Molecular Recognition Section

of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Square photo of Kenneth Jacobson. Kenneth A. Jacobson, Ph.D., John W. Daly Distinguished Scientist

Section Chief

kennethj@niddk.nih.gov
Using chemistry to discover new pharmacological tool compounds and translational candidate molecules, to investigate the role of purinergic signaling in health and disease.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Design and in Vivo Characterization of A1 Adenosine Receptor Agonists in the Native Ribose and Conformationally Constrained (N)-Methanocarba Series.
Tosh DK, Rao H, Bitant A, Salmaso V, Mannes P, Lieberman DI, Vaughan KL, Mattison JA, Rothwell AC, Auchampach JA, Ciancetta A, Liu N, Cui Z, Gao ZG, Reitman ML, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA.
J Med Chem (2019 Feb 14) 62:1502-1522. Abstract/Full Text
Structure-Activity Relationship of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotides as Ecto-5'-Nucleotidase (CD73) Inhibitors.
Junker A, Renn C, Dobelmann C, Namasivayam V, Jain S, Losenkova K, Irjala H, Duca S, Balasubramanian R, Chakraborty S, Börgel F, Zimmermann H, Yegutkin GG, Müller CE, Jacobson KA.
J Med Chem (2019 Apr 11) 62:3677-3695. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Research Materials