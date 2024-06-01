Istvan Botos, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology
Publications
- The Name Is Barrel, β-Barrel.
- Hayashi S, Buchanan SK, Botos I.
- Methods Mol Biol (2024) 2778:1-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Variation of Tetrahydrofurans in Thyclotides Enhances Oligonucleotide Binding and Cellular Uptake of Peptide Nucleic Acids.
- Zheng H, Clausse V, Amarasekara H, Mazur SJ, Botos I, Appella DH.
- JACS Au (2023 Jul 24) 3:1952-1964. Abstract/Full Text
- OLFM4-RET fusion is an oncogenic driver in small intestine adenocarcinoma.
- Liu W, Li H, Aerbajinai W, Botos I, Rodgers GP.
- Oncogene (2022 Jan) 41:72-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Building Better Barrels - β-barrel Biogenesis and Insertion in Bacteria and Mitochondria.
- Diederichs KA, Buchanan SK, Botos I.
- J Mol Biol (2021 Aug 6) 433:166894. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational constraints of cyclopentane peptide nucleic acids facilitate tunable binding to DNA.
- Zheng H, Botos I, Clausse V, Nikolayevskiy H, Rastede EE, Fouz MF, Mazur SJ, Appella DH.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Jan 25) 49:713-725. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into toxin secretion by contact-dependent growth inhibition transporters.
- Guerin J, Botos I, Zhang Z, Lundquist K, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
- Elife (2020 Oct 22) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into mitochondrial β-barrel outer membrane protein biogenesis.
- Diederichs KA, Ni X, Rollauer SE, Botos I, Tan X, King MS, Kunji ERS, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 3) 11:3290. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structure of substrate-free E. coli Lon protease provides insights into the dynamics of Lon machinery.
- Botos I, Lountos GT, Wu W, Cherry S, Ghirlando R, Kudzhaev AM, Rotanova TV, de Val N, Tropea JE, Gustchina A, Wlodawer A.
- Curr Res Struct Biol (2019 Nov) 1:13-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structure of the bacterial Ton motor subcomplex ExbB-ExbD provides information on structure and stoichiometry.
- Celia H, Botos I, Ni X, Fox T, De Val N, Lloubes R, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
- Commun Biol (2019) 2:358. Abstract/Full Text
- New insights into structural and functional relationships between LonA proteases and ClpB chaperones.
- Rotanova TV, Andrianova AG, Kudzhaev AM, Li M, Botos I, Wlodawer A, Gustchina A.
- FEBS Open Bio (2019 Sep) 9:1536-1551. Abstract/Full Text
- Insertion of proteins and lipopolysaccharide into the bacterial outer membrane.
- Botos I, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2017 Aug 5) 372. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and dynamics of a constitutively active neurotensin receptor.
- Krumm BE, Lee S, Bhattacharya S, Botos I, White CF, Du H, Vaidehi N, Grisshammer R.
- Sci Rep (2016 Dec 7) 6:38564. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the NPr:EIN(Ntr) Complex: Mechanism for Specificity in Paralogous Phosphotransferase Systems.
- Strickland M, Stanley AM, Wang G, Botos I, Schwieters CD, Buchanan SK, Peterkofsky A, Tjandra N.
- Structure (2016 Dec 6) 24:2127-2137. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into the role of the Ton complex in energy transduction.
- Celia H, Noinaj N, Zakharov SD, Bordignon E, Botos I, Santamaria M, Barnard TJ, Cramer WA, Lloubes R, Buchanan SK.
- Nature (2016 Oct 6) 538:60-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural and Functional Characterization of the LPS Transporter LptDE from Gram-Negative Pathogens.
- Botos I, Majdalani N, Mayclin SJ, McCarthy JG, Lundquist K, Wojtowicz D, Barnard TJ, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
- Structure (2016 Jun 7) 24:965-976. Abstract/Full Text
- The structural biology of Toll-like receptors.
- Botos I, Segal DM, Davies DR.
- Structure (2011 Apr 13) 19:447-59. Abstract/Full Text
- The toll-like receptor 3:dsRNA signaling complex.
- Botos I, Liu L, Wang Y, Segal DM, Davies DR.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2009 Sep-Oct) 1789:667-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of toll-like receptor 3 signaling with double-stranded RNA.
- Liu L, Botos I, Wang Y, Leonard JN, Shiloach J, Segal DM, Davies DR.
- Science (2008 Apr 18) 320:379-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Limited proteolysis of E. coli ATP-dependent protease Lon - a unified view of the subunit architecture and characterization of isolated enzyme fragments.
- Melnikov EE, Andrianova AG, Morozkin AD, Stepnov AA, Makhovskaya OV, Botos I, Gustchina A, Wlodawer A, Rotanova TV.
- Acta Biochim Pol (2008) 55:281-96. Abstract/Full Text
- The expanding diversity of serine hydrolases.
- Botos I, Wlodawer A.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2007 Dec) 17:683-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Atomic-resolution crystal structure of the antiviral lectin scytovirin.
- Moulaei T, Botos I, Ziółkowska NE, Bokesch HR, Krumpe LR, McKee TC, O'Keefe BR, Dauter Z, Wlodawer A.
- Protein Sci (2007 Dec) 16:2756-60. Abstract/Full Text
- [Forms of LonB protease from Archaeoglobus fulgidus devoid of the transmembrane domain: the contribution of the quaternary structure to the regulation of enzyme proteolytic activity].
- Makhovskaia OV, Kozlov S, Botos I, Stepnov AA, Andrianova AG, Gushchina AE, Vlodaver A, Mel'nikov EE, Rotanova TV.
- Bioorg Khim (2007 Nov-Dec) 33:657-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Slicing a protease: structural features of the ATP-dependent Lon proteases gleaned from investigations of isolated domains.
- Rotanova TV, Botos I, Melnikov EE, Rasulova F, Gustchina A, Maurizi MR, Wlodawer A.
- Protein Sci (2006 Aug) 15:1815-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Overexpression and purification of scytovirin, a potent, novel anti-HIV protein from the cultured cyanobacterium Scytonema varium.
- Xiong C, O'Keefe BR, Botos I, Wlodawer A, McMahon JB.
- Protein Expr Purif (2006 Apr) 46:233-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The molecular structure of the TLR3 extracellular domain.
- Bell JK, Botos I, Hall PR, Askins J, Shiloach J, Davies DR, Segal DM.
- J Endotoxin Res (2006) 12:375-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Atomic-resolution crystal structure of the proteolytic domain of Archaeoglobus fulgidus lon reveals the conformational variability in the active sites of lon proteases.
- Botos I, Melnikov EE, Cherry S, Kozlov S, Makhovskaya OV, Tropea JE, Gustchina A, Rotanova TV, Wlodawer A.
- J Mol Biol (2005 Aug 5) 351:144-57. Abstract/Full Text
- The molecular structure of the Toll-like receptor 3 ligand-binding domain.
- Bell JK, Botos I, Hall PR, Askins J, Shiloach J, Segal DM, Davies DR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Aug 2) 102:10976-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathological crystallography: case studies of several unusual macromolecular crystals.
- Dauter Z, Botos I, LaRonde-LeBlanc N, Wlodawer A.
- Acta Crystallogr D Biol Crystallogr (2005 Jul) 61:967-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Proteins that bind high-mannose sugars of the HIV envelope.
- Botos I, Wlodawer A.
- Prog Biophys Mol Biol (2005 Jun) 88:233-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Classification of ATP-dependent proteases Lon and comparison of the active sites of their proteolytic domains.
- Rotanova TV, Melnikov EE, Khalatova AG, Makhovskaya OV, Botos I, Wlodawer A, Gustchina A.
- Eur J Biochem (2004 Dec) 271:4865-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of the AAA+ alpha domain of E. coli Lon protease at 1.9A resolution.
- Botos I, Melnikov EE, Cherry S, Khalatova AG, Rasulova FS, Tropea JE, Maurizi MR, Rotanova TV, Gustchina A, Wlodawer A.
- J Struct Biol (2004 Apr-May) 146:113-22. Abstract/Full Text
- The catalytic domain of Escherichia coli Lon protease has a unique fold and a Ser-Lys dyad in the active site.
- Botos I, Melnikov EE, Cherry S, Tropea JE, Khalatova AG, Rasulova F, Dauter Z, Maurizi MR, Rotanova TV, Wlodawer A, Gustchina A.
- J Biol Chem (2004 Feb 27) 279:8140-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyanovirin-N: a sugar-binding antiviral protein with a new twist.
- Botos I, Wlodawer A.
- Cell Mol Life Sci (2003 Feb) 60:277-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures of the complexes of a potent anti-HIV protein cyanovirin-N and high mannose oligosaccharides.
- Botos I, O'Keefe BR, Shenoy SR, Cartner LK, Ratner DM, Seeberger PH, Boyd MR, Wlodawer A.
- J Biol Chem (2002 Sep 13) 277:34336-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Domain-swapped structure of a mutant of cyanovirin-N.
- Botos I, Mori T, Cartner LK, Boyd MR, Wlodawer A.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (2002 May 31) 294:184-90. Abstract/Full Text
- The domain-swapped dimer of cyanovirin-N is in a metastable folded state: reconciliation of X-ray and NMR structures.
- Barrientos LG, Louis JM, Botos I, Mori T, Han Z, O'Keefe BR, Boyd MR, Wlodawer A, Gronenborn AM.
- Structure (2002 May) 10:673-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structures of the semireduced and inhibitor-bound forms of cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase from Arabidopsis thaliana.
- Hofmann A, Grella M, Botos I, Filipowicz W, Wlodawer A.
- J Biol Chem (2002 Jan 11) 277:1419-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of a cyclic form of bovine pancreatic trypsin inhibitor.
- Botos I, Wu Z, Lu W, Wlodawer A.
- FEBS Lett (2001 Nov 30) 509:90-4. Abstract/Full Text
- The structure of an insect chymotrypsin.
- Botos I, Meyer E, Nguyen M, Swanson SM, Koomen JM, Russell DH, Meyer EF.
- J Mol Biol (2000 May 19) 298:895-901. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of recombinant mouse collagenase-3 (MMP-13).
- Botos I, Meyer E, Swanson SM, Lemaître V, Eeckhout Y, Meyer EF.
- J Mol Biol (1999 Oct 1) 292:837-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Batimastat, a potent matrix mealloproteinase inhibitor, exhibits an unexpected mode of binding.
- Botos I, Scapozza L, Zhang D, Liotta LA, Meyer EF.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1996 Apr 2) 93:2749-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-based analysis of inhibitor binding to Ht-d.
- Botos I, Scapozza L, Shannon JD, Fox JW, Meyer EF.
- Acta Crystallogr D Biol Crystallogr (1995 Jul 1) 51:597-604. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural interaction of natural and synthetic inhibitors with the venom metalloproteinase, atrolysin C (form d).
- Zhang D, Botos I, Gomis-Rüth FX, Doll R, Blood C, Njoroge FG, Fox JW, Bode W, Meyer EF.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1994 Aug 30) 91:8447-51. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- "Toll-like receptors – Structure and signaling."
- Botos I, Davies DR.
- Handbook of Cell Signaling.
- Bradshaw, ed.
- Academic Press. (2009) 139-143.
- "Snake venom metalloproteinases (SVMPs): Functional modulation of activity by non-proteinase domains and the structural relationship of these proteins to mammalian homologs."
- Bjarnason JB, Botos I, Fox JW, Jia LG, Meyer EF.
- The astacins. Zwilling R, Stocker W, eds. (1995) 349-361. Dr. Kovac, Hamburg.
- Backwards binding and other structural surprises.
- Botos I, Meyer EF, Scapozza L, Zhang D.
- Perspect. Drug Discovery Des. (1995) 3:168-195.
Last Reviewed June 2024