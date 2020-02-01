Natural Products Chemistry Section
Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.
Section Chiefcaroleb@intra.niddk.nih.gov
Interdisciplinary studies in bioorganic chemistry, natural products discovery and structural biology with relevance to infectious diseases
Select Publications
- Binding Site Geometry and Subdomain Valency Control Effects of Neutralizing Lectins on HIV-1 Viral Particles.
- Lusvarghi S, Lohith K, Morin-Leisk J, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Bewley CA.
- ACS Infect Dis (2016 Nov 11) 2:882-891. Abstract/Full Text
- A New Natural Product Analog of Blasticidin S Reveals Cellular Uptake Facilitated by the NorA Multidrug Transporter.
- Davison JR, Lohith KM, Wang X, Bobyk K, Mandadapu SR, Lee SL, Cencic R, Nelson J, Simpkins S, Frank KM, Pelletier J, Myers CL, Piotrowski J, Smith HE, Bewley CA.
- Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2017 Jun) 61. Abstract/Full Text