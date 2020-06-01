Weiping Chen, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., Iowa State University, 1997
- M.Sc., University of Birmingham, 1985
- B.Sc., Wuhan University, 1982
Research Goal
The ultimate purpose of my research is to devise new means to analyze, annotate, and consolidate data derived from high throughput genomics methodology. This includes:
- development of improved techniques that meet the needs of customers;
- preparation of peer-reviewed manuscripts published or accepted for publication; and
- documenting other notable scientific or professional accomplishments.
Current Research
Under the direction of the Genomics Core Facility Director, I provide bioinformtic support and conduct high quality research (basic, clinical, and/or population-based) on topics related to the work of investigators within the Genomic Core. I work with others to design and conduct experiments, collect and analyze data, maintain well-organized records and notes, and assist customers with drawing conclusions consistent with results. I also develop improved techniques that meet the needs of customers.
Applying our Research
Conducting high quality research (basic, clinical, and/or population-based) support to investigators within the NIDDK and other institutes will allow the data-flow from high throughput technologies to be leveraged more efficiently by basic scientists, clinicians, and health care workers. This may have long-range implications for diagnosis and disease prevention.
Need for Further Study
There are several areas that require further study, including:
- finding ways to participate in the presentation of scientific results and data analysis in a form consistent with public presentation standards;
- securing necessary training and certification relevant to job duties training on commonly used software for data analysis; and
- exploring new analysis software.
Select Publications
- TGF-β receptor 1 regulates progenitors that promote browning of white fat.
- Wankhade UD, Lee JH, Dagur PK, Yadav H, Shen M, Chen W, Kulkarni AB, McCoy JP, Finkel T, Cypess AM, Rane SG.
- Mol Metab (2018 Oct) 16:160-171. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B Virus Deregulates the Cell Cycle To Promote Viral Replication and a Premalignant Phenotype.
- Xia Y, Cheng X, Li Y, Valdez K, Chen W, Liang TJ.
- J Virol (2018 Oct 1) 92. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I oversee the software and hardware requirements of the Genomics Core Facility. I seek to provide high quality analysis of expression array and next generation sequencing data for customers. My work includes coordinating with database managers in the Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortium to resolve problems when they arise, ensuring data back-up, and other tasks related to computational functions in the facility.