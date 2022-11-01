The Division of Extramural Activities (DEA) is responsible for:

Coordinating the receipt, referral, and scientific review of extramural research before funding The publication of Funding Opportunity Announcements in the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts The processing of awards for grants, cooperative agreements, and contracts Performing quantitative and qualitative data analyses and evaluations on behalf of NIDDK’s scientific program divisions and the NIDDK Office of the Director Providing leadership and advice in developing, implementing, and coordinating extramural programs and policies within the NIDDK Coordinating the Institute’s committee management activities and meetings of the National Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council

Components of the DEA

Receipt and Referral - logs, assigns, and internally distributes all applications received by the NIDDK

Grant Review Branch - conducts scientific and technical peer review of applications

Grants Management Branch - manages awards for research project grants, program project and center grants, research training and development grants, cooperative agreements, and research contracts

Committee Management Office - coordinates the administrative details of all of NIDDK’s meetings that operate under the Federal Advisory Committee Act. These meetings include peer review meetings to review grant applications, meetings of the NIDDK Advisory Council, and meetings of the NIDDK Board of Scientific Counselors to review components of the Intramural Research Program. Additionally, the office functions as a Service Center, overseeing all committee management tasks for the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).

Office of Research Evaluation and Operations - oversees and coordinates disease coding and reporting for the NIDDK extramural program, manages the NIH Guide publication process associated with publishing Funding Opportunity Announcements, and supports NIDDK Advisory Council activities. The office also facilitates harmonization of activities among NIDDK’s four extramural divisions, and coordinates and performs special projects at the request of the NIDDK leadership.

Division Staff

