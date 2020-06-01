Weiping Chen, Ph.D.

Research Goal

The ultimate purpose of my research is to devise new means to analyze, annotate, and consolidate data derived from high throughput genomics methodology. This includes:

development of improved techniques that meet the needs of customers;

preparation of peer-reviewed manuscripts published or accepted for publication; and

documenting other notable scientific or professional accomplishments.

Current Research

Under the direction of the Genomics Core Facility Director, I provide bioinformtic support and conduct high quality research (basic, clinical, and/or population-based) on topics related to the work of investigators within the Genomic Core. I work with others to design and conduct experiments, collect and analyze data, maintain well-organized records and notes, and assist customers with drawing conclusions consistent with results. I also develop improved techniques that meet the needs of customers.

Applying our Research

Conducting high quality research (basic, clinical, and/or population-based) support to investigators within the NIDDK and other institutes will allow the data-flow from high throughput technologies to be leveraged more efficiently by basic scientists, clinicians, and health care workers. This may have long-range implications for diagnosis and disease prevention.

Need for Further Study

There are several areas that require further study, including: