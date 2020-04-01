Mengli Cai, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Protein Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., University of Alabama, 1991
Research Goal
The purpose of my research is to understand the function and mechanism of macromolecules in the human body.
Current Research
I conduct research on structural biology, macromolecular nuclear magnetic resonance, protein-protein interactions, and protein-nucleic acid interactions.
Applying our Research
This research will help us understand human disease and design better drugs.
Select Publications
- The complete mitochondrial genome of Gryllotalpa unispina Saussure, 1874 (Orthoptera: Gryllotalpoidea: Gryllotalpidae).
- Zhang Y, Shao D, Cai M, Yin H, Zhang D.
- Mitochondrial DNA A DNA Mapp Seq Anal (2016) 27:159-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Overexpression of p300 correlates with poor prognosis in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
- Chen MK, Cai MY, Luo RZ, Tian X, Liao QM, Zhang XY, Han JD.
- Br J Dermatol (2015 Jan) 172:111-9. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I study the structure and dynamics of macromolecules (large molecules that comprise living things) and their complexes using a research tool called multidimensional nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
Research Images
Structure of the Plasmodium 6-cysteine s48/s46 domain
A ribbon diagram representation of the solution structure determined by nuclear magnetic resonance and a schematic diagram of the protein fold according to the structure determined.