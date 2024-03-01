Martha Garcia, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I administer a portfolio of grants applications in basic and translational research focused on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and drug-induced liver injury (DILI).

To advance understanding of the mechanisms underlying the development of MASLD, formerly known as NAFLD, and the progression to inflammatory metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NASH, and liver fibrosis, I support research studies on the interaction of cell types, signaling pathways and stressors leading to MASLD, as well as studies on the dysregulation of lipid homeostasis associated with pathological excessive accumulation of lipids in the liver (lipotoxicity).

Likewise, I support research studies aimed at understanding the molecular mechanisms and genetic factors associated with risk for drug hepatotoxicity from prescription medications, over the counter (OTC) drugs, and herbal and dietary supplements. Multidisciplinary approaches to elucidate mechanisms and signaling pathways involved in the pathophysiology of intrinsic and idiosyncratic DILI.