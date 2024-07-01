Rebecca J. Brown, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Section Chief: Section on Translational Diabetes and Metabolic Syndromes, Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Molecular Pharmacology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Metreleptin-mediated improvements in insulin sensitivity are independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Valencia A, Startzell M, Cochran E, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Cai H, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Courville AB, Bernstein S, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Walter M, Auh S, Gorden P.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Aug 1) 128:3504-3516. Abstract/Full Text
- Free fatty acid processing diverges in human pathologic insulin resistance conditions.
- Sekizkardes H, Chung ST, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Startzell M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Jul 1) 130:3592-3602. Abstract/Full Text
- The Diagnosis and Management of Lipodystrophy Syndromes: A Multi-Society Practice Guideline.
- Brown RJ, Araujo-Vilar D, Cheung PT, Dunger D, Garg A, Jack M, Mungai L, Oral EA, Patni N, Rother KI, von Schnurbein J, Sorkina E, Stanley T, Vigouroux C, Wabitsch M, Williams R, Yorifuji T.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Dec) 101:4500-4511. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin decreases de novo lipogenesis in patients with lipodystrophy.
- Baykal AP, Parks EJ, Shamburek R, Syed-Abdul MM, Chacko S, Cochran E, Startzell M, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Walter PJ, Walter M, Muniyappa R, Chung ST, Brown RJ.
- JCI Insight (2020 Jul 23) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Partial and generalized lipodystrophy: comparison of baseline characteristics and response to metreleptin.
- Diker-Cohen T, Cochran E, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 May) 100:1802-10. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Characterization and Clinical Association of Autoantibodies Against Perilipin 1 in Patients With Acquired Generalized Lipodystrophy.
- Corvillo F, Abel BS, López-Lera A, Ceccarini G, Magno S, Santini F, Araújo-Vilar D, Brown RJ, Nozal P, López-Trascasa M.
- Diabetes (2023 Jan 1) 72:71-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Excess 11-Oxygenated Androgens in Women With Severe Insulin Resistance Are Mediated by Adrenal Insulin Receptor Signaling.
- Walzer D, Turcu AF, Jha S, Abel BS, Auchus RJ, Merke DP, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2022 Aug 18) 107:2626-2635. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical Effects of Sodium-Glucose Transporter Type 2 Inhibitors in Patients With Partial Lipodystrophy.
- Bansal R, Cochran E, Startzell M, Brown RJ.
- Endocr Pract (2022 Jun) 28:610-614. Abstract/Full Text
- Endogenous Leptin Concentrations Poorly Predict Metreleptin Response in Patients With Partial Lipodystrophy.
- Meral R, Malandrino N, Walter M, Neidert AH, Muniyappa R, Oral EA, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2022 Mar 24) 107:e1739-e1751. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-Term Effects of Metreleptin in Rabson-Mendenhall Syndrome on Glycemia, Growth, and Kidney Function.
- Okawa MC, Cochran E, Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2022 Feb 17) 107:e1032-e1046. Abstract/Full Text
- Energy expenditure due to gluconeogenesis in pathological conditions of insulin resistance.
- Quaye E, Chacko S, Chung ST, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Brown RJ.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2021 Dec 1) 321:E795-E801. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin Attenuates Cardiac Hypertrophy in Patients With Generalized Lipodystrophy.
- Nguyen ML, Sachdev V, Burklow TR, Li W, Startzell M, Auh S, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Oct 21) 106:e4327-e4339. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin Decreases Energy Expenditure Despite Increased Thyroid Hormone in Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Grover A, Quaye E, Brychta RJ, Christensen J, Startzell MS, Meehan CA, Valencia A, Marshall B, Chen KY, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Sep 27) 106:e4163-e4178. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of Leptin Therapy on Survival in Generalized and Partial Lipodystrophy: A Matched Cohort Analysis.
- Cook K, Ali O, Akinci B, Foss de Freitas MC, Montenegro RM, Fernandes VO, Gupta D, Lou KJ, Tuttle E, Oral EA, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Jul 13) 106:e2953-e2967. Abstract/Full Text
- Ovarian Hyperandrogenism and Response to Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone Analogues in Primary Severe Insulin Resistance.
- Huang-Doran I, Kinzer AB, Jimenez-Linan M, Thackray K, Harris J, Adams CL, de Kerdanet M, Stears A, O'Rahilly S, Savage DB, Gorden P, Brown RJ, Semple RK.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Jul 13) 106:2367-2383. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin on Patient Outcomes and Quality of Life in Generalized and Partial Lipodystrophy.
- Cook K, Adamski K, Gomes A, Tuttle E, Kalden H, Cochran E, Brown RJ.
- J Endocr Soc (2021 Apr 1) 5:bvab019. Abstract/Full Text
- Apolipoprotein CIII and Angiopoietin-like Protein 8 are Elevated in Lipodystrophy and Decrease after Metreleptin.
- Lightbourne M, Wolska A, Abel BS, Rother KI, Walter M, Kushchayeva Y, Auh S, Shamburek RD, Remaley AT, Muniyappa R, Brown RJ.
- J Endocr Soc (2021 Feb 1) 5:bvaa191. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid Hormone Effects on Glucose Disposal in Patients With Insulin Receptor Mutations.
- Kushchayeva YS, Startzell M, Cochran E, Auh S, Sekizkardes H, Soldin SJ, Kushchayev SV, Dieckmann W, Skarulis M, Abdul Sater Z, Brychta RJ, Cypess AM, Lin TC, Lightbourne M, Millo C, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Mar 1) 105:e158-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolomic Analysis of the Effects of Leptin Replacement Therapy in Patients with Lipodystrophy.
- Grewal S, Gubbi S, Fosam A, Sedmak C, Sikder S, Talluru H, Brown RJ, Muniyappa R.
- J Endocr Soc (2020 Jan 1) 4:bvz022. Abstract/Full Text
- Comorbidities and Survival in Patients With Lipodystrophy: An International Chart Review Study.
- Akinci B, Oral EA, Neidert A, Rus D, Cheng WY, Thompson-Leduc P, Cheung HC, Bradt P, Foss de Freitas MC, Montenegro RM, Fernandes VO, Cochran E, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Nov 1) 104:5120-5135. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin on Proteinuria in Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Lee HL, Waldman MA, Auh S, Balow JE, Cochran EK, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Sep 1) 104:4169-4177. Abstract/Full Text
- Efficacy of Metreleptin Treatment in Familial Partial Lipodystrophy Due to PPARG vs LMNA Pathogenic Variants.
- Sekizkardes H, Cochran E, Malandrino N, Garg A, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Aug 1) 104:3068-3076. Abstract/Full Text
- Advanced Lipoprotein Analysis Shows Atherogenic Lipid Profile That Improves After Metreleptin in Patients with Lipodystrophy.
- Kinzer AB, Shamburek RD, Lightbourne M, Muniyappa R, Brown RJ.
- J Endocr Soc (2019 Aug 1) 3:1503-1517. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid Abnormalities in Patients With Extreme Insulin Resistance Syndromes.
- Kushchayeva YS, Kushchayev SV, Startzell M, Cochran E, Auh S, Dai Y, Lightbourne M, Skarulis M, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jun 1) 104:2216-2228. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term effectiveness and safety of metreleptin in the treatment of patients with partial lipodystrophy.
- Oral EA, Gorden P, Cochran E, Araújo-Vilar D, Savage DB, Long A, Fine G, Salinardi T, Brown RJ.
- Endocrine (2019 Jun) 64:500-511. Abstract/Full Text
- Visceral fat does not contribute to metabolic disease in lipodystrophy.
- Malandrino N, Reynolds JC, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Auh S, Gharib AM, Startzell M, Cochran EK, Brown RJ.
- Obes Sci Pract (2019 Feb) 5:75-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy Induces Remission in Patients With Severe Type B Insulin Resistance: A Prospective Cohort Study.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lange M, Cochran E, Semple RK, Gewert C, Brown RJ, Gorden P.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Nov) 41:2353-2360. Abstract/Full Text
- "Fat Shadows" From DXA for the Qualitative Assessment of Lipodystrophy: When a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Numbers.
- Meral R, Ryan BJ, Malandrino N, Jalal A, Neidert AH, Muniyappa R, Akıncı B, Horowitz JF, Brown RJ, Oral EA.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Oct) 41:2255-2258. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK1/2 inhibition with baricitinib in the treatment of autoinflammatory interferonopathies.
- Sanchez GAM, Reinhardt A, Ramsey S, Wittkowski H, Hashkes PJ, Berkun Y, Schalm S, Murias S, Dare JA, Brown D, Stone DL, Gao L, Klausmeier T, Foell D, de Jesus AA, Chapelle DC, Kim H, Dill S, Colbert RA, Failla L, Kost B, O'Brien M, Reynolds JC, Folio LR, Calvo KR, Paul SM, Weir N, Brofferio A, Soldatos A, Biancotto A, Cowen EW, Digiovanna JJ, Gadina M, Lipton AJ, Hadigan C, Holland SM, Fontana J, Alawad AS, Brown RJ, Rother KI, Heller T, Brooks KM, Kumar P, Brooks SR, Waldman M, Singh HK, Nickeleit V, Silk M, Prakash A, Janes JM, Ozen S, Wakim PG, Brogan PA, Macias WL, Goldbach-Mansky R.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Jul 2) 128:3041-3052. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term effectiveness and safety of metreleptin in the treatment of patients with generalized lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Oral EA, Cochran E, Araújo-Vilar D, Savage DB, Long A, Fine G, Salinardi T, Gorden P.
- Endocrine (2018 Jun) 60:479-489. Abstract/Full Text
- Type B Insulin Resistance Masquerading as Ovarian Hyperthecosis.
- Brown RJ, Joseph J, Cochran E, Gewert C, Semple R, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2017 Jun 1) 102:1789-1791. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetics of Lipodystrophy.
- Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
- Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am (2017 Jun) 46:539-554. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin in Pediatric Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Meehan CA, Cochran E, Rother KI, Kleiner DE, Walter M, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2017 May 1) 102:1511-1519. Abstract/Full Text
- Human biallelic MFN2 mutations induce mitochondrial dysfunction, upper body adipose hyperplasia, and suppression of leptin expression.
- Rocha N, Bulger DA, Frontini A, Titheradge H, Gribsholt SB, Knox R, Page M, Harris J, Payne F, Adams C, Sleigh A, Crawford J, Gjesing AP, Bork-Jensen J, Pedersen O, Barroso I, Hansen T, Cox H, Reilly M, Rossor A, Brown RJ, Taylor SI, McHale D, Armstrong M, Oral EA, Saudek V, O'Rahilly S, Maher ER, Richelsen B, Savage DB, Semple RK.
- Elife (2017 Apr 19) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin therapy lowers plasma angiopoietin-like protein 3 in patients with generalized lipodystrophy.
- Muniyappa R, Abel BS, Asthana A, Walter MF, Cochran EK, Remaley AT, Skarulis MC, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Lipidol (2017 Mar-Apr) 11:543-550. Abstract/Full Text
- Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Severe Insulin Resistance.
- Robinson C, Cochran E, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- Diabetes Care (2016 Aug) 39:e116-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunogenicity associated with metreleptin treatment in patients with obesity or lipodystrophy.
- Chan JL, Koda J, Heilig JS, Cochran EK, Gorden P, Oral EA, Brown RJ.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2016 Jul) 85:137-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of Leptin Administration on Circulating Apolipoprotein CIII levels in Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Kassai A, Muniyappa R, Levenson AE, Walter MF, Abel BS, Ring M, Taylor SI, Biddinger SB, Skarulis MC, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr) 101:1790-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Lymphoma in acquired generalized lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Chan JL, Jaffe ES, Cochran E, DePaoli AM, Gautier JF, Goujard C, Vigouroux C, Gorden P.
- Leuk Lymphoma (2016) 57:45-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Recombinant Human Leptin (Metreleptin) on Nocturnal Luteinizing Hormone Secretion in Lipodystrophy Patients.
- Abel BS, Muniyappa R, Stratton P, Skarulis MC, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- Neuroendocrinology (2016) 103:402-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin Does Not Mediate Hypertension Associated With Human Obesity.
- Brown RJ, Meehan CA, Gorden P.
- Cell (2015 Jul 30) 162:465-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipid regulation in lipodystrophy versus the obesity-associated metabolic syndrome: the dissociation of HDL-C and triglycerides.
- Joseph J, Shamburek RD, Cochran EK, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2014 Sep) 99:E1676-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Bone mineral content in patients with congenital generalized lipodystrophy is unaffected by metreleptin replacement therapy.
- Christensen JD, Lungu AO, Cochran E, Collins MT, Gafni RI, Reynolds JC, Rother KI, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2014 Aug) 99:E1493-500. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutations disrupting the Kennedy phosphatidylcholine pathway in humans with congenital lipodystrophy and fatty liver disease.
- Payne F, Lim K, Girousse A, Brown RJ, Kory N, Robbins A, Xue Y, Sleigh A, Cochran E, Adams C, Dev Borman A, Russel-Jones D, Gorden P, Semple RK, Saudek V, O'Rahilly S, Walther TC, Barroso I, Savage DB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Jun 17) 111:8901-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of leptin replacement therapy on pancreatic β-cell function in patients with lipodystrophy.
- Muniyappa R, Brown RJ, Mari A, Joseph J, Warren MA, Cochran EK, Skarulis MC, Gorden P.
- Diabetes Care (2014 Apr) 37:1101-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin improves blood glucose in patients with insulin receptor mutations.
- Brown RJ, Cochran E, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Nov) 98:E1749-56. Abstract/Full Text
- The liver diseases of lipodystrophy: the long-term effect of leptin treatment.
- Safar Zadeh E, Lungu AO, Cochran EK, Brown RJ, Ghany MG, Heller T, Kleiner DE, Gorden P.
- J Hepatol (2013 Jul) 59:131-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Syndromic insulin resistance: models for the therapeutic basis of the metabolic syndrome and other targets of insulin resistance.
- Gorden P, Zadeh ES, Cochran E, Brown RJ.
- Endocr Pract (2012 Sep-Oct) 18:763-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Consequences of stopping and restarting leptin in an adolescent with lipodystrophy.
- Kamran F, Rother KI, Cochran E, Safar Zadeh E, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- Horm Res Paediatr (2012) 78:320-5. Abstract/Full Text
