Kristi C. Briggs, M.D., Ph.D.

Research Goal

To better understand the mucosal immune profile of patients with inflammatory bowel disease to develop effective personalized treatment strategies.

Current Research

Inflammatory bowel disease, which comprises of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohns Disease (CD) and others, is a disease of chronic inflammation affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Patients with IBD often require lifelong medications to modulate their disease course and maintain remission in order to prevent complications of the disease, including cancer. The global incidence and prevalence of IBD continues to rise, making it a significant chronic disease of the GI tract that requires further study. The therapeutic landscape in IBD has broadened significantly over the years, but there remains a therapeutic ceiling in their effectiveness. A major clinical gap remains in the field on how to make rational treatment selections in individualized patients. To achieve this goal, a better understanding of the molecular immune processes that regualate IBD pathology in human tissue and how these processes are altered in relationship to treatments are essential. Our aim is to gain a better understanding of the longitudinal mucosal immune landscape in patients with IBD using multi-omic and cutting-edge immune-phenotyping platforms to study how the immune system remodels over time to contribute to refractory disease.