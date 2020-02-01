Research Goal

The knowledge we gained by studying the structure, function, and regulation of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) should be very useful for the development of drugs with highly improved therapeutic effects and fewer side effects.

Current Research

My principal research interests are centered on the structure, function, and regulatory mechanisms of GPCRs, especially adenosine receptors and P2Y nucleotide receptors. Allosteric modulation of GPCRs has been my main research project for the past 20 years. In addition to the traditional GPCR signaling studies, I am also interested in novel signaling pathways, including arrestin GPCR signaling, and in novel concepts such as functional selectivity. I am also interested in using mathematical models to quantify and analyze drug effects and mechanisms.

Applying Our Research

Our basic research can help the public understand the mechanisms of drug actions. It can also provide a basis for other scientists and the industry to develop novel drugs. Our application research may lead directly to the discovery and development of drugs.

Need for Further Study

Areas in this field that need further study include the structures and the dynamic nature of receptors, the signaling pathways related to receptors and various conditions, the novel roles of receptors, and the novel mechanisms of drug action.