John Connaughton, Ph.D.

I serve as chief of the NIDDK Training and Mentored Research Section in the Review Branch. My responsibilities include supervising the Scientific Review Officers (SROs) responsible for the review committees that evaluate fellowship, career development, and institutional training grant applications assigned to the NIDDK.

I also am the SRO for the NIDDK-B Subcommittee, which is one of three NIDDK standing review committees that evaluate individual mentored career grant applications (Ks) and institutional T32 training grants. Additionally, I have acted as the SRO for the review of other types of grant applications including: program projects, clinical trials, research centers, and NIDDK Requests For Applications.

I have completed many training programs, including the NIH Senior Leadership Program at the University of Maryland, and I have received awards from the NIDDK Director as well as the Director of the NIH for my achievements.