Digestive Disease Branch

Gastroenterology Section

Stephen A. Wank, M.D., Section Chief

The Gastroenterology Section performs research studies on the neuroendocrine hormonal regulation of digestion in healthy and disease states in both the laboratory and at the bedside through clinical research protocols.

In addition, the section (1) oversees the clinical and research training of second and third year fellows leading to Board Certification in Gastroenterology and (2) is responsible for the gastroenterology clinical consultation service for the NIH Clinical Research Center.

The major laboratory areas of interest are (1) gastrointestinal (GI) endocrine hormone/receptor molecular interaction and intracellular signaling; (2) the molecular basis for the chemosensation of ingested nutrients such as amino acids, glucose, calcium, hydrogen ions, and fatty acids by G protein-coupled receptors expressed on enteroendocrine cells resulting in hormone (e.g., gastrin and cholecystokinin) and acid secretion; and (3) development of the enteroendocrine cell lineage and fate using a variety of transgenic mice and cultured small intestinal organoids.

The major translational clinical research interests include: (1) discovery and clinical description of the natural history of a familial form of serotonin secreting neuroendocrine carcinoid tumors; (2) familial carcinoid tumor genetic linkage analysis and molecular genetics to identify causal mutations in affected families; (3) the carcinogenesis of small intestinal carcinoid tumors from crypt based enterochromaffin cells; (4) chemotherapy of type II gastric carcinoids using a gastrin receptor (CCK2R) antagonist, YF-476; and (5) development of a novel, non-invasive method of determining the level of gastric acid secretion necessary to monitor response to acid suppression therapy in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease and acid hypersecretory states (e.g., Zollinger-Ellison syndrome).