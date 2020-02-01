Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section
Daniel Appella, Ph.D.
Section Chiefappellad@niddk.nih.gov
Using synthetic organic chemistry to create new molecules with unique biological activities.
Select Publications
- Preclinical evaluation of a mercaptobenzamide and its prodrug for NCp7-targeted inhibition of human immunodeficiency virus.
- Hartman TL, Yang L, Helfrick AN, Hassink M, Shank NI, George Rosenker K, Scerba MT, Saha M, Hughes E, Wang AQ, Xu X, Gupta P, Buckheit RW Jr, Appella DH.
- Antiviral Res (2016 Oct) 134:216-225. Abstract/Full Text
- Reaction Kinetics Direct a Rational Synthesis of an HIV-1 Inactivator of Nucleocapsid Protein 7 and Provide Mechanistic Insight into Cellular Metabolism and Antiviral Activity.
- Nikolayevskiy H, Scerba MT, Deschamps JR, Appella DH.
- Chemistry (2018 Jul 5) 24:9485-9489. Abstract/Full Text