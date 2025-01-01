Herman K. Edskes, Ph.D.
Senior Associate Scientist: Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Virology
Publications
- Innate immunity to prions: anti-prion systems turn a tsunami of prions into a slow drip.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Son M, Wu S, Niznikiewicz M.
- Curr Genet (2021 Dec) 67:833-847. Abstract/Full Text
- Proteasome Control of [URE3] Prion Propagation by Degradation of Anti-Prion Proteins Cur1 and Btn2 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Edskes HK, Stroobant EE, DeWilde MP, Bezsonov EE, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2021 May 17) 218. Abstract/Full Text
- Innate immunity to yeast prions: Btn2p and Cur1p curing of the [URE3] prion is prevented by 60S ribosomal protein deficiency or ubiquitin/proteasome system overactivity.
- Bezsonov EE, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2021 Apr 15) 217. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion Variants of Yeast are Numerous, Mutable, and Segregate on Growth, Affecting Prion Pathogenesis, Transmission Barriers, and Sensitivity to Anti-Prion Systems.
- Wickner RB, Son M, Edskes HK.
- Viruses (2019 Mar 9) 11. Abstract/Full Text
- Yeast Prions Compared to Functional Prions and Amyloids.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Son M, Bezsonov EE, DeWilde M, Ducatez M.
- J Mol Biol (2018 Oct 12) 430:3707-3719. Abstract/Full Text
- Hermes Transposon Mutagenesis Shows [URE3] Prion Pathology Prevented by a Ubiquitin-Targeting Protein: Evidence for Carbon/Nitrogen Assimilation Cross Talk and a Second Function for Ure2p in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Edskes HK, Mukhamedova M, Edskes BK, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2018 Jul) 209:789-800. Abstract/Full Text
- Anti-Prion Systems in Yeast and Inositol Polyphosphates.
- Wickner RB, Bezsonov EE, Son M, Ducatez M, DeWilde M, Edskes HK.
- Biochemistry (2018 Feb 27) 57:1285-1292. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of Amyloids Using Yeast.
- Wickner RB, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, McGlinchey R, Edskes HK.
- Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1779:313-339. Abstract/Full Text
- [PSI+] prion propagation is controlled by inositol polyphosphates.
- Wickner RB, Kelly AC, Bezsonov EE, Edskes HK.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Oct 3) 114:E8402-E8410. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic Methods for Studying Yeast Prions.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker FP.
- Cold Spring Harb Protoc (2017 Feb 1) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
- A multi-pathway perspective on protein aggregation: implications for control of the rate and extent of amyloid formation.
- Hall D, Kardos J, Edskes H, Carver JA, Goto Y.
- FEBS Lett (2015 Mar 12) 589:672-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Yeast prions: structure, biology, and prion-handling systems.
- Wickner RB, Shewmaker FP, Bateman DA, Edskes HK, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Bezsonov EE.
- Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (2015 Mar) 79:1-17. Abstract/Full Text
- Sporadic distribution of prion-forming ability of Sup35p from yeasts and fungi.
- Edskes HK, Khamar HJ, Winchester CL, Greenler AJ, Zhou A, McGlinchey RP, Gorkovskiy A, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2014 Oct) 198:605-16. Abstract/Full Text
- The [URE3] prion in Candida.
- Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Eukaryot Cell (2013 Apr) 12:551-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloids and yeast prion biology.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman DA, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Zhou A.
- Biochemistry (2013 Mar 5) 52:1514-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Computational modeling of the relationship between amyloid and disease.
- Hall D, Edskes H.
- Biophys Rev (2012 Sep) 4:205-222. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of amyloids using yeast.
- Wickner RB, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, McGlinchey R, Edskes HK.
- Methods Mol Biol (2012) 849:321-46. Abstract/Full Text
- The yeast prions [PSI+] and [URE3] are molecular degenerative diseases.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman D, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A.
- Prion (2011 Oct-Dec) 5:258-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloid of the Candida albicans Ure2p prion domain is infectious and has an in-register parallel β-sheet structure.
- Engel A, Shewmaker F, Edskes HK, Dyda F, Wickner RB.
- Biochemistry (2011 Jul 12) 50:5971-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion diseases of yeast: amyloid structure and biology.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, McGlinchey R, Bateman D, Kelly A.
- Semin Cell Dev Biol (2011 Jul) 22:469-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular chaperone Hsp104 can promote yeast prion generation.
- Kryndushkin DS, Engel A, Edskes H, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2011 Jun) 188:339-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion-forming ability of Ure2 of yeasts is not evolutionarily conserved.
- Edskes HK, Engel A, McCann LM, Brachmann A, Tsai HF, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2011 May) 188:81-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion amyloid structure explains templating: how proteins can be genes.
- Wickner RB, Shewmaker F, Edskes H, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J, McGlinchey R, Bateman D, Winchester CL.
- FEMS Yeast Res (2010 Dec) 10:980-91. Abstract/Full Text
- The relationship of prions and translation.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker FP, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J, McGlinchey R, Bateman D.
- Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA (2010 Jul-Aug) 1:81-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A model of amyloid's role in disease based on fibril fracture.
- Hall D, Edskes H.
- Biophys Chem (2009 Nov) 145:17-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion variants and species barriers among Saccharomyces Ure2 proteins.
- Edskes HK, McCann LM, Hebert AM, Wickner RB.
- Genetics (2009 Mar) 181:1159-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion variants, species barriers, generation and propagation.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F, Kryndushkin D, Nemecek J.
- J Biol (2009) 8:47. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein inheritance (prions) based on parallel in-register beta-sheet amyloid structures.
- Wickner RB, Shewmaker F, Kryndushkin D, Edskes HK.
- Bioessays (2008 Oct) 30:955-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions of fungi: inherited structures and biological roles.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F, Nakayashiki T.
- Nat Rev Microbiol (2007 Aug) 5:611-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Nitrogen source and the retrograde signalling pathway affect detection, not generation, of the [URE3] prion.
- Edskes HK, Naglieri BM, Wickner RB.
- Yeast (2006 Aug) 23:833-40. Abstract/Full Text
- How to find a prion: [URE3], [PSI+] and [beta].
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Shewmaker F.
- Methods (2006 May) 39:3-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Primary sequence independence for prion formation.
- Ross ED, Edskes HK, Terry MJ, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Sep 6) 102:12825-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Yeast prions [URE3] and [PSI+] are diseases.
- Nakayashiki T, Kurtzman CP, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Jul 26) 102:10575-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies: prion proof in progress.
- Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Nature (2004 Aug 26) 430:977-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions: proteins as genes and infectious entities.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Roberts BT, Baxa U, Pierce MM, Ross ED, Brachmann A.
- Genes Dev (2004 Mar 1) 18:470-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Silent prions lying in wait: a two-hit model of prion/amyloid formation and infection.
- Hall D, Edskes H.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Feb 20) 336:775-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion genetics: new rules for a new kind of gene.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Ross ED, Pierce MM, Baxa U, Brachmann A, Shewmaker F.
- Annu Rev Genet (2004) 38:681-707. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions of yeast are genes made of protein: amyloids and enzymes.
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Ross ED, Pierce MM, Shewmaker F, Baxa U, Brachmann A.
- Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (2004) 69:489-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Interactions among prions and prion "strains" in yeast.
- Bradley ME, Edskes HK, Hong JY, Wickner RB, Liebman SW.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Dec 10) 99 Suppl 4:16392-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Conservation of a portion of the S. cerevisiae Ure2p prion domain that interacts with the full-length protein.
- Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Dec 10) 99 Suppl 4:16384-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions beget prions: the [PIN+] mystery!
- Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Roberts BT, Pierce MM, Baxa U, Ross E.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2001 Dec) 26:697-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein-based inheritance in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: [URE3] as a prion form of the nitrogen regulatory protein Ure2.
- Edskes HK.
- Res Microbiol (2001 Sep) 152:605-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Prion filament networks in [URE3] cells of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Speransky VV, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Wickner RB, Steven AC.
- J Cell Biol (2001 Jun 11) 153:1327-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Yeast prions act as genes composed of self-propagating protein amyloids.
- Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Moriyama H, Roberts BT.
- Adv Protein Chem (2001) 57:313-34. Abstract/Full Text
- [URE3] prion propagation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: requirement for chaperone Hsp104 and curing by overexpressed chaperone Ydj1p.
- Moriyama H, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Mol Cell Biol (2000 Dec) 20:8916-22. Abstract/Full Text
- A protein required for prion generation: [URE3] induction requires the Ras-regulated Mks1 protein.
- Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Jun 6) 97:6625-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions: Portable prion domains.
- Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML.
- Curr Biol (2000 May 4) 10:R335-7. Abstract/Full Text
- [URE3] and [PSI] are prions of yeast and evidence for new fungal prions.
- Masison DC, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Taylor KL, Wickner RB.
- Curr Issues Mol Biol (2000 Apr) 2:51-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Prions in Saccharomyces and Podospora spp.: protein-based inheritance.
- Wickner RB, Taylor KL, Edskes HK, Maddelein ML, Moriyama H, Roberts BT.
- Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (1999 Dec) 63:844-61, table of contents. Abstract/Full Text
- The [URE3] prion is an aggregated form of Ure2p that can be cured by overexpression of Ure2p fragments.
- Edskes HK, Gray VT, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Feb 16) 96:1498-503. Abstract/Full Text
