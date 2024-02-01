Chemical Biology in Signaling Section

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Photo of Ross Cheloha. Ross Cheloha, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Section Chief

ross.cheloha@nih.gov
Using chemical biology to develop new tools to interrogate cell surface proteins and their signaling
About Our Research

Select Publications

Rapid Covalent Labeling of Membrane Proteins on Living Cells Using a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Pair.
Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW.
Bioconjug Chem (2022 Oct 19) 33:1867-1875. Abstract/Full Text
Semi-synthetic nanobody-ligand conjugates exhibit tunable signaling properties and enhanced transcriptional outputs at neurokinin receptor-1.
Braga Emidio N, Cheloha RW.
Protein Sci (2024 Feb) 33:e4866. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Chemical Biology Signaling Group lab members.
