Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Thyclotides, tetrahydrofuran-modified peptide nucleic acids that efficiently penetrate cells and inhibit microRNA-21. Clausse V, Zheng H, Amarasekara H, Kruhlak M, Appella DH. Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Oct 28) 50:10839-10856. Abstract/Full Text Alkyl-substituted N-methylaryl-N'-aryl-4-aminobenzamides: A new series of small molecule inhibitors for Wip1 phosphatase. Robello M, Zheng H, Saha M, George Rosenker KM, Debnath S, Kumar JP, Tagad HD, Mazur SJ, Appella E, Appella DH. Eur J Med Chem (2022 Dec 5) 243:114763. Abstract/Full Text Discovery of Novel Small-Molecule Scaffolds for the Inhibition and Activation of WIP1 Phosphatase from a RapidFire Mass Spectrometry High-Throughput Screen. Clausse V, Fang Y, Tao D, Tagad HD, Sun H, Wang Y, Karavadhi S, Lane K, Shi ZD, Vasalatiy O, LeClair CA, Eells R, Shen M, Patnaik S, Appella E, Coussens NP, Hall MD, Appella DH. ACS Pharmacol Transl Sci (2022 Oct 14) 5:993-1006. Abstract/Full Text Cyclopentane peptide nucleic acid: Gold nanoparticle conjugates for the detection of nucleic acids in a microfluidic format. Amarasekara H, Oshaben KM, Jeans KB, Rezvan Sangsari P, Morgan NY, O'Farrell B, Appella DH. Biopolymers (2022 Mar) 113:e23481. Abstract/Full Text Conformational constraints of cyclopentane peptide nucleic acids facilitate tunable binding to DNA. Zheng H, Botos I, Clausse V, Nikolayevskiy H, Rastede EE, Fouz MF, Mazur SJ, Appella DH. Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Jan 25) 49:713-725. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications