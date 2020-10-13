Ross Cheloha, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Improved GPCR ligands from nanobody tethering.
- Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Woodham AW, Daley E, Suminski N, Gardella TJ, Ploegh HL.
- Nat Commun (2020 Apr 29) 11:2087. Abstract/Full Text
- A nanobody that recognizes a 14-residue peptide epitope in the E2 ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme UBC6e modulates its activity.
- Ling J, Cheloha RW, McCaul N, Sun ZJ, Wagner G, Ploegh HL.
- Mol Immunol (2019 Oct) 114:513-523. Abstract/Full Text
- Recognition of Class II MHC Peptide Ligands That Contain β-Amino Acids.
- Cheloha RW, Woodham AW, Bousbaine D, Wang T, Liu S, Sidney J, Sette A, Gellman SH, Ploegh HL.
- J Immunol (2019 Sep 15) 203:1619-1628. Abstract/Full Text
- Internalization of Influenza Virus and Cell Surface Proteins Monitored by Site-Specific Conjugation of Protease-Sensitive Probes.
- Cheloha RW, Li Z, Bousbaine D, Woodham AW, Perrin P, Volarić J, Ploegh HL.
- ACS Chem Biol (2019 Aug 16) 14:1836-1844. Abstract/Full Text
- Backbone modification of a polypeptide drug alters duration of action in vivo.
- Cheloha RW, Maeda A, Dean T, Gardella TJ, Gellman SH.
- Nat Biotechnol (2014 Jul) 32:653-5. Abstract/Full Text