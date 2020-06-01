  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Istvan Botos, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

Istvan Botos, Ph.D.

Photo of Istvan Botos
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology
301-443-3595 Add to Contacts

Professional Experience

  • Staff Scientist, NIDDK, NIH, 2005–Present
  • Postdoctoral Fellow, Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, NCI, NIH, 1999–2005
  • Research Fellow, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biophysics, 1990–1992
  • Ph.D., Texas A&M University, 1999
  • M.Sc., University of Bucharest, Department of Biology, 1990

Research Goal

Understanding the molecular structure of integral membrane proteins from gram-negative bacteria is essential for designing alternative drugs against multi-drug resistant pathogenic bacteria.

Current Research

Gram-negative bacteria are protected from environmental stresses and toxins by a cell envelope consisting of an inner membrane, a periplasmic space, and an outer membrane. The outer membrane is asymmetric, with phospholipids in the inner leaflet and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in the outer leaflet. LPS is essential for viability and is inserted into the membrane by a two-protein complex called LptDE. The complex is part of a larger protein machinery that transports LPS from the inner membrane to the outer membrane.

Our research group focuses on understanding integral membrane proteins. We primarily use X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy, which are methods for studying molecular structures at atomic resolution. We also conduct functional studies on these proteins. In particular, we determined crystal structures of the LptDE protein complexes from the pathogenic bacteria: Yersinia pestis, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These membrane protein structures resemble a hollow barrel with a plug domain in the middle. From these structures we gained valuable insights into the transport mechanism of the LPS molecule. In the current model of the transport, a newly synthesized LPS molecule is transported from the inner membrane to the outer membrane by a slide-like bridge formed by several proteins of the pathway. This periplasmic bridge ends with the LptDE complex, which translocates the LPS molecule into the outer membrane.

Applying our Research

Because LPS export into the outer membrane is essential for bacterial viability, this process represents an excellent drug target in pathogenic bacteria.

Need for Further Study

The molecular structure and mechanism of action of some of the protein components in the LPS pathway are still unknown. Understanding the detailed mechanism of the components can be used to design specific molecules that block the pathway. Some of these molecules can be used to develop new therapies against multi-drug resistant pathogenic bacteria.

Select Publications

Insertion of proteins and lipopolysaccharide into the bacterial outer membrane.
Botos I, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2017 Aug 5) 372. Abstract/Full Text
Structure and dynamics of a constitutively active neurotensin receptor.
Krumm BE, Lee S, Bhattacharya S, Botos I, White CF, Du H, Vaidehi N, Grisshammer R.
Sci Rep (2016 Dec 7) 6:38564. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Research in Plain Language

Our research group focuses on understanding membrane proteins that are located on the surface of bacteria. We primarily use X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy, which are methods for studying molecular structures in detail. We also conduct functional studies. Understanding the structure of these proteins from pathogenic bacteria makes possible the design of new therapies against multi-drug resistant pathogenic bacteria.

Specifically, we determined the structures of protein complexes that transport LPS to the outer membrane of bacteria. LPS (or lipopolysaccharide) is a major component of the bacterial outer membrane and vital for the survival of pathogenic bacteria. Understanding the detailed mechanism of this transport process will lead to novel therapeutics against infectious disease.

Related Links

Research Images

Molecular structure of a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
Molecular structure of a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
LPS has three parts: a highly variable O-antigen and a conserved core region that are formed by sugars and a hydrophobic LipidA moiety. In this CPK representation the cyan spheres are carbon atoms, red are oxygen, orange are phosphorus and white are hydrogen atoms.
The lipopolysaccharide transport (Lpt) system
The lipopolysaccharide transport (Lpt) system
The Lpt system is made up of seven proteins. LptB, LptF (yellow) and LptG (cyan) associate to form an ABC-transporter which extracts lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from the outer leaflet of the inner membrane, passing it to the inner membrane protein LptC (light green). The soluble domain of LptC associates with a string of LptA monomers (magenta) which in turn associate with the N-terminal domain of LptD (green) to provide a hydrophobic track for LPS to cross the periplasm. LPS is transported across the outer membrane and inserted into the outer leaflet by the LptDE complex (green and yellow).
The Klebsiella pneumoniae LptDE complex in the outer membrane
The Klebsiella pneumoniae LptDE complex in the outer membrane
The LptD barrel (orange) has LptE (blue) inside, forming a plug. The periplasmic N-terminal domain of LptD is shown in red. Important extracellular loops (L4, L7, L8 and L11) and the C-terminus extending into the lumen of the barrel are highlighted.
Molecular model of the lipopolysaccharide transport system
Molecular model of the lipopolysaccharide transport system
The individual components are from known crystal structures. LPS molecules from the inner membrane are passed to the inner membrane protein LptC. LptC has a soluble domain (green) that associates with a string of LptA monomers (magenta) and the N-terminal part of LptD (orange) to form a spiraling hydrophobic slide that spans the periplasmic space. The hydrophobic portion of the LPS molecule is shielded from the environment as it travels through the periplasm. The bridge terminates with the LptDE complex in the outer membrane, formed by the LptD beta-barrel (orange) with the LptE plug domain (blue). LPS is passed from the hydrophobic slide through the lumen and a lateral gate of the LptD barrel and inserted into the outer leaflet of the outer membrane.