Mengli Cai, Ph.D.

Staff Scientist: Protein Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Section​, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Professional Experience

  • Ph.D., University of Alabama, 1991

Research Goal

The purpose of my research is to understand the function and mechanism of macromolecules in the human body.

Current Research

I conduct research on structural biology, macromolecular nuclear magnetic resonance, protein-protein interactions, and protein-nucleic acid interactions.

Applying our Research

This research will help us understand human disease and design better drugs.

Select Publications

The complete mitochondrial genome of Gryllotalpa unispina Saussure, 1874 (Orthoptera: Gryllotalpoidea: Gryllotalpidae).
Zhang Y, Shao D, Cai M, Yin H, Zhang D.
Mitochondrial DNA A DNA Mapp Seq Anal (2016) 27:159-60. Abstract/Full Text
Overexpression of p300 correlates with poor prognosis in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Chen MK, Cai MY, Luo RZ, Tian X, Liao QM, Zhang XY, Han JD.
Br J Dermatol (2015 Jan) 172:111-9. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language

I study the structure and dynamics of macromolecules (large molecules that comprise living things) and their complexes using a research tool called multidimensional nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Research Images

Structure of the Plasmodium 6-cysteine s48/s46 domain
Structure of the Plasmodium 6-cysteine s48/s46 domain
A ribbon diagram representation of the solution structure determined by nuclear magnetic resonance and a schematic diagram of the protein fold according to the structure determined.