James E. Balow, M.D., Scientist Emeritus
Special Volunteer: Kidney Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Immunology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Glomerular disease: perspectives on maintenance therapy in lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2012 Feb 7) 8:136-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Membranous nephropathy: Pilot study of a novel regimen combining cyclosporine and Rituximab.
- Waldman M, Beck LH Jr, Braun M, Wilkins K, Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- Kidney Int Rep (2016 Jul) 1:73-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Tocilizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus: data on safety, preliminary efficacy, and impact on circulating plasma cells from an open-label phase I dosage-escalation study.
- Illei GG, Shirota Y, Yarboro CH, Daruwalla J, Tackey E, Takada K, Fleisher T, Balow JE, Lipsky PE.
- Arthritis Rheum (2010 Feb) 62:542-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Randomized, controlled trial of prednisone, cyclophosphamide, and cyclosporine in lupus membranous nephropathy.
- Austin HA 3rd, Illei GG, Braun MJ, Balow JE.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2009 Apr) 20:901-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin on Proteinuria in Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Lee HL, Waldman MA, Auh S, Balow JE, Cochran EK, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Sep 1) 104:4169-4177. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Safety and Tolerability of Omalizumab: A Randomized Clinical Trial of Humanized Anti-IgE Monoclonal Antibody in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.
- Hasni S, Gupta S, Davis M, Poncio E, Temesgen-Oyelakin Y, Joyal E, Fike A, Manna Z, Auh S, Shi Y, Chan D, Carlucci P, Biehl A, Dema B, Charles N, Balow JE, Waldman M, Siegel RM, Kaplan MJ, Rivera J.
- Arthritis Rheumatol (2019 Jul) 71:1135-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- miR-150 promotes renal fibrosis in lupus nephritis by downregulating SOCS1.
- Zhou H, Hasni SA, Perez P, Tandon M, Jang SI, Zheng C, Kopp JB, Austin H 3rd, Balow JE, Alevizos I, Illei GG.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2013 Jun) 24:1073-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment of type B insulin resistance: a novel approach to reduce insulin receptor autoantibodies.
- Malek R, Chong AY, Lupsa BC, Lungu AO, Cochran EK, Soos MA, Semple RK, Balow JE, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2010 Aug) 95:3641-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic granulomatous disease as a risk factor for autoimmune disease.
- De Ravin SS, Naumann N, Cowen EW, Friend J, Hilligoss D, Marquesen M, Balow JE, Barron KS, Turner ML, Gallin JI, Malech HL.
- J Allergy Clin Immunol (2008 Dec) 122:1097-103. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary exosomal transcription factors, a new class of biomarkers for renal disease.
- Zhou H, Cheruvanky A, Hu X, Matsumoto T, Hiramatsu N, Cho ME, Berger A, Leelahavanichkul A, Doi K, Chawla LS, Illei GG, Kopp JB, Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2008 Sep) 74:613-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Systemic lupus international collaborating clinics renal activity/response exercise: comparison of agreement in rating renal response.
- Petri M, Kasitanon N, Singh S, Link K, Magder L, Bae SC, Hanly JG, Nived O, Sturfelt G, van Vollenhoven R, Wallace DJ, Alarcón GS, Adu D, Avila-Casado C, Bernatsky SR, Bruce IN, Clarke AE, Contreras G, Fine DM, Gladman DD, Gordon C, Kalunian KC, Madaio MP, Rovin BH, Sanchez-Guerrero J, Steinsson K, Aranow C, Balow JE, Buyon JP, Ginzler EM, Khamashta MA, Urowitz MB, Dooley MA, Merrill JT, Ramsey-Goldman R, Font J, Tumlin J, Stoll T, Zoma A, Systemic Lupus International Collaborating Clinics.
- Arthritis Rheum (2008 Jun) 58:1789-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Triad of severe abdominal pain, inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion, and disseminated varicella-zoster virus infection preceding cutaneous manifestations after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: utility of PCR for early recognition and therapy.
- Rau R, Fitzhugh CD, Baird K, Cortez KJ, Li L, Fischer SH, Cowen EW, Balow JE, Walsh TJ, Cohen JI, Wayne AS.
- Pediatr Infect Dis J (2008 Mar) 27:265-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Spectrum of renal diseases associated with extreme forms of insulin resistance.
- Musso C, Javor E, Cochran E, Balow JE, Gorden P.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2006 Jul) 1:616-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Nephrotic syndrome: an under-recognised immune-mediated complication of non-myeloablative allogeneic haematopoietic cell transplantation.
- Srinivasan R, Balow JE, Sabnis S, Lundqvist A, Igarashi T, Takahashi Y, Austin H, Tisdale J, Barrett J, Geller N, Childs R.
- Br J Haematol (2005 Oct) 131:74-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of CARD15/NOD2 haplotypes fails to identify common variants associated with rheumatoid arthritis susceptibility.
- Addo A, Le J, Li W, Aksentijevich I, Balow J Jr, Lee A, Gregersen PK, Kastner DL, Remmers EF.
- Scand J Rheumatol (2005 May-Jun) 34:198-203. Abstract/Full Text
- Nephropathy in the context of HIV infection.
- Balow JE.
- Kidney Int (2005 Apr) 67:1632-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical presentation and monitoring of lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE.
- Lupus (2005) 14:25-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Proteinuric nephropathy in acquired and congenital generalized lipodystrophy: baseline characteristics and course during recombinant leptin therapy.
- Javor ED, Moran SA, Young JR, Cochran EK, DePaoli AM, Oral EA, Turman MA, Blackett PR, Savage DB, O'Rahilly S, Balow JE, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2004 Jul) 89:3199-207. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytochrome P450 pharmacogenetics as a predictor of toxicity and clinical response to pulse cyclophosphamide in lupus nephritis.
- Takada K, Arefayene M, Desta Z, Yarboro CH, Boumpas DT, Balow JE, Flockhart DA, Illei GG.
- Arthritis Rheum (2004 Jul) 50:2202-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Maintenance therapy for lupus nephritis--something old, something new.
- Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- N Engl J Med (2004 Mar 4) 350:1044-6. Abstract/Full Text
- The classification of glomerulonephritis in systemic lupus erythematosus revisited.
- Weening JJ, D'Agati VD, Schwartz MM, Seshan SV, Alpers CE, Appel GB, Balow JE, Bruijn JA, Cook T, Ferrario F, Fogo AB, Ginzler EM, Hebert L, Hill G, Hill P, Jennette JC, Kong NC, Lesavre P, Lockshin M, Looi LM, Makino H, Moura LA, Nagata M, International Society of Nephrology Working Group on the Classification of Lupus Nephritis, Renal Pathology Society Working Group on the Classification of Lupus Nephritis.
- Kidney Int (2004 Feb) 65:521-30. Abstract/Full Text
- The classification of glomerulonephritis in systemic lupus erythematosus revisited.
- Weening JJ, D'Agati VD, Schwartz MM, Seshan SV, Alpers CE, Appel GB, Balow JE, Bruijn JA, Cook T, Ferrario F, Fogo AB, Ginzler EM, Hebert L, Hill G, Hill P, Jennette JC, Kong NC, Lesavre P, Lockshin M, Looi LM, Makino H, Moura LA, Nagata M.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2004 Feb) 15:241-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment of proliferative lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- Am J Kidney Dis (2004 Feb) 43:383-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Transfusion-associated GVHD after fludarabine therapy in a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Leitman SF, Tisdale JF, Bolan CD, Popovsky MA, Klippel JH, Balow JE, Boumpas DT, Illei GG.
- Transfusion (2003 Dec) 43:1667-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapy of membranous nephropathy in systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- Semin Nephrol (2003 Jul) 23:386-91. Abstract/Full Text
- New insights into the immunopathogenesis and treatment of small vessel vasculitis of the kidney.
- Langford CA, Balow JE.
- Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens (2003 May) 12:267-72. Abstract/Full Text
- A short course of BG9588 (anti-CD40 ligand antibody) improves serologic activity and decreases hematuria in patients with proliferative lupus glomerulonephritis.
- Boumpas DT, Furie R, Manzi S, Illei GG, Wallace DJ, Balow JE, Vaishnaw A, BG9588 Lupus Nephritis Trial Group.
- Arthritis Rheum (2003 Mar) 48:719-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Choosing treatment for proliferative lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE.
- Arthritis Rheum (2002 Aug) 46:1981-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Hereditary periodic fever.
- Hull KM, Kastner DL, Balow JE.
- N Engl J Med (2002 May 2) 346:1415-6; author reply 1415-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Renal flares are common in patients with severe proliferative lupus nephritis treated with pulse immunosuppressive therapy: long-term followup of a cohort of 145 patients participating in randomized controlled studies.
- Illei GG, Takada K, Parkin D, Austin HA, Crane M, Yarboro CH, Vaughan EM, Kuroiwa T, Danning CL, Pando J, Steinberg AD, Gourley MF, Klippel JH, Balow JE, Boumpas DT.
- Arthritis Rheum (2002 Apr) 46:995-1002. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural history of Fabry renal disease: influence of alpha-galactosidase A activity and genetic mutations on clinical course.
- Branton MH, Schiffmann R, Sabnis SG, Murray GJ, Quirk JM, Altarescu G, Goldfarb L, Brady RO, Balow JE, Austin Iii HA, Kopp JB.
- Medicine (Baltimore) (2002 Mar) 81:122-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Combination therapy with pulse cyclophosphamide plus pulse methylprednisolone improves long-term renal outcome without adding toxicity in patients with lupus nephritis.
- Illei GG, Austin HA, Crane M, Collins L, Gourley MF, Yarboro CH, Vaughan EM, Kuroiwa T, Danning CL, Steinberg AD, Klippel JH, Balow JE, Boumpas DT.
- Ann Intern Med (2001 Aug 21) 135:248-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Enzyme replacement therapy in Fabry disease: a randomized controlled trial.
- Schiffmann R, Kopp JB, Austin HA 3rd, Sabnis S, Moore DF, Weibel T, Balow JE, Brady RO.
- JAMA (2001 Jun 6) 285:2743-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased levothyroxine requirements presenting as "inappropriate" TSH secretion syndrome in a patient with nephrotic syndrome.
- Collins MT, Remaley AT, Csako G, Pucino F, Skarulis MC, Balow JE, Sarlis NJ.
- J Endocrinol Invest (2000 Jun) 23:383-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment of lupus nephritis.
- Austin HA, Balow JE.
- Semin Nephrol (2000 May) 20:265-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Progress in the treatment of proliferative lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens (2000 Mar) 9:107-15. Abstract/Full Text
- New prospects for treatment of lupus nephritis.
- Balow JE, Boumpas DT, Austin HA 3rd.
- Semin Nephrol (2000 Jan) 20:32-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A pilot study of low-dose fludarabine in membranous nephropathy refractory to therapy.
- Boumpas DT, Tassiulas IO, Fleisher TA, Vaughan E, Piscitelli S, Kim Y, Pucino F, Balow JE, Austin HA.
- Clin Nephrol (1999 Aug) 52:67-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Recombinant human Dnase I (rhDNase) in patients with lupus nephritis.
- Davis JC Jr, Manzi S, Yarboro C, Rairie J, Mcinnes I, Averthelyi D, Sinicropi D, Hale VG, Balow J, Austin H, Boumpas DT, Klippel JH.
- Lupus (1999) 8:68-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural history and treatment of lupus nephritis.
- Austin HA, Balow JE.
- Semin Nephrol (1999 Jan) 19:2-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapy of lupus nephritis. Controlled trial of prednisone and cytotoxic drugs.
- Austin HA 3rd, Klippel JH, Balow JE, le Riche NG, Steinberg AD, Plotz PH, Decker JL.
- N Engl J Med (1986 Mar 6) 314:614-9. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024