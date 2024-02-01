Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

The genome of antibiotic-producing colonies of the Pelagophyte alga Chrysophaeum taylorii reveals a diverse and non-canonical capacity for secondary metabolism. Davison JR, Rajwani R, Zhao G, Bewley CA. Sci Rep (2023 Jul 24) 13:11944. Abstract/Full Text An Artificial Intelligence Approach for Tackling Conformational Energy Uncertainties in Chiroptical Spectroscopies. Marton G, Koenis MAJ, Liu HB, Bewley CA, Buma WJ, Nicu VP. Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2023 Sep 18) 62:e202307053. Abstract/Full Text C(3)-Symmetric Aromatic Core of Griffithsin Is Essential for Potent Anti-HIV Activity. Sun J, Zhao G, Bylund T, Lee M, Adibhatla S, Kwong PD, Chuang GY, Rawi R, Bewley CA. ACS Chem Biol (2022 Jun 17) 17:1450-1459. Abstract/Full Text Structural Basis for a Dual Function ATP Grasp Ligase That Installs Single and Bicyclic ω-Ester Macrocycles in a New Multicore RiPP Natural Product. Zhao G, Kosek D, Liu HB, Ohlemacher SI, Blackburne B, Nikolskaya A, Makarova KS, Sun J, Barry Iii CE, Koonin EV, Dyda F, Bewley CA. J Am Chem Soc (2021 Jun 2) 143:8056-8068. Abstract/Full Text Genome-Guided Discovery of Natural Products through Multiplexed Low-Coverage Whole-Genome Sequencing of Soil Actinomycetes on Oxford Nanopore Flongle. Rajwani R, Ohlemacher SI, Zhao G, Liu HB, Bewley CA. mSystems (2021 Dec 21) 6:e0102021. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications