Rebecca J. Brown, M.D., M.H.Sc., Lasker Tenure Track Investigator

Research Goal

Our goal is to understand the basic mechanisms regulating energy metabolism in humans. We use rare diseases as models to understand perturbations in pathways regulating energy metabolism and apply what we learn from rare diseases to common conditions such as obesity and the metabolic syndrome.

Current Research

Our group studies pathophysiology and clinical therapeutics for rare disorders of extreme insulin resistance including lipodystrophy, mutations of the insulin receptor, and autoimmune conditions affecting insulin signaling. We are particularly interested in understanding the mechanisms of action of the adipokine, leptin, in improving metabolic disease in lipodystrophy.

Applying our Research

We conduct clinical trials to study new treatments for rare diseases, thereby improving the health of individuals with these rare conditions. In addition, we hope to apply what we learn from treating rare diseases to improve health in people with common conditions.

Need for Further Study

Further study is needed to understand the mechanism of action of leptin in treatment of lipodystrophy and other disorders of extreme insulin resistance.