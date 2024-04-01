U.S. flag

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

XIPP: multi-dimensional NMR analysis software.
Garrett DS, Cai M, Clore GM.
J Biomol NMR (2020 Jan) 74:9-25. Abstract/Full Text
A common sense approach to peak picking in two-, three-, and four-dimensional spectra using automatic computer analysis of contour diagrams. 1991.
Garrett DS, Powers R, Gronenborn AM, Clore GM.
J Magn Reson (2011 Dec) 213:357-63. Abstract/Full Text
A short recollection on the paper entitled "A common sense approach to peak picking in two-, three-, and four-dimensional spectra using automatic computer analysis of contour diagrams" by D.S. Garrett, R. Powers, A.M. Gronenborn, and G.M. Clore [J. Magn. Reson. 95 (1991) 214-220].
Garrett DS, Gronenborn AM, Clore GM.
J Magn Reson (2011 Dec) 213:364-5. Abstract/Full Text
Completely automated, highly error-tolerant macromolecular structure determination from multidimensional nuclear overhauser enhancement spectra and chemical shift assignments.
Kuszewski J, Schwieters CD, Garrett DS, Byrd RA, Tjandra N, Clore GM.
J Am Chem Soc (2004 May 26) 126:6258-73. Abstract/Full Text
Three-dimensional structures of protein-protein complexes in the E. coli PTS.
Peterkofsky A, Wang G, Garrett DS, Lee BR, Seok YJ, Clore GM.
J Mol Microbiol Biotechnol (2001 Jul) 3:347-54. Abstract/Full Text
A common interface on histidine-containing phosphocarrier protein for interaction with its partner proteins.
Wang G, Sondej M, Garrett DS, Peterkofsky A, Clore GM.
J Biol Chem (2000 Jun 2) 275:16401-3. Abstract/Full Text
Solution structure of the 40,000 Mr phosphoryl transfer complex between the N-terminal domain of enzyme I and HPr.
Garrett DS, Seok YJ, Peterkofsky A, Gronenborn AM, Clore GM.
Nat Struct Biol (1999 Feb) 6:166-73. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024