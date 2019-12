Robert B. Best, Ph.D.

Current Research

The broad goal of my work is the development of novel simulation methodology and theory for better understanding protein function and evolution. Specifically, we are interested in following interrelated topics: the molecular mechanisms of protein folding, protein misfolding and protein aggregation, and in the properties and function of intrinsically disordered proteins. We are also interested in the evolution of sequences which fold to stable structures. Our aim is to help to interpret experiments and to answer questions which would be very difficult to directly address experimentally.

design of protein sequences using evolutionary information

co-translational protein folding

the optimization of protein force fields using empirical data for peptides and macromolecules in solution;

interpretation of single-molecule fluorescence or and small-angle X-ray scattering experiments using simulation and theory;

coarse-grained master equations as a tool for interpreting peptide dynamics in simulations;

diffusion models of protein folding;

development of coarse-grained models for protein association and phase separation

methods for identifying cryptic binding pockets in proteins.

