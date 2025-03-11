U.S. flag

Kristi C. Briggs, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Clinician: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Immunology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Clinical Research

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Crohn's Disease-Associated Pathogenic Mutation in the Manganese Transporter ZIP8 Shifts the Ileal and Rectal Mucosal Microbiota Implicating Aberrant Bile Acid Metabolism.
Briggs K, Tomar V, Ollberding N, Haberman Y, Bourgonje AR, Hu S, Chaaban L, Sunuwar L, Weersma RK, Denson LA, Melia JMP.
Inflamm Bowel Dis (2024 Aug 1) 30:1379-1388. Abstract/Full Text
Activation of the unfolded protein response in sarcoma cells treated with rapamycin or temsirolimus.
Briggs JW, Ren L, Chakrabarti KR, Tsai YC, Weissman AM, Hansen RJ, Gustafson DL, Khan YA, Dinman JD, Khanna C.
PLoS One (2017) 12:e0185089. Abstract/Full Text
Lipid tethering of breast tumor cells enables real-time imaging of free-floating cell dynamics and drug response.
Chakrabarti KR, Andorko JI, Whipple RA, Zhang P, Sooklal EL, Martin SS, Jewell CM.
Oncotarget (2016 Mar 1) 7:10486-97. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular Pathways: New Signaling Considerations When Targeting Cytoskeletal Balance to Reduce Tumor Growth.
Chakrabarti KR, Hessler L, Bhandary L, Martin SS.
Clin Cancer Res (2015 Dec 1) 21:5209-5214. Abstract/Full Text
Pharmacologic regulation of AMPK in breast cancer affects cytoskeletal properties involved with microtentacle formation and re-attachment.
Chakrabarti KR, Whipple RA, Boggs AE, Hessler LK, Bhandary L, Vitolo MI, Thompson K, Martin SS.
Oncotarget (2015 Nov 3) 6:36292-307. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed March 2025