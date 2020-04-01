Dan Garrett, Ph.D.

Research Goal

The purpose of this research is to identify the structure, dynamics, and function of proteins that affect human health.

Current Research

I develop novel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) analysis software to determine the structure and dynamics of biologically relevant proteins.

Applying our Research

This research will provide a better understanding of protein interaction and function in normal and diseased systems, which is critical for designing effective treatment therapies.

Need for Further Study

The development of more agile software systems to better analyze large proteins and complexes requires further study.