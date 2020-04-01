Dan Garrett, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Staff Scientist, NIH, 2006-present
- Information Technology Specialist, NIH, 1995-2005
- Intramural Research Training Award, Post-Doctoral, NIH, 1990-1995
- Ph.D., Washington University, 1990
- B.S., Manchester College, 1985
Research Goal
The purpose of this research is to identify the structure, dynamics, and function of proteins that affect human health.
Current Research
I develop novel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) analysis software to determine the structure and dynamics of biologically relevant proteins.
Applying our Research
This research will provide a better understanding of protein interaction and function in normal and diseased systems, which is critical for designing effective treatment therapies.
Need for Further Study
The development of more agile software systems to better analyze large proteins and complexes requires further study.
Select Publications
- A common sense approach to peak picking in two-, three-, and four-dimensional spectra using automatic computer analysis of contour diagrams. 1991.
- Garrett DS, Powers R, Gronenborn AM, Clore GM.
- J Magn Reson (2011 Dec) 213:357-63. Abstract/Full Text
- A short recollection on the paper entitled "A common sense approach to peak picking in two-, three-, and four-dimensional spectra using automatic computer analysis of contour diagrams" by D.S. Garrett, R. Powers, A.M. Gronenborn, and G.M. Clore [J. Magn. Reson. 95 (1991) 214-220].
- Garrett DS, Gronenborn AM, Clore GM.
- J Magn Reson (2011 Dec) 213:364-5. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I create new computer software that is used at the NIH and around the world. This software is used to study the structure of important proteins. The structure of a protein is important in understanding how proteins work. I use an imaging technology tool called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to get a clear picture of the protein molecule. The equipment used in NMR is similar to medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, but NMR provides much more detailed information so that we can determine the structure of protein molecules.