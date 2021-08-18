Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research

Translational and basic research on liver physiology and pathophysiology and liver diseases.

The Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research program supports a wide range of scientific proposals that cover broad topics, such as cellular and molecular biology of the liver; developmental biology and regeneration of the liver; bile and bilirubin physiology and pathogenesis of cholestasis; liver cell injury, drug-induced liver injury (DILI), repair, and fibrosis; inflammation of the liver; and liver bioengineering and imaging. Furthermore, disease-specific proposals that improve the understanding of pathophysiological mechanisms and treatment of specific liver diseases or liver conditions are also supported by this research program.

This online resource provides information on drug-induced liver injury resulting from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and complementary and alternative medicines such as herbals and dietary supplements.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.