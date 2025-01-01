U.S. flag

Orna Cohen-Fix, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

A membrane reticulum, the centriculum, affects centrosome size and function in Caenorhabditis elegans.
Maheshwari R, Rahman MM, Drey S, Onyundo M, Fabig G, Martinez MAQ, Matus DQ, Müller-Reichert T, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2023 Mar 13) 33:791-806.e7. Abstract/Full Text
An RNAi screen for genes that affect nuclear morphology in Caenorhabditis elegans reveals the involvement of unexpected processes.
Maheshwari R, Rahman MM, Joseph-Strauss D, Cohen-Fix O.
G3 (Bethesda) (2021 Oct 19) 11. Abstract/Full Text
C. elegans pronuclei fuse after fertilization through a novel membrane structure.
Rahman M, Chang IY, Harned A, Maheshwari R, Amoateng K, Narayan K, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Biol (2020 Feb 3) 219. Abstract/Full Text
Nuclear envelope expansion in budding yeast is independent of cell growth and does not determine nuclear volume.
Walters AD, Amoateng K, Wang R, Chen JH, McDermott G, Larabell CA, Gadal O, Cohen-Fix O.
Mol Biol Cell (2019 Jan 1) 30:131-145. Abstract/Full Text
Cell Biology of the Caenorhabditis elegans Nucleus.
Cohen-Fix O, Askjaer P.
Genetics (2017 Jan) 205:25-59. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The Malleable Nature of the Budding Yeast Nuclear Envelope: Flares, Fusion, and Fenestrations.
Meseroll RA, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Physiol (2016 Nov) 231:2353-60. Abstract/Full Text
Editorial overview: The cell nucleus: Plastic, elastic and fantastic.
Cohen-Fix O, Kutay U.
Curr Opin Cell Biol (2016 Jun) 40:iv-v. Abstract/Full Text
Caenorhabditis elegans polo-like kinase PLK-1 is required for merging parental genomes into a single nucleus.
Rahman MM, Munzig M, Kaneshiro K, Lee B, Strome S, Müller-Reichert T, Cohen-Fix O.
Mol Biol Cell (2015 Dec 15) 26:4718-35. Abstract/Full Text
The yeast polo kinase Cdc5 regulates the shape of the mitotic nucleus.
Walters AD, May CK, Dauster ES, Cinquin BP, Smith EA, Robellet X, D'Amours D, Larabell CA, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2014 Dec 1) 24:2861-7. Abstract/Full Text
Down-regulation of tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle genes blocks progression through the first mitotic division in Caenorhabditis elegans embryos.
Rahman MM, Rosu S, Joseph-Strauss D, Cohen-Fix O.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Feb 18) 111:2602-7. Abstract/Full Text
Putting molecules in their place.
Cinquin BP, Do M, McDermott G, Walters AD, Myllys M, Smith EA, Cohen-Fix O, Le Gros MA, Larabell CA.
J Cell Biochem (2014 Feb) 115:209-16. Abstract/Full Text
Morphology and function of membrane-bound organelles.
Heald R, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Opin Cell Biol (2014 Feb) 26:79-86. Abstract/Full Text
Nuclear division: giving daughters their fair share.
Walters AD, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2013 Dec 2) 23:R1045-7. Abstract/Full Text
The dynamic nature of the nuclear envelope: lessons from closed mitosis.
Arnone JT, Walters AD, Cohen-Fix O.
Nucleus (2013 Jul-Aug) 4:261-6. Abstract/Full Text
Shaping the nucleus: factors and forces.
Walters AD, Bommakanti A, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Biochem (2012 Sep) 113:2813-21. Abstract/Full Text
The budding yeast nuclear envelope adjacent to the nucleolus serves as a membrane sink during mitotic delay.
Witkin KL, Chong Y, Shao S, Webster MT, Lahiri S, Walters AD, Lee B, Koh JL, Prinz WA, Andrews BJ, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2012 Jun 19) 22:1128-33. Abstract/Full Text
Sm protein down-regulation leads to defects in nuclear pore complex disassembly and distribution in C. elegans embryos.
Joseph-Strauss D, Gorjánácz M, Santarella-Mellwig R, Voronina E, Audhya A, Cohen-Fix O.
Dev Biol (2012 May 15) 365:445-57. Abstract/Full Text
Orna Cohen-Fix: playing with nuclear morphology. Interview by Caitlin Sedwick.
Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Biol (2012 Mar 5) 196:550-1. Abstract/Full Text
Vesicle trafficking maintains nuclear shape in Saccharomyces cerevisiae during membrane proliferation.
Webster MT, McCaffery JM, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Biol (2010 Dec 13) 191:1079-88. Abstract/Full Text
Cell biology: Import and nuclear size.
Cohen-Fix O.
Nature (2010 Nov 25) 468:513-6. Abstract/Full Text
Changes in the nuclear envelope environment affect spindle pole body duplication in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Witkin KL, Friederichs JM, Cohen-Fix O, Jaspersen SL.
Genetics (2010 Nov) 186:867-83. Abstract/Full Text
Inactivation of the C. elegans lipin homolog leads to ER disorganization and to defects in the breakdown and reassembly of the nuclear envelope.
Golden A, Liu J, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Sci (2009 Jun 15) 122:1970-8. Abstract/Full Text
Sizing up the nucleus: nuclear shape, size and nuclear-envelope assembly.
Webster M, Witkin KL, Cohen-Fix O.
J Cell Sci (2009 May 15) 122:1477-86. Abstract/Full Text
The endoplasmic reticulum takes center stage in cell cycle regulation.
Fearon P, Cohen-Fix O.
Sci Signal (2008 Jan 22) 1:pe4. Abstract/Full Text
Falling off the academic bandwagon. Women are more likely to quit at the postdoc to principal investigator transition.
Martinez ED, Botos J, Dohoney KM, Geiman TM, Kolla SS, Olivera A, Qiu Y, Rayasam GV, Stavreva DA, Cohen-Fix O.
EMBO Rep (2007 Nov) 8:977-81. Abstract/Full Text
The spindle midzone microtubule-associated proteins Ase1p and Cin8p affect the number and orientation of astral microtubules in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
de Gramont A, Barbour L, Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Cell Cycle (2007 May 15) 6:1231-41. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast nuclear envelope subdomains with distinct abilities to resist membrane expansion.
Campbell JL, Lorenz A, Witkin KL, Hays T, Loidl J, Cohen-Fix O.
Mol Biol Cell (2006 Apr) 17:1768-78. Abstract/Full Text
The many phases of anaphase.
de Gramont A, Cohen-Fix O.
Trends Biochem Sci (2005 Oct) 30:559-68. Abstract/Full Text
Uncovering novel cell cycle players through the inactivation of securin in budding yeast.
Sarin S, Ross KE, Boucher L, Green Y, Tyers M, Cohen-Fix O.
Genetics (2004 Nov) 168:1763-71. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular biology: cohesins slip sliding away.
Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Nature (2004 Jul 29) 430:520-1. Abstract/Full Text
A role for the FEAR pathway in nuclear positioning during anaphase.
Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Dev Cell (2004 May) 6:729-35. Abstract/Full Text
Two distinct pathways for inhibiting pds1 ubiquitination in response to DNA damage.
Agarwal R, Tang Z, Yu H, Cohen-Fix O.
J Biol Chem (2003 Nov 7) 278:45027-33. Abstract/Full Text
The role of Cdh1p in maintaining genomic stability in budding yeast.
Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Genetics (2003 Oct) 165:489-503. Abstract/Full Text
Meiosis: polo, FEAR and the art of dividing reductionally.
Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2003 Aug 5) 13:R603-5. Abstract/Full Text
Getting (chromosomes) loaded--a new role for timeless.
Golden A, Cohen-Fix O.
Dev Cell (2003 Jul) 5:7-9. Abstract/Full Text
Multitasking at mitotic exit.
Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Nat Cell Biol (2003 Mar) 5:188-90. Abstract/Full Text
Chromosome cohesion: ring around the sisters?
Campbell JL, Cohen-Fix O.
Trends Biochem Sci (2002 Oct) 27:492-5. Abstract/Full Text
Mitotic regulation: the fine tuning of separase activity.
Agarwal R, Cohen-Fix O.
Cell Cycle (2002 Jul-Aug) 1:255-7. Abstract/Full Text
Phosphorylation of the mitotic regulator Pds1/securin by Cdc28 is required for efficient nuclear localization of Esp1/separase.
Agarwal R, Cohen-Fix O.
Genes Dev (2002 Jun 1) 16:1371-82. Abstract/Full Text
Separase: a conserved protease separating more than just sisters.
Ross KE, Cohen-Fix O.
Trends Cell Biol (2002 Jan) 12:1-3. Abstract/Full Text
The anaphase inhibitor Pds1 binds to the APC/C-associated protein Cdc20 in a destruction box-dependent manner.
Hilioti Z, Chung YS, Mochizuki Y, Hardy CF, Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2001 Sep 4) 11:1347-52. Abstract/Full Text
The making and breaking of sister chromatid cohesion.
Cohen-Fix O.
Cell (2001 Jul 27) 106:137-40. Abstract/Full Text
Sister chromatid separation: falling apart at the seams.
Cohen-Fix O.
Curr Biol (2000 Nov 16) 10:R816-9. Abstract/Full Text
Pds1p of budding yeast has dual roles: inhibition of anaphase initiation and regulation of mitotic exit.
Cohen-Fix O, Koshland D.
Genes Dev (1999 Aug 1) 13:1950-9. Abstract/Full Text
The anaphase inhibitor of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Pds1p is a target of the DNA damage checkpoint pathway.
Cohen-Fix O, Koshland D.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1997 Dec 23) 94:14361-6. Abstract/Full Text
The metaphase-to-anaphase transition: avoiding a mid-life crisis.
Cohen-Fix O, Koshland D.
Curr Opin Cell Biol (1997 Dec) 9:800-6. Abstract/Full Text
Anaphase initiation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae is controlled by the APC-dependent degradation of the anaphase inhibitor Pds1p.
Cohen-Fix O, Peters JM, Kirschner MW, Koshland D.
Genes Dev (1996 Dec 15) 10:3081-93. Abstract/Full Text
In vitro UV mutagenesis associated with nucleotide excision-repair gaps in Escherichia coli.
Cohen-Fix O, Livneh Z.
J Biol Chem (1994 Feb 18) 269:4953-8. Abstract/Full Text
Biochemical analysis of UV mutagenesis in Escherichia coli by using a cell-free reaction coupled to a bioassay: identification of a DNA repair-dependent, replication-independent pathway.
Cohen-Fix O, Livneh Z.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1992 Apr 15) 89:3300-4. Abstract/Full Text
Formation of heterotypic adherens-type junctions between L-CAM-containing liver cells and A-CAM-containing lens cells.
Volk T, Cohen O, Geiger B.
Cell (1987 Sep 11) 50:987-94. Abstract/Full Text
