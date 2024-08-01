Ashley Frakes, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief: Glial Biology Section, Genetics & Biochemistry Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Neuroscience, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Cell Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Measurements of Physiological Stress Responses in C. Elegans.
- Bar-Ziv R, Frakes AE, Higuchi-Sanabria R, Bolas T, Frankino PA, Gildea HK, Metcalf MG, Dillin A.
- J Vis Exp (2020 May 21) Abstract/Full Text
- Four glial cells regulate ER stress resistance and longevity via neuropeptide signaling in C. elegans.
- Frakes AE, Metcalf MG, Tronnes SU, Bar-Ziv R, Durieux J, Gildea HK, Kandahari N, Monshietehadi S, Dillin A.
- Science (2020 Jan 24) 367:436-440. Abstract/Full Text
- The UPR(ER): Sensor and Coordinator of Organismal Homeostasis.
- Frakes AE, Dillin A.
- Mol Cell (2017 Jun 15) 66:761-771. Abstract/Full Text
- Additive amelioration of ALS by co-targeting independent pathogenic mechanisms.
- Frakes AE, Braun L, Ferraiuolo L, Guttridge DC, Kaspar BK.
- Ann Clin Transl Neurol (2017 Feb) 4:76-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Microglia induce motor neuron death via the classical NF-κB pathway in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- Frakes AE, Ferraiuolo L, Haidet-Phillips AM, Schmelzer L, Braun L, Miranda CJ, Ladner KJ, Bevan AK, Foust KD, Godbout JP, Popovich PG, Guttridge DC, Kaspar BK.
- Neuron (2014 Mar 5) 81:1009-1023. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024