S, Brewer H, Chen YS, Cho HS, Dashdorj N, Henning RW, Kosheleva I, Macha G, Meron M, Pahl R, Ren Z, Ruan S, Schotte F, Srajer V, Viccaro PJ, Westferro F, Anfinrud P, Moffat K.
- J Synchrotron Radiat (2011 Jul) 18:658-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein structural dynamics in solution unveiled via 100-ps time-resolved x-ray scattering.
- Cho HS, Dashdorj N, Schotte F, Graber T, Henning R, Anfinrud P.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Apr 20) 107:7281-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Chopper system for time resolved experiments with synchrotron radiation.
- Cammarata M, Eybert L, Ewald F, Reichenbach W, Wulff M, Anfinrud P, Schotte F, Plech A, Kong Q, Lorenc M, Lindenau B, Räbiger J, Polachowski S.
- Rev Sci Instrum (2009 Jan) 80:015101. Abstract/Full Text
- Tracking the structural dynamics of proteins in solution using time-resolved wide-angle X-ray scattering.
- Cammarata M, Levantino M, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA, Ewald F, Choi J, Cupane A, Wulff M, Ihee H.
- Nat Methods (2008 Oct) 5:881-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Time-dependent atomic coordinates for the dissociation of carbon monoxide from myoglobin.
- Aranda R 4th, Levin EJ, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA, Phillips GN Jr.
- Acta Crystallogr D Biol Crystallogr (2006 Jul) 62:776-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Extended subnanosecond structural dynamics of myoglobin revealed by Laue crystallography.
- Bourgeois D, Vallone B, Arcovito A, Sciara G, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA, Brunori M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 Mar 28) 103:4924-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemistry. X-ray fingerprinting of chemical intermediates in solution.
- Anfinrud P, Schotte F.
- Science (2005 Aug 19) 309:1192-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing reaction pathways in photoactive yellow protein from nanoseconds to seconds.
- Ihee H, Rajagopal S, Srajer V, Pahl R, Anderson S, Schmidt M, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA, Wulff M, Moffat K.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 May 17) 102:7145-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Ultrafast time-resolved IR studies of protein-ligand interactions.
- Lim M, Anfinrud PA.
- Methods Mol Biol (2005) 305:243-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Unveiling functional protein motions with picosecond x-ray crystallography and molecular dynamics simulations.
- Hummer G, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2004 Oct 26) 101:15330-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Picosecond time-resolved X-ray crystallography: probing protein function in real time.
- Schotte F, Soman J, Olson JS, Wulff M, Anfinrud PA.
- J Struct Biol (2004 Sep) 147:235-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Orientational distribution of CO before and after photolysis of MbCO and HbCO: a determination using time-resolved polarized Mid-IR spectroscopy.
- Lim M, Jackson TA, Anfinrud PA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2004 Jun 30) 126:7946-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromophore conformation and the evolution of tertiary structural changes in photoactive yellow protein.
- Anderson S, Srajer V, Pahl R, Rajagopal S, Schotte F, Anfinrud P, Wulff M, Moffat K.
- Structure (2004 Jun) 12:1039-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing chemical reactions in solution by picosecond x-ray diffraction.
- Plech A, Wulff M, Bratos S, Mirloup F, Vuilleumier R, Schotte F, Anfinrud PA.
- Phys Rev Lett (2004 Mar 26) 92:125505. Abstract/Full Text
- Complex landscape of protein structural dynamics unveiled by nanosecond Laue crystallography.
- Bourgeois D, Vallone B, Schotte F, Arcovito A, Miele AE, Sciara G, Wulff M, Anfinrud P, Brunori M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 Jul 22) 100:8704-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The realization of sub-nanosecond pump and probe experiments at the ESRF. European Synchrotron Radiation Facility.
- Wullf M, Plech A, Eybert L, Randler R, Schotte F, Anfinrud P.
- Faraday Discuss (2003) 122:13-26; discussion 79-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Vibrational population relaxation of carbon monoxide in the heme pocket of photolyzed carbonmonoxy myoglobin: comparison of time-resolved mid-IR absorbance experiments and molecular dynamics simulations.
- Sagnella DE, Straub JE, Jackson TA, Lim M, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Dec 7) 96:14324-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Femtochemistry.
- Tanimura Y, Yamashita K, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Aug 3) 96:8823-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Ultrafast detection and control of molecular dynamics.
- Anfinrud P, de Vivie-Riedle R, Engel V.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Jul 20) 96:8328-9. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024