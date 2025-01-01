U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Herman K. Edskes, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Herman K. Edskes, Ph.D.
Herman Edskes, Ph.D.
Senior Associate Scientist: Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Virology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Innate immunity to prions: anti-prion systems turn a tsunami of prions into a slow drip.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Son M, Wu S, Niznikiewicz M.
Curr Genet (2021 Dec) 67:833-847. Abstract/Full Text
Proteasome Control of [URE3] Prion Propagation by Degradation of Anti-Prion Proteins Cur1 and Btn2 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Edskes HK, Stroobant EE, DeWilde MP, Bezsonov EE, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2021 May 17) 218. Abstract/Full Text
Innate immunity to yeast prions: Btn2p and Cur1p curing of the [URE3] prion is prevented by 60S ribosomal protein deficiency or ubiquitin/proteasome system overactivity.
Bezsonov EE, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2021 Apr 15) 217. Abstract/Full Text
Prion Variants of Yeast are Numerous, Mutable, and Segregate on Growth, Affecting Prion Pathogenesis, Transmission Barriers, and Sensitivity to Anti-Prion Systems.
Wickner RB, Son M, Edskes HK.
Viruses (2019 Mar 9) 11. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast Prions Compared to Functional Prions and Amyloids.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Son M, Bezsonov EE, DeWilde M, Ducatez M.
J Mol Biol (2018 Oct 12) 430:3707-3719. Abstract/Full Text
Hermes Transposon Mutagenesis Shows [URE3] Prion Pathology Prevented by a Ubiquitin-Targeting Protein: Evidence for Carbon/Nitrogen Assimilation Cross Talk and a Second Function for Ure2p in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Edskes HK, Mukhamedova M, Edskes BK, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2018 Jul) 209:789-800. Abstract/Full Text
Anti-Prion Systems in Yeast and Inositol Polyphosphates.
Wickner RB, Bezsonov EE, Son M, Ducatez M, DeWilde M, Edskes HK.
Biochemistry (2018 Feb 27) 57:1285-1292. Abstract/Full Text
Study of Amyloids Using Yeast.
Wickner RB, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, McGlinchey R, Edskes HK.
Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1779:313-339. Abstract/Full Text
[PSI+] prion propagation is controlled by inositol polyphosphates.
Wickner RB, Kelly AC, Bezsonov EE, Edskes HK.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Oct 3) 114:E8402-E8410. Abstract/Full Text
Genetic Methods for Studying Yeast Prions.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker FP.
Cold Spring Harb Protoc (2017 Feb 1) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
A multi-pathway perspective on protein aggregation: implications for control of the rate and extent of amyloid formation.
Hall D, Kardos J, Edskes H, Carver JA, Goto Y.
FEBS Lett (2015 Mar 12) 589:672-9. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions: structure, biology, and prion-handling systems.
Wickner RB, Shewmaker FP, Bateman DA, Edskes HK, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Bezsonov EE.
Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (2015 Mar) 79:1-17. Abstract/Full Text
Sporadic distribution of prion-forming ability of Sup35p from yeasts and fungi.
Edskes HK, Khamar HJ, Winchester CL, Greenler AJ, Zhou A, McGlinchey RP, Gorkovskiy A, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2014 Oct) 198:605-16. Abstract/Full Text
The [URE3] prion in Candida.
Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Eukaryot Cell (2013 Apr) 12:551-8. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloids and yeast prion biology.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman DA, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Zhou A.
Biochemistry (2013 Mar 5) 52:1514-27. Abstract/Full Text
Computational modeling of the relationship between amyloid and disease.
Hall D, Edskes H.
Biophys Rev (2012 Sep) 4:205-222. Abstract/Full Text
Study of amyloids using yeast.
Wickner RB, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, McGlinchey R, Edskes HK.
Methods Mol Biol (2012) 849:321-46. Abstract/Full Text
The yeast prions [PSI+] and [URE3] are molecular degenerative diseases.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman D, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A.
Prion (2011 Oct-Dec) 5:258-62. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloid of the Candida albicans Ure2p prion domain is infectious and has an in-register parallel β-sheet structure.
Engel A, Shewmaker F, Edskes HK, Dyda F, Wickner RB.
Biochemistry (2011 Jul 12) 50:5971-8. Abstract/Full Text
Prion diseases of yeast: amyloid structure and biology.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, McGlinchey R, Bateman D, Kelly A.
Semin Cell Dev Biol (2011 Jul) 22:469-75. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular chaperone Hsp104 can promote yeast prion generation.
Kryndushkin DS, Engel A, Edskes H, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2011 Jun) 188:339-48. Abstract/Full Text
Prion-forming ability of Ure2 of yeasts is not evolutionarily conserved.
Edskes HK, Engel A, McCann LM, Brachmann A, Tsai HF, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2011 May) 188:81-90. Abstract/Full Text
Prion amyloid structure explains templating: how proteins can be genes.
Wickner RB, Shewmaker F, Edskes H, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J, McGlinchey R, Bateman D, Winchester CL.
FEMS Yeast Res (2010 Dec) 10:980-91. Abstract/Full Text
The relationship of prions and translation.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker FP, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J, McGlinchey R, Bateman D.
Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA (2010 Jul-Aug) 1:81-9. Abstract/Full Text
A model of amyloid's role in disease based on fibril fracture.
Hall D, Edskes H.
Biophys Chem (2009 Nov) 145:17-28. Abstract/Full Text
Prion variants and species barriers among Saccharomyces Ure2 proteins.
Edskes HK, McCann LM, Hebert AM, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2009 Mar) 181:1159-67. Abstract/Full Text
Prion variants, species barriers, generation and propagation.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J.
J Biol (2009) 8:47. Abstract/Full Text
Protein inheritance (prions) based on parallel in-register beta-sheet amyloid structures.
Wickner RB, Shewmaker F, Kryndushkin D, Edskes HK.
Bioessays (2008 Oct) 30:955-64. Abstract/Full Text
Prions of fungi: inherited structures and biological roles.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F, Nakayashiki T.
Nat Rev Microbiol (2007 Aug) 5:611-8. Abstract/Full Text
Nitrogen source and the retrograde signalling pathway affect detection, not generation, of the [URE3] prion.
Edskes HK, Naglieri BM, Wickner RB.
Yeast (2006 Aug) 23:833-40. Abstract/Full Text
How to find a prion: [URE3], [PSI+] and [beta].
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F.
Methods (2006 May) 39:3-8. Abstract/Full Text
Primary sequence independence for prion formation.
Ross ED, Edskes HK, Terry MJ, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Sep 6) 102:12825-30. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions [URE3] and [PSI+] are diseases.
Nakayashiki T, Kurtzman CP, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Jul 26) 102:10575-80. Abstract/Full Text
Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies: prion proof in progress.
Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Nature (2004 Aug 26) 430:977-9. Abstract/Full Text
Prions: proteins as genes and infectious entities.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Roberts BT, Baxa U, Pierce MM, Ross ED, Brachmann A.
Genes Dev (2004 Mar 1) 18:470-85. Abstract/Full Text
Silent prions lying in wait: a two-hit model of prion/amyloid formation and infection.
Hall D, Edskes H.
J Mol Biol (2004 Feb 20) 336:775-86. Abstract/Full Text
Prion genetics: new rules for a new kind of gene.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Ross ED, Pierce MM, Baxa U, Brachmann A, Shewmaker F.
Annu Rev Genet (2004) 38:681-707. Abstract/Full Text
Prions of yeast are genes made of protein: amyloids and enzymes.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Ross ED, Pierce MM, Shewmaker F, Baxa U, Brachmann A.
Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (2004) 69:489-96. Abstract/Full Text
Interactions among prions and prion "strains" in yeast.
Bradley ME, Edskes HK, Hong JY, Wickner RB, Liebman SW.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Dec 10) 99 Suppl 4:16392-9. Abstract/Full Text
Conservation of a portion of the S. cerevisiae Ure2p prion domain that interacts with the full-length protein.
Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Dec 10) 99 Suppl 4:16384-91. Abstract/Full Text
Prions beget prions: the [PIN+] mystery!
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Roberts BT, Pierce MM, Baxa U, Ross E.
Trends Biochem Sci (2001 Dec) 26:697-9. Abstract/Full Text
Protein-based inheritance in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: [URE3] as a prion form of the nitrogen regulatory protein Ure2.
Edskes HK.
Res Microbiol (2001 Sep) 152:605-12. Abstract/Full Text
Prion filament networks in [URE3] cells of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Speransky VV, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Wickner RB, Steven AC.
J Cell Biol (2001 Jun 11) 153:1327-36. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions act as genes composed of self-propagating protein amyloids.
Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Moriyama H, Roberts BT.
Adv Protein Chem (2001) 57:313-34. Abstract/Full Text
[URE3] prion propagation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: requirement for chaperone Hsp104 and curing by overexpressed chaperone Ydj1p.
Moriyama H, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Mol Cell Biol (2000 Dec) 20:8916-22. Abstract/Full Text
A protein required for prion generation: [URE3] induction requires the Ras-regulated Mks1 protein.
Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Jun 6) 97:6625-9. Abstract/Full Text
Prions: Portable prion domains.
Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML.
Curr Biol (2000 May 4) 10:R335-7. Abstract/Full Text
[URE3] and [PSI] are prions of yeast and evidence for new fungal prions.
Masison DC, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Taylor KL, Wickner RB.
Curr Issues Mol Biol (2000 Apr) 2:51-9. Abstract/Full Text
Prions in Saccharomyces and Podospora spp.: protein-based inheritance.
Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Moriyama H, Roberts BT.
Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (1999 Dec) 63:844-61, table of contents. Abstract/Full Text
The [URE3] prion is an aggregated form of Ure2p that can be cured by overexpression of Ure2p fragments.
Edskes HK, Gray VT, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Feb 16) 96:1498-503. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025