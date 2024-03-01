Martha Garcia, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I administer a portfolio of grants applications in basic and translational research focused on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and drug-induced liver injury (DILI).
To advance understanding of the mechanisms underlying the development of MASLD, formerly known as NAFLD, and the progression to inflammatory metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NASH, and liver fibrosis, I support research studies on the interaction of cell types, signaling pathways and stressors leading to MASLD, as well as studies on the dysregulation of lipid homeostasis associated with pathological excessive accumulation of lipids in the liver (lipotoxicity).
Likewise, I support research studies aimed at understanding the molecular mechanisms and genetic factors associated with risk for drug hepatotoxicity from prescription medications, over the counter (OTC) drugs, and herbal and dietary supplements. Multidisciplinary approaches to elucidate mechanisms and signaling pathways involved in the pathophysiology of intrinsic and idiosyncratic DILI.
Research Programs
Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research
Translational and basic research on liver physiology and pathophysiology and liver diseases.
Select Experience
Program Director, National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), NIH, 2019-2023
Scientific Review Officer, Center for Scientific Review, NIH, 2013-2019
FDA Commissioner’s Fellow and Senior Staff Fellow, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN), FDA, 2008-2013
Research Scientist, Institute for Diabetes Discovery, Branford, CT and Absorption Systems in Exton, PA, 2001-2008
Research Associate, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, 1998-2001