Kristi C. Briggs, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Clinician: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Immunology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Crohn's Disease-Associated Pathogenic Mutation in the Manganese Transporter ZIP8 Shifts the Ileal and Rectal Mucosal Microbiota Implicating Aberrant Bile Acid Metabolism.
- Briggs K, Tomar V, Ollberding N, Haberman Y, Bourgonje AR, Hu S, Chaaban L, Sunuwar L, Weersma RK, Denson LA, Melia JMP.
- Inflamm Bowel Dis (2024 Aug 1) 30:1379-1388. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of the unfolded protein response in sarcoma cells treated with rapamycin or temsirolimus.
- Briggs JW, Ren L, Chakrabarti KR, Tsai YC, Weissman AM, Hansen RJ, Gustafson DL, Khan YA, Dinman JD, Khanna C.
- PLoS One (2017) 12:e0185089. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipid tethering of breast tumor cells enables real-time imaging of free-floating cell dynamics and drug response.
- Chakrabarti KR, Andorko JI, Whipple RA, Zhang P, Sooklal EL, Martin SS, Jewell CM.
- Oncotarget (2016 Mar 1) 7:10486-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular Pathways: New Signaling Considerations When Targeting Cytoskeletal Balance to Reduce Tumor Growth.
- Chakrabarti KR, Hessler L, Bhandary L, Martin SS.
- Clin Cancer Res (2015 Dec 1) 21:5209-5214. Abstract/Full Text
- Pharmacologic regulation of AMPK in breast cancer affects cytoskeletal properties involved with microtentacle formation and re-attachment.
- Chakrabarti KR, Whipple RA, Boggs AE, Hessler LK, Bhandary L, Vitolo MI, Thompson K, Martin SS.
- Oncotarget (2015 Nov 3) 6:36292-307. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed March 2025