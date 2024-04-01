Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

U.S. flag

of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Photo of Adriaan Bax. Adriaan Bax, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator

Section Chief

Developing new techniques and approaches for determining the structure and dynamics of bioactive molecules
About Our Research

Ad Bax Group Servers

Talos+, Sparta+, and Promega server logos.

Access our lab's NMR servers (programs). Includes TALOS+, SPARTA+, PROMEGA, and others.

Ad Bax Group Software

ACME, SSIA, and SMILE software logos.

Download our lab’s software for NMR research. Includes ACME, SSIA, SMILE, and others.

Select Publications

Hybrid measurement of respiratory aerosol reveals a dominant coarse fraction resulting from speech that remains airborne for minutes.
Shen Y, Courtney JM, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Jun 28) 119:e2203086119. Abstract/Full Text
Study of protein folding under native conditions by rapidly switching the hydrostatic pressure inside an NMR sample cell.
Charlier C, Alderson TR, Courtney JM, Ying J, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 May 1) 115:E4169-E4178. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Group photo of Ad Bax’s lab members
