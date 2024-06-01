Robert Craigie, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Molecular Virology Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology, Virology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- A Peptide Derived from Lens Epithelium-Derived Growth Factor Stimulates HIV-1 DNA Integration and Facilitates Intasome Structural Studies.
- Li M, Chen X, Wang H, Jurado KA, Engelman AN, Craigie R.
- J Mol Biol (2020 Mar 27) 432:2055-2066. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for strand-transfer inhibitor binding to HIV intasomes.
- Passos DO, Li M, Jóźwik IK, Zhao XZ, Santos-Martins D, Yang R, Smith SJ, Jeon Y, Forli S, Hughes SH, Burke TR Jr, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Science (2020 Feb 14) 367:810-814. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structures and atomic model of the HIV-1 strand transfer complex intasome.
- Passos DO, Li M, Yang R, Rebensburg SV, Ghirlando R, Jeon Y, Shkriabai N, Kvaratskhelia M, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Science (2017 Jan 6) 355:89-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Engineered hyperactive integrase for concerted HIV-1 DNA integration.
- Li M, Jurado KA, Lin S, Engelman A, Craigie R.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e105078. Abstract/Full Text
- The road to HIV-1 integrase inhibitors: the case for supporting basic research.
- Craigie R.
- Future Virol (2014 Oct 1) 9:899-903. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Retroviral integrase: Structure, mechanism, and inhibition.
- Passos DO, Li M, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Enzymes (2021) 50:249-300. Abstract/Full Text
- A simple protocol for expression of isotope-labeled proteins in Escherichia coli grown in shaker flasks at high cell density.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- J Biomol NMR (2019 Dec) 73:743-748. Abstract/Full Text
- Selection of 2'-Deoxy-2'-Fluoroarabino Nucleic Acid (FANA) Aptamers That Bind HIV-1 Integrase with Picomolar Affinity.
- Rose KM, Alves Ferreira-Bravo I, Li M, Craigie R, Ditzler MA, Holliger P, DeStefano JJ.
- ACS Chem Biol (2019 Oct 18) 14:2166-2175. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleoprotein Intermediates in HIV-1 DNA Integration: Structure and Function of HIV-1 Intasomes.
- Craigie R.
- Subcell Biochem (2018) 88:189-210. Abstract/Full Text
- A simple and robust protocol for high-yield expression of perdeuterated proteins in Escherichia coli grown in shaker flasks.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Yang R, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- J Biomol NMR (2016 Oct) 66:85-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Host Factors in Retroviral Integration and the Selection of Integration Target Sites.
- Craigie R, Bushman FD.
- Microbiol Spectr (2014 Dec) 2. Abstract/Full Text
- Dephosphorylation of barrier-to-autointegration factor by protein phosphatase 4 and its role in cell mitosis.
- Zhuang X, Semenova E, Maric D, Craigie R.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Jan 10) 289:1119-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Nematode infection mimicking paratesticular malignancy.
- Kallampallil J, Wood SJ, O'Dempsey T, Craigie RJ.
- BMJ Case Rep (2013 Dec 10) 2013. Abstract/Full Text
- Assembly of prototype foamy virus strand transfer complexes on product DNA bypassing catalysis of integration.
- Yin Z, Lapkouski M, Yang W, Craigie R.
- Protein Sci (2012 Dec) 21:1849-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Retroviral intasomes: progress and questions.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- Structure (2012 Nov 7) 20:1804-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Recombinant rabbit single-chain antibodies bind to the catalytic and C-terminal domains of HIV-1 integrase protein and strongly inhibit HIV-1 replication.
- da Silva FA, Li M, Rato S, Maia S, Malhó R, Warren K, Harrich D, Craigie R, Barbas C 3rd, Goncalves J.
- Biotechnol Appl Biochem (2012 Sep-Oct) 59:353-66. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV DNA integration.
- Craigie R, Bushman FD.
- Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med (2012 Jul) 2:a006890. Abstract/Full Text
- The molecular biology of HIV integrase.
- Craigie R.
- Future Virol (2012 Jul) 7:679-686. Abstract/Full Text
- FRET analysis reveals distinct conformations of IN tetramers in the presence of viral DNA or LEDGF/p75.
- Kessl JJ, Li M, Ignatov M, Shkriabai N, Eidahl JO, Feng L, Musier-Forsyth K, Craigie R, Kvaratskhelia M.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2011 Nov 1) 39:9009-22. Abstract/Full Text
- No interaction of barrier-to-autointegration factor (BAF) with HIV-1 MA, cone-rod homeobox (Crx) or MAN1-C in absence of DNA.
- Huang Y, Cai M, Clore GM, Craigie R.
- PLoS One (2011) 6:e25123. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of the association of HIV-1 matrix protein with DNA.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- PLoS One (2010 Dec 23) 5:e15675. Abstract/Full Text
- Modeling the HIV-1 Intasome: A Prototype View of the Target of Integrase Inhibitors.
- Yin Z, Craigie R.
- Viruses (2010 Dec) 2:2777-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleoprotein intermediates in HIV-1 DNA integration visualized by atomic force microscopy.
- Kotova S, Li M, Dimitriadis EK, Craigie R.
- J Mol Biol (2010 Jun 11) 399:491-500. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural biology: When four become one.
- Craigie R.
- Nature (2010 Mar 11) 464:167-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting HIV-1 DNA integration by swapping tethers.
- Craigie R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Feb 16) 107:2735-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Barrier-to-autointegration factor (BAF) condenses DNA by looping.
- Skoko D, Li M, Huang Y, Mizuuchi M, Cai M, Bradley CM, Pease PJ, Xiao B, Marko JF, Craigie R, Mizuuchi K.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Sep 29) 106:16610-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleoprotein complex intermediates in HIV-1 integration.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- Methods (2009 Apr) 47:237-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for dimerization of LAP2alpha, a component of the nuclear lamina.
- Bradley CM, Jones S, Huang Y, Suzuki Y, Kvaratskhelia M, Hickman AB, Craigie R, Dyda F.
- Structure (2007 Jun) 15:643-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution NMR structure of the barrier-to-autointegration factor-Emerin complex.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Suh JY, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- J Biol Chem (2007 May 11) 282:14525-35. Abstract/Full Text
- The road to chromatin - nuclear entry of retroviruses.
- Suzuki Y, Craigie R.
- Nat Rev Microbiol (2007 Mar) 5:187-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Virology: HIV goes nuclear.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- Nature (2006 Jun 1) 441:581-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Retroviral DNA integration: reaction pathway and critical intermediates.
- Li M, Mizuuchi M, Burke TR Jr, Craigie R.
- EMBO J (2006 Mar 22) 25:1295-304. Abstract/Full Text
- Seeing is believing: structure of the catalytic domain of HIV-1 integrase in complex with human LEDGF/p75.
- Bradley CM, Craigie R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Dec 6) 102:17543-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for DNA bridging by barrier-to-autointegration factor.
- Bradley CM, Ronning DR, Ghirlando R, Craigie R, Dyda F.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2005 Oct) 12:935-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Processing of viral DNA ends channels the HIV-1 integration reaction to concerted integration.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Aug 12) 280:29334-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Mass spectrometric analysis of the HIV-1 integrase-pyridoxal 5'-phosphate complex reveals a new binding site for a nucleotide inhibitor.
- Williams KL, Zhang Y, Shkriabai N, Karki RG, Nicklaus MC, Kotrikadze N, Hess S, Le Grice SF, Craigie R, Pathak VK, Kvaratskhelia M.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Mar 4) 280:7949-55. Abstract/Full Text
- LAP2alpha and BAF collaborate to organize the Moloney murine leukemia virus preintegration complex.
- Suzuki Y, Yang H, Craigie R.
- EMBO J (2004 Nov 24) 23:4670-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of an inhibitor-binding site to HIV-1 integrase with affinity acetylation and mass spectrometry.
- Shkriabai N, Patil SS, Hess S, Budihas SR, Craigie R, Burke TR Jr, Le Grice SF, Kvaratskhelia M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2004 May 4) 101:6894-9. Abstract/Full Text
- MoMLV reverse transcriptase regulates its own expression.
- Bradley C, Craigie R.
- Cell (2003 Oct 31) 115:250-1. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulatory mechanisms by which barrier-to-autointegration factor blocks autointegration and stimulates intermolecular integration of Moloney murine leukemia virus preintegration complexes.
- Suzuki Y, Craigie R.
- J Virol (2002 Dec) 76:12376-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Barrier-to-autointegration factor: major roles in chromatin decondensation and nuclear assembly.
- Segura-Totten M, Kowalski AK, Craigie R, Wilson KL.
- J Cell Biol (2002 Aug 5) 158:475-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of a two-domain fragment of HIV-1 integrase: implications for domain organization in the intact protein.
- Wang JY, Ling H, Yang W, Craigie R.
- EMBO J (2001 Dec 17) 20:7333-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the constant region of nuclear envelope protein LAP2 reveals two LEM-domain structures: one binds BAF and the other binds DNA.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Ghirlando R, Wilson KL, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- EMBO J (2001 Aug 15) 20:4399-407. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV integrase, a brief overview from chemistry to therapeutics.
- Craigie R.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Jun 29) 276:23213-6. Abstract/Full Text
- LAP2 binds to BAF.DNA complexes: requirement for the LEM domain and modulation by variable regions.
- Shumaker DK, Lee KK, Tanhehco YC, Craigie R, Wilson KL.
- EMBO J (2001 Apr 2) 20:1754-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Problems with LAP nomenclature.
- Wilson KL, Benavente R, Burke B, Craigie R, Foisner R, Furukawa K, Gerace L, Goldman RD, Gruenbaum Y, Harris C, Hutchison CJ, Krohne G, Morris GE, Otto H, Simon AJ, Worman HJ.
- Nat Cell Biol (2001 Apr) 3:E90. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of DNA bridging by barrier-to-autointegration factor.
- Umland TC, Wei SQ, Craigie R, Davies DR.
- Biochemistry (2000 Aug 8) 39:9130-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Barrier-to-autointegration factor (BAF) bridges DNA in a discrete, higher-order nucleoprotein complex.
- Zheng R, Ghirlando R, Lee MS, Mizuuchi K, Krause M, Craigie R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Aug 1) 97:8997-9002. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the HIV-1 integrase catalytic domain complexed with an inhibitor: a platform for antiviral drug design.
- Goldgur Y, Craigie R, Cohen GH, Fujiwara T, Yoshinaga T, Fujishita T, Sugimoto H, Endo T, Murai H, Davies DR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Nov 9) 96:13040-3. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024