U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I am an AAAS Science and Technology Policy fellow working on detail within the Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases division of the NIDDK. Through this placement, I have the opportunity to promote scientific entrepreneurship through the Small Business (SBIR/STTR) program and promote paradigm-shifting research through the Innovative Science Accelerator (ISAC) and Catalytic Tool and Technology Development (R21) programs. Additionally, I oversee the KUH R13 Conference Grant program, which supports conference attendance for junior investigators and trainees.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK Small Business Working Group, Member
  • Entrepreneurial Workforce Diversity Working Group, Member
  • MAAC NIDDK Diversity Supplement Committee, Member

Select Experience

Postdoctoral Fellow, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2018-2023

Ph.D., Emory University, 2018

ORDP Analyst, Genentech, Inc, 2009-2011

Last Reviewed March 2025