Kristi C. Briggs, M.D., Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- American Gastroenterology Association, 2020-present
- Physician Scientist Program Scholar, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 2018-2024
- Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease Felowship, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 2023-2024
- Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 2020-2023
- Osler Medical Residency Program, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 2018-2020
- M.D., University of Maryland School of Medicine MSTP, 2018
- Ph.D., University of Maryland School of Medicine MSTP, 2016
- B.S.E. in Bioengineering, Unversity of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science, 2010
Research Goal
To better understand the mucosal immune profile of patients with inflammatory bowel disease to develop effective personalized treatment strategies.
Current Research
Inflammatory bowel disease, which comprises of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohns Disease (CD) and others, is a disease of chronic inflammation affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Patients with IBD often require lifelong medications to modulate their disease course and maintain remission in order to prevent complications of the disease, including cancer. The global incidence and prevalence of IBD continues to rise, making it a significant chronic disease of the GI tract that requires further study. The therapeutic landscape in IBD has broadened significantly over the years, but there remains a therapeutic ceiling in their effectiveness. A major clinical gap remains in the field on how to make rational treatment selections in individualized patients. To achieve this goal, a better understanding of the molecular immune processes that regualate IBD pathology in human tissue and how these processes are altered in relationship to treatments are essential. Our aim is to gain a better understanding of the longitudinal mucosal immune landscape in patients with IBD using multi-omic and cutting-edge immune-phenotyping platforms to study how the immune system remodels over time to contribute to refractory disease.
Select Publications
- Crohn's Disease-Associated Pathogenic Mutation in the Manganese Transporter ZIP8 Shifts the Ileal and Rectal Mucosal Microbiota Implicating Aberrant Bile Acid Metabolism.
- Briggs K, Tomar V, Ollberding N, Haberman Y, Bourgonje AR, Hu S, Chaaban L, Sunuwar L, Weersma RK, Denson LA, Melia JMP.
- Inflamm Bowel Dis (2024 Aug 1) 30:1379-1388. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of the unfolded protein response in sarcoma cells treated with rapamycin or temsirolimus.
- Briggs JW, Ren L, Chakrabarti KR, Tsai YC, Weissman AM, Hansen RJ, Gustafson DL, Khan YA, Dinman JD, Khanna C.
- PLoS One (2017) 12:e0185089. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We study the immune system in patients with inflammatory bowel disease to improve their quality of life and provide more effective personalized treatment options.