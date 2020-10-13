  1. Home
  Ross Cheloha, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
  5. Publications
Publications

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Improved GPCR ligands from nanobody tethering.
Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Woodham AW, Daley E, Suminski N, Gardella TJ, Ploegh HL.
Nat Commun (2020 Apr 29) 11:2087. Abstract/Full Text
A nanobody that recognizes a 14-residue peptide epitope in the E2 ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme UBC6e modulates its activity.
Ling J, Cheloha RW, McCaul N, Sun ZJ, Wagner G, Ploegh HL.
Mol Immunol (2019 Oct) 114:513-523. Abstract/Full Text
Recognition of Class II MHC Peptide Ligands That Contain β-Amino Acids.
Cheloha RW, Woodham AW, Bousbaine D, Wang T, Liu S, Sidney J, Sette A, Gellman SH, Ploegh HL.
J Immunol (2019 Sep 15) 203:1619-1628. Abstract/Full Text
Internalization of Influenza Virus and Cell Surface Proteins Monitored by Site-Specific Conjugation of Protease-Sensitive Probes.
Cheloha RW, Li Z, Bousbaine D, Woodham AW, Perrin P, Volarić J, Ploegh HL.
ACS Chem Biol (2019 Aug 16) 14:1836-1844. Abstract/Full Text
Backbone modification of a polypeptide drug alters duration of action in vivo.
Cheloha RW, Maeda A, Dean T, Gardella TJ, Gellman SH.
Nat Biotechnol (2014 Jul) 32:653-5. Abstract/Full Text