Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases

The Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) provides research funding and support for basic, translational, and clinical research studies of the kidney, urinary tract, and disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs. Areas of research include:

Kidney

Chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, diabetic nephropathy, polycystic kidney disease, hypertensive nephrosclerosis, acute kidney injury, kidney donation, congenital kidney disorders, IgA nephropathy, hemolytic uremic syndrome, fluid and electrolyte disorders, kidney repair and regeneration, and normal and abnormal kidney development and physiology.

Urology

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, urinary tract infections, stones, erectile dysfunction, urologic chronic pelvic pain syndromes (including interstitial cystitis and chronic prostatitis), congenital urologic disorders, repair and regeneration of lower urinary tract organs, and normal and abnormal lower urinary tract development and physiology.

Hematology

Blood and blood-forming organs, hematopoiesis, hemoglobin disorders, iron metabolism, sickle cell disease, bone marrow failure, iron deficiency, Cooley's anemia (thalassemia), and hemochromatosis.

The KUH also provides funding for training and career development of persons committed to academic and clinical research in these areas.

Division Staff

