Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Molecular Pharmacology, Structural Biology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- The genome of antibiotic-producing colonies of the Pelagophyte alga Chrysophaeum taylorii reveals a diverse and non-canonical capacity for secondary metabolism.
- Davison JR, Rajwani R, Zhao G, Bewley CA.
- Sci Rep (2023 Jul 24) 13:11944. Abstract/Full Text
- An Artificial Intelligence Approach for Tackling Conformational Energy Uncertainties in Chiroptical Spectroscopies.
- Marton G, Koenis MAJ, Liu HB, Bewley CA, Buma WJ, Nicu VP.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2023 Sep 18) 62:e202307053. Abstract/Full Text
- C(3)-Symmetric Aromatic Core of Griffithsin Is Essential for Potent Anti-HIV Activity.
- Sun J, Zhao G, Bylund T, Lee M, Adibhatla S, Kwong PD, Chuang GY, Rawi R, Bewley CA.
- ACS Chem Biol (2022 Jun 17) 17:1450-1459. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Basis for a Dual Function ATP Grasp Ligase That Installs Single and Bicyclic ω-Ester Macrocycles in a New Multicore RiPP Natural Product.
- Zhao G, Kosek D, Liu HB, Ohlemacher SI, Blackburne B, Nikolskaya A, Makarova KS, Sun J, Barry Iii CE, Koonin EV, Dyda F, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2021 Jun 2) 143:8056-8068. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-Guided Discovery of Natural Products through Multiplexed Low-Coverage Whole-Genome Sequencing of Soil Actinomycetes on Oxford Nanopore Flongle.
- Rajwani R, Ohlemacher SI, Zhao G, Liu HB, Bewley CA.
- mSystems (2021 Dec 21) 6:e0102021. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- A Neutralizing Antibody Recognizing Primarily N-Linked Glycan Targets the Silent Face of the HIV Envelope.
- Zhou T, Zheng A, Baxa U, Chuang GY, Georgiev IS, Kong R, O'Dell S, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Shen CH, Tsybovsky Y, Bailer RT, Gift SK, Louder MK, McKee K, Rawi R, Stevenson CH, Stewart-Jones GBE, Taft JD, Waltari E, Yang Y, Zhang B, Shivatare SS, Shivatare VS, Lee CD, Wu CY, NISC Comparative Sequencing Program, Mullikin JC, Bewley CA, Burton DR, Polonis VR, Shapiro L, Wong CH, Mascola JR, Kwong PD, Wu X.
- Immunity (2018 Mar 20) 48:500-513.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Tulongicin, an Antibacterial Tri-Indole Alkaloid from a Deep-Water Topsentia sp. Sponge.
- Liu HB, Lauro G, O'Connor RD, Lohith K, Kelly M, Colin P, Bifulco G, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2017 Sep 22) 80:2556-2560. Abstract/Full Text
- Design of HIV Coreceptor Derived Peptides That Inhibit Viral Entry at Submicromolar Concentrations.
- Bobyk KD, Mandadapu SR, Lohith K, Guzzo C, Bhargava A, Lusso P, Bewley CA.
- Mol Pharm (2017 Aug 7) 14:2681-2689. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights from NMR Spectroscopy into the Conformational Properties of Man-9 and Its Recognition by Two HIV Binding Proteins.
- Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Sastry M, Lemmin T, Soto C, Loesgen S, Scott DA, Davison JR, Lohith K, O'Connor R, Kwong PD, Bewley CA.
- Chembiochem (2017 Apr 18) 18:764-771. Abstract/Full Text
- Marine sponge alkaloids as a source of anti-bacterial adjuvants.
- Melander RJ, Liu HB, Stephens MD, Bewley CA, Melander C.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2016 Dec 15) 26:5863-5866. Abstract/Full Text
- Griffithsin: An Antiviral Lectin with Outstanding Therapeutic Potential.
- Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA.
- Viruses (2016 Oct 24) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolism and Bioactivation of Fluorochloridone, a Novel Selective Herbicide, in Vivo and in Vitro.
- Shi J, Xie C, Liu H, Krausz KW, Bewley CA, Zhang S, Tang L, Zhou Z, Gonzalez FJ.
- Environ Sci Technol (2016 Sep 6) 50:9652-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers: Structure Determination and Trends in Antibacterial Activity.
- Liu H, Lohith K, Rosario M, Pulliam TH, O'Connor RD, Bell LJ, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2016 Jul 22) 79:1872-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Correction: Targeted Isolation of Antibodies Directed against Major Sites of SIV Env Vulnerability.
- Mason RD, Welles HC, Adams C, Chakrabarti BK, Gorman J, Zhou T, Nguyen R, O'Dell S, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Li H, Shaw GM, Sheng Z, Shapiro L, Wyatt R, Kwong PD, Mascola JR, Roederer M.
- PLoS Pathog (2016 May) 12:e1005674. Abstract/Full Text
- Design and synthesis of small molecule-sulfotyrosine mimetics that inhibit HIV-1 entry.
- Dogo-Isonagie C, Lee SL, Lohith K, Liu H, Mandadapu SR, Lusvarghi S, O'Connor RD, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem (2016 Apr 15) 24:1718-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeted Isolation of Antibodies Directed against Major Sites of SIV Env Vulnerability.
- Mason RD, Welles HC, Adams C, Chakrabarti BK, Gorman J, Zhou T, Nguyen R, O'Dell S, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Li H, Shaw GM, Sheng Z, Shapiro L, Wyatt R, Kwong PD, Mascola JR, Roederer M.
- PLoS Pathog (2016 Apr) 12:e1005537. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 gp120 as a therapeutic target: navigating a moving labyrinth.
- Acharya P, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Expert Opin Ther Targets (2015 Jun) 19:765-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Effective isotope labeling of proteins in a mammalian expression system.
- Sastry M, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Methods Enzymol (2015) 565:289-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Synergistic therapeutic effect of cisplatin and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors in cancer growth and metastasis of Brca1 mutant tumors.
- Vassilopoulos A, Xiao C, Chisholm C, Chen W, Xu X, Lahusen TJ, Bewley C, Deng CX.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Aug 29) 289:24202-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding of HIV-1 gp41-directed neutralizing and non-neutralizing fragment antibody binding domain (Fab) and single chain variable fragment (ScFv) antibodies to the ectodomain of gp41 in the pre-hairpin and six-helix bundle conformations.
- Louis JM, Aniana A, Lohith K, Sayer JM, Roche J, Bewley CA, Clore GM.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e104683. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of hepatitis C virus by the cyanobacterial protein Microcystis viridis lectin: mechanistic differences between the high-mannose specific lectins MVL, CV-N, and GNA.
- Kachko A, Loesgen S, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Tan W, Zubkova I, Takeda K, Wells F, Rubin S, Bewley CA, Major ME.
- Mol Pharm (2013 Dec 2) 10:4590-4602. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterizing carbohydrate-protein interactions by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
- Bewley CA, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S.
- Biopolymers (2013 Oct) 99:796-806. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for diverse N-glycan recognition by HIV-1-neutralizing V1-V2-directed antibody PG16.
- Pancera M, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Doria-Rose NA, McLellan JS, Bailer RT, Dai K, Loesgen S, Louder MK, Staupe RP, Yang Y, Zhang B, Parks R, Eudailey J, Lloyd KE, Blinn J, Alam SM, Haynes BF, Amin MN, Wang LX, Burton DR, Koff WC, Nabel GJ, Mascola JR, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2013 Jul) 20:804-13. Abstract/Full Text
- A model of peptide triazole entry inhibitor binding to HIV-1 gp120 and the mechanism of bridging sheet disruption.
- Emileh A, Tuzer F, Yeh H, Umashankara M, Moreira DR, Lalonde JM, Bewley CA, Abrams CF, Chaiken IM.
- Biochemistry (2013 Apr 2) 52:2245-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyanovirin-N inhibits mannose-dependent Mycobacterium-C-type lectin interactions but does not protect against murine tuberculosis.
- Driessen NN, Boshoff HI, Maaskant JJ, Gilissen SA, Vink S, van der Sar AM, Vandenbroucke-Grauls CM, Bewley CA, Appelmelk BJ, Geurtsen J.
- J Immunol (2012 Oct 1) 189:3585-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization and carbohydrate specificity of pradimicin S.
- Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Ghirlando R, Dogo-Isonagie CI, Igarashi Y, Balzarini J, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2012 Aug 1) 134:12346-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Geographic variability and anti-staphylococcal activity of the chrysophaentins and their synthetic fragments.
- Keffer JL, Hammill JT, Lloyd JR, Plaza A, Wipf P, Bewley CA.
- Mar Drugs (2012 May) 10:1103-1125. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptides from second extracellular loop of C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) inhibit diverse strains of HIV-1.
- Dogo-Isonagie C, Lam S, Gustchina E, Acharya P, Yang Y, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Clore GM, Kwong PD, Bewley CA.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Apr 27) 287:15076-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Unliganded HIV-1 gp120 core structures assume the CD4-bound conformation with regulation by quaternary interactions and variable loops.
- Kwon YD, Finzi A, Wu X, Dogo-Isonagie C, Lee LK, Moore LR, Schmidt SD, Stuckey J, Yang Y, Zhou T, Zhu J, Vicic DA, Debnath AK, Shapiro L, Bewley CA, Mascola JR, Sodroski JG, Kwong PD.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Apr 10) 109:5663-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery and synthesis of namalide reveals a new anabaenopeptin scaffold and peptidase inhibitor.
- Cheruku P, Plaza A, Lauro G, Keffer J, Lloyd JR, Bifulco G, Bewley CA.
- J Med Chem (2012 Jan 26) 55:735-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for norovirus inhibition and fucose mimicry by citrate.
- Hansman GS, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, McLellan JS, Chuang GY, Georgiev I, Shimoike T, Katayama K, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- J Virol (2012 Jan) 86:284-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Mammalian expression of isotopically labeled proteins for NMR spectroscopy.
- Sastry M, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Adv Exp Med Biol (2012) 992:197-211. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of HIV-1 gp120 V1/V2 domain with broadly neutralizing antibody PG9.
- McLellan JS, Pancera M, Carrico C, Gorman J, Julien JP, Khayat R, Louder R, Pejchal R, Sastry M, Dai K, O'Dell S, Patel N, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Yang Y, Zhang B, Zhou T, Zhu J, Boyington JC, Chuang GY, Diwanji D, Georgiev I, Kwon YD, Lee D, Louder MK, Moquin S, Schmidt SD, Yang ZY, Bonsignori M, Crump JA, Kapiga SH, Sam NE, Haynes BF, Burton DR, Koff WC, Walker LM, Phogat S, Wyatt R, Orwenyo J, Wang LX, Arthos J, Bewley CA, Mascola JR, Nabel GJ, Schief WR, Ward AB, Wilson IA, Kwong PD.
- Nature (2011 Nov 23) 480:336-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-based identification and neutralization mechanism of tyrosine sulfate mimetics that inhibit HIV-1 entry.
- Acharya P, Dogo-Isonagie C, LaLonde JM, Lam SN, Leslie GJ, Louder MK, Frye LL, Debnath AK, Greenwood JR, Luongo TS, Martin L, Watts KS, Hoxie JA, Mascola JR, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- ACS Chem Biol (2011 Oct 21) 6:1069-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Mammalian production of an isotopically enriched outer domain of the HIV-1 gp120 glycoprotein for NMR spectroscopy.
- Sastry M, Xu L, Georgiev IS, Bewley CA, Nabel GJ, Kwong PD.
- J Biomol NMR (2011 Jul) 50:197-207. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the monovalent lectin microvirin in complex with Man(alpha)(1-2)Man provides a basis for anti-HIV activity with low toxicity.
- Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Gustchina E, Ghirlando R, Clore GM, Bewley CA.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Jun 10) 286:20788-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Susceptibility and mode of binding of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis cysteinyl transferase mycothiol ligase to tRNA synthetase inhibitors.
- Gutierrez-Lugo MT, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2011 Apr 15) 21:2480-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Mirabamides E-H, HIV-inhibitory depsipeptides from the sponge Stelletta clavosa.
- Lu Z, Van Wagoner RM, Harper MK, Baker HL, Hooper JN, Bewley CA, Ireland CM.
- J Nat Prod (2011 Feb 25) 74:185-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of novel cyclic NGR/RGD peptide analogs via on resin click chemistry.
- Metaferia BB, Rittler M, Gheeya JS, Lee A, Hempel H, Plaza A, Stetler-Stevenson WG, Bewley CA, Khan J.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2010 Dec 15) 20:7337-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of HIV-1 neutralization by affinity matured Fabs directed against the internal trimeric coiled-coil of gp41.
- Gustchina E, Li M, Louis JM, Anderson DE, Lloyd J, Frisch C, Bewley CA, Gustchina A, Wlodawer A, Clore GM.
- PLoS Pathog (2010 Nov 11) 6:e1001182. Abstract/Full Text
- Motualevic acids and analogs: synthesis and antimicrobial structure-activity relationships.
- Cheruku P, Keffer JL, Dogo-Isonagie C, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2010 Jul 15) 20:4108-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Chrysophaentins A-H, antibacterial bisdiarylbutene macrocycles that inhibit the bacterial cell division protein FtsZ.
- Plaza A, Keffer JL, Bifulco G, Lloyd JR, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2010 Jul 7) 132:9069-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutremdamide A and koshikamides C-H, peptide inhibitors of HIV-1 entry from different Theonella species.
- Plaza A, Bifulco G, Masullo M, Lloyd JR, Keffer JL, Colin PL, Hooper JN, Bell LJ, Bewley CA.
- J Org Chem (2010 Jul 2) 75:4344-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Paltolides A--C, anabaenopeptin-type peptides from the palau sponge Theonella swinhoei.
- Plaza A, Keffer JL, Lloyd JR, Colin PL, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2010 Mar 26) 73:485-8. Abstract/Full Text
- John W. Daly (1933-2008).
- Fitch RW, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2010 Mar 26) 73:299-300. Abstract/Full Text
- Unprecedented glycosidase activity at a lectin carbohydrate-binding site exemplified by the cyanobacterial lectin MVL.
- Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Cai M, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2009 Nov 18) 131:16500-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Affinity maturation by targeted diversification of the CDR-H2 loop of a monoclonal Fab derived from a synthetic naïve human antibody library and directed against the internal trimeric coiled-coil of gp41 yields a set of Fabs with improved HIV-1 neutralization potency and breadth.
- Gustchina E, Louis JM, Frisch C, Ylera F, Lechner A, Bewley CA, Clore GM.
- Virology (2009 Oct 10) 393:112-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Dequalinium, a new inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis mycothiol ligase identified by high-throughput screening.
- Gutierrez-Lugo MT, Baker H, Shiloach J, Boshoff H, Bewley CA.
- J Biomol Screen (2009 Jul) 14:643-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Motualevic acids A-F, antimicrobial acids from the sponge Siliquariaspongia sp.
- Keffer JL, Plaza A, Bewley CA.
- Org Lett (2009 Mar 5) 11:1087-90. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed February 2024