Chemical Biology in Signaling Section
Using chemical biology to develop new tools to interrogate cell surface proteins and their signaling
Select Publications
- Rapid Covalent Labeling of Membrane Proteins on Living Cells Using a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Pair.
- Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW.
- Bioconjug Chem (2022 Oct 19) 33:1867-1875. Abstract/Full Text
- Semi-synthetic nanobody-ligand conjugates exhibit tunable signaling properties and enhanced transcriptional outputs at neurokinin receptor-1.
- Braga Emidio N, Cheloha RW.
- Protein Sci (2024 Feb) 33:e4866. Abstract/Full Text
Lab MembersView Our Lab Members
Last Reviewed February 2024