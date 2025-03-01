Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I am an AAAS Science and Technology Policy fellow working on detail within the Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases division of the NIDDK. Through this placement, I have the opportunity to promote scientific entrepreneurship through the Small Business (SBIR/STTR) program and promote paradigm-shifting research through the Innovative Science Accelerator (ISAC) and Catalytic Tool and Technology Development (R21) programs. Additionally, I oversee the KUH R13 Conference Grant program, which supports conference attendance for junior investigators and trainees.

Committees & Working Groups