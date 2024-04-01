Computational Biophysics Section
of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Robert B. Best, Ph.D.
Section Chiefrobert.best2@nih.gov
Developing simulation methods and models to understand the folding, functional dynamics and molecular evolution of biomolecules associated with human disease
Select Publications
- Co-Evolutionary Fitness Landscapes for Sequence Design.
- Tian P, Louis JM, Baber JL, Aniana A, Best RB.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2018 May 14) 57:5674-5678. Abstract/Full Text
- Extreme dynamics in a biomolecular condensate.
- Galvanetto N, Ivanović MT, Chowdhury A, Sottini A, Nüesch MF, Nettels D, Best RB, Schuler B.
- Nature (2023 Jul) 619:876-883. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members
Virtual Group Meeting, June 2020View Our Lab Members
