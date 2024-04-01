Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Hybrid measurement of respiratory aerosol reveals a dominant coarse fraction resulting from speech that remains airborne for minutes.
- Shen Y, Courtney JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Jun 28) 119:e2203086119. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of protein folding under native conditions by rapidly switching the hydrostatic pressure inside an NMR sample cell.
- Charlier C, Alderson TR, Courtney JM, Ying J, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 May 1) 115:E4169-E4178. Abstract/Full Text
- Observation of β-Amyloid Peptide Oligomerization by Pressure-Jump NMR Spectroscopy.
- Barnes CA, Robertson AJ, Louis JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2019 Sep 4) 141:13762-13766. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient lipid-bound states of spike protein heptad repeats provide insights into SARS-CoV-2 membrane fusion.
- Chiliveri SC, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Bax A.
- Sci Adv (2021 Oct 8) 7:eabk2226. Abstract/Full Text
- Concordance of X-ray and AlphaFold2 Models of SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease with Residual Dipolar Couplings Measured in Solution.
- Robertson AJ, Courtney JM, Shen Y, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2021 Nov 24) 143:19306-19310. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- SARS-CoV-2 transmission via speech-generated respiratory droplets.
- Bax A, Bax CE, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P.
- Lancet Infect Dis (2021 Mar) 21:318. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing Speech-Generated Oral Fluid Droplets with Laser Light Scattering.
- Anfinrud P, Stadnytskyi V, Bax CE, Bax A.
- N Engl J Med (2020 May 21) 382:2061-2063. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulating the Stiffness of the Myosin VI Single α-Helical Domain.
- Barnes CA, Shen Y, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biophys J (2020 Mar 10) 118:1119-1128. Abstract/Full Text
- Observation and Kinetic Characterization of Transient Schiff Base Intermediates by CEST NMR Spectroscopy.
- Ramanujam V, Charlier C, Bax A.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2019 Oct 21) 58:15309-15312. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein NMR: Boundless opportunities.
- Bax A, Clore GM.
- J Magn Reson (2019 Sep) 306:187-191. Abstract/Full Text
- Local unfolding of the HSP27 monomer regulates chaperone activity.
- Alderson TR, Roche J, Gastall HY, Dias DM, Pritišanac I, Ying J, Bax A, Benesch JLP, Baldwin AJ.
- Nat Commun (2019 Mar 6) 10:1068. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Molecular Flexibility in Antigen Presentation and T Cell Receptor-Mediated Signaling.
- Natarajan K, Jiang J, May NA, Mage MG, Boyd LF, McShan AC, Sgourakis NG, Bax A, Margulies DH.
- Front Immunol (2018) 9:1657. Abstract/Full Text
- Monitoring (15)N Chemical Shifts During Protein Folding by Pressure-Jump NMR.
- Charlier C, Courtney JM, Alderson TR, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 Jul 5) 140:8096-8099. Abstract/Full Text
- Accurate Measurement of Residual Dipolar Couplings in Large RNAs by Variable Flip Angle NMR.
- Marchant J, Bax A, Summers MF.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 Jun 6) 140:6978-6983. Abstract/Full Text
- Isoindole Linkages Provide a Pathway for DOPAL-Mediated Cross-Linking of α-Synuclein.
- Werner-Allen JW, Monti S, DuMond JF, Levine RL, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2018 Mar 6) 57:1462-1474. Abstract/Full Text
- Propensity for cis-Proline Formation in Unfolded Proteins.
- Alderson TR, Lee JH, Charlier C, Ying J, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2018 Jan 4) 19:37-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Prediction of nearest neighbor effects on backbone torsion angles and NMR scalar coupling constants in disordered proteins.
- Shen Y, Roche J, Grishaev A, Bax A.
- Protein Sci (2018 Jan) 27:146-158. Abstract/Full Text
- Monitoring Hydrogen Exchange During Protein Folding by Fast Pressure Jump NMR Spectroscopy.
- Alderson TR, Charlier C, Torchia DA, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2017 Aug 16) 139:11036-11039. Abstract/Full Text
- Sparse multidimensional iterative lineshape-enhanced (SMILE) reconstruction of both non-uniformly sampled and conventional NMR data.
- Ying J, Delaglio F, Torchia DA, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2017 Jun) 68:101-118. Abstract/Full Text
- An allosteric site in the T-cell receptor Cβ domain plays a critical signalling role.
- Natarajan K, McShan AC, Jiang J, Kumirov VK, Wang R, Zhao H, Schuck P, Tilahun ME, Boyd LF, Ying J, Bax A, Margulies DH, Sgourakis NG.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 16) 8:15260. Abstract/Full Text
- A natural product inhibits the initiation of α-synuclein aggregation and suppresses its toxicity.
- Perni M, Galvagnion C, Maltsev A, Meisl G, Müller MB, Challa PK, Kirkegaard JB, Flagmeier P, Cohen SI, Cascella R, Chen SW, Limbocker R, Sormanni P, Heller GT, Aprile FA, Cremades N, Cecchi C, Chiti F, Nollen EA, Knowles TP, Vendruscolo M, Bax A, Zasloff M, Dobson CM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Feb 7) 114:E1009-E1017. Abstract/Full Text
- A Role for Neuronal Alpha-Synuclein in Gastrointestinal Immunity.
- Stolzenberg E, Berry D, Yang D, Lee EY, Kroemer A, Kaufman S, Wong GCL, Oppenheim JJ, Sen S, Fishbein T, Bax A, Harris B, Barbut D, Zasloff MA.
- J Innate Immun (2017) 9:456-463. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Observation of α-Synuclein Membrane Interaction by Monitoring the Acetylation Reactivity of Its Lysine Side Chains.
- Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2016 Sep 6) 55:4949-59. Abstract/Full Text
- ARTSY-J: Convenient and precise measurement of (3)JHNHα couplings in medium-size proteins from TROSY-HSQC spectra.
- Roche J, Ying J, Shen Y, Torchia DA, Bax A.
- J Magn Reson (2016 Jul) 268:73-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Toxic Dopamine Metabolite DOPAL Forms an Unexpected Dicatechol Pyrrole Adduct with Lysines of α-Synuclein.
- Werner-Allen JW, DuMond JF, Levine RL, Bax A.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2016 Jun 20) 55:7374-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Global Dynamics and Exchange Kinetics of a Protein on the Surface of Nanoparticles Revealed by Relaxation-Based Solution NMR Spectroscopy.
- Ceccon A, Tugarinov V, Bax A, Clore GM.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 May 11) 138:5789-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Observation of α-Helical Hydrogen-Bond Cooperativity in an Intact Protein.
- Li J, Wang Y, Chen J, Liu Z, Bax A, Yao L.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 Feb 17) 138:1824-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Monomeric Aβ(1-40) and Aβ(1-42) Peptides in Solution Adopt Very Similar Ramachandran Map Distributions That Closely Resemble Random Coil.
- Roche J, Shen Y, Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2016 Feb 9) 55:762-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Accurate measurement of (3)J(HNHα) couplings in small or disordered proteins from WATERGATE-optimized TROSY spectra.
- Roche J, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2016 Jan) 64:1-7. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel MHC-I Surface Targeted for Binding by the MCMV m06 Immunoevasin Revealed by Solution NMR.
- Sgourakis NG, May NA, Boyd LF, Ying J, Bax A, Margulies DH.
- J Biol Chem (2015 Nov 27) 290:28857-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Side Chain Conformational Distributions of a Small Protein Derived from Model-Free Analysis of a Large Set of Residual Dipolar Couplings.
- Li F, Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Nov 25) 137:14798-811. Abstract/Full Text
- MERA: a webserver for evaluating backbone torsion angle distributions in dynamic and disordered proteins from NMR data.
- Mantsyzov AB, Shen Y, Lee JH, Hummer G, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2015 Sep) 63:85-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Homology modeling of larger proteins guided by chemical shifts.
- Shen Y, Bax A.
- Nat Methods (2015 Aug) 12:747-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Complete dissociation of the HIV-1 gp41 ectodomain and membrane proximal regions upon phospholipid binding.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Aniana A, Ghirlando R, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2015 Apr) 61:235-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative residue-specific protein backbone torsion angle dynamics from concerted measurement of 3J couplings.
- Lee JH, Li F, Grishaev A, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Feb 4) 137:1432-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformation of inhibitor-free HIV-1 protease derived from NMR spectroscopy in a weakly oriented solution.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2015 Jan 19) 16:214-8. Abstract/Full Text
- The structure of mouse cytomegalovirus m04 protein obtained from sparse NMR data reveals a conserved fold of the m02-m06 viral immune modulator family.
- Sgourakis NG, Natarajan K, Ying J, Vogeli B, Boyd LF, Margulies DH, Bax A.
- Structure (2014 Sep 2) 22:1263-1273. Abstract/Full Text
- A maximum entropy approach to the study of residue-specific backbone angle distributions in α-synuclein, an intrinsically disordered protein.
- Mantsyzov AB, Maltsev AS, Ying J, Shen Y, Hummer G, Bax A.
- Protein Sci (2014 Sep) 23:1275-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Homonuclear decoupling for enhancing resolution and sensitivity in NOE and RDC measurements of peptides and proteins.
- Ying J, Roche J, Bax A.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Apr) 241:97-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Improved cross validation of a static ubiquitin structure derived from high precision residual dipolar couplings measured in a drug-based liquid crystalline phase.
- Maltsev AS, Grishaev A, Roche J, Zasloff M, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2014 Mar 12) 136:3752-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Dissociation of the trimeric gp41 ectodomain at the lipid-water interface suggests an active role in HIV-1 Env-mediated membrane fusion.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Mar 4) 111:3425-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Impact of hydrostatic pressure on an intrinsically disordered protein: a high-pressure NMR study of α-synuclein.
- Roche J, Ying J, Maltsev AS, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2013 Sep 23) 14:1754-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein backbone and sidechain torsion angles predicted from NMR chemical shifts using artificial neural networks.
- Shen Y, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2013 Jul) 56:227-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Internal dynamics of the homotrimeric HIV-1 viral coat protein gp41 on multiple time scales.
- Lakomek NA, Kaufman JD, Stahl SJ, Louis JM, Grishaev A, Wingfield PT, Bax A.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2013 Apr 2) 52:3911-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulating alignment of membrane proteins in liquid-crystalline and oriented gel media by changing the size and charge of phospholipid bicelles.
- Lorieau JL, Maltsev AS, Louis JM, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2013 Apr) 55:369-77. Abstract/Full Text
- The impact of influenza hemagglutinin fusion peptide length and viral subtype on its structure and dynamics.
- Lorieau JL, Louis JM, Bax A.
- Biopolymers (2013 Mar) 99:189-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Site-specific interaction between α-synuclein and membranes probed by NMR-observed methionine oxidation rates.
- Maltsev AS, Chen J, Levine RL, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2013 Feb 27) 135:2943-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Deuterium isotope shifts for backbone ¹H, ¹⁵N and ¹³C nuclei in intrinsically disordered protein α-synuclein.
- Maltsev AS, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2012 Oct) 54:181-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Impact of N-terminal acetylation of α-synuclein on its random coil and lipid binding properties.
- Maltsev AS, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2012 Jun 26) 51:5004-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Weak alignment offers new NMR opportunities to study protein structure and dynamics.
- Bax A.
- Protein Sci (2003 Jan) 12:1-16. Abstract/Full Text