Michele Barnard, Ph.D.

I am deputy chief of the Review Branch and chief of the Special Emphasis Panels Section I at the NIDDK. My responsibilities include overseeing the review of applications for a wide range of topics, from translational research, to time-sensitive grants, to ancillary studies.

My research interests include endothelial and epithelial permeability, ion pumps and channels, and the role of activation of leukocytes and subsequent oxygen-radical generation on tissue injury in sepsis and ischemia/reperfusion injury. Tissue injury from sepsis and ischemia/reperfusion contributes to high levels of illness and death. A better understanding of the cellular processes involved in tissue injury may improve methods of prevention and treatment.

I also regularly participate in applicant training workshops, present on the role of the scientific review administrator in the peer review process, and contribute to mock study sections.